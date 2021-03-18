openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

vue-babylonjs

by Beg-in
1.0.0-beta.7 (see all)

A ready-to-go 3d environment for Vue.js using Babylon.js

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

149

GitHub Stars

391

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

10

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Vue 3D

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Animated 3D Vue Logo

Vue-BabylonJS

Create high quality 3D graphics in the web as easily as writing HTML and CSS.

Quickly make a 3D animation:

3D Animation

It's this easy:

<template>
  <Scene>
    <Camera></Camera>
    <HemisphericLight diffuse="#0000FF"></HemisphericLight>
    <Entity :position="[0, 0, 5]">
      <Animation property="rotation.x" :duration="5" :end="Math.PI * 2"></Animation>
      <Animation property="rotation.y" :duration="5" :end="Math.PI * 2"></Animation>
      <Animation property="rotation.z" :duration="5" :end="Math.PI * 2"></Animation>
      <PointLight diffuse="#FF0000"></PointLight>
      <template v-for="x in [0, 4, -4]">
        <template v-for="y in [0, 4, -4]">
          <Box v-for="z in [0, 4, -4]" :position="[x, y, z]" :key="`${x},${y},${z}`"></Box>
        </template>
      </template>
    </Entity>
  </Scene>
</template>

It's even easier if you use Pug (Jade) for templating:

<template lang="pug">
  Scene
    Camera
    HemisphericLight(diffuse="#0000FF")
    Entity(:position="[0, 0, 5]")
      Animation(property="rotation.x" :duration="5" :end="Math.PI * 2")
      Animation(property="rotation.y" :duration="5" :end="Math.PI * 2")
      Animation(property="rotation.z" :duration="5" :end="Math.PI * 2")
      PointLight(diffuse="#FF0000")
      template(v-for="x in [0, 4, -4]")
        template(v-for="y in [0, 4, -4]")
          Box(v-for="z in [0, 4, -4]" :position="[x, y, z]" :key="`${x},${y},${z}`")
</template>

Getting Started, Installation, and API Documentation

See the documentation website

Updates

Subscribe to the mailing list issue to keep up with important updates

About

Vue-BabylonJS is a 3D graphics component plugin for Vue.js powered by BabylonJS. Vue-BabylonJS draws inspiration from A-Frame, but can be more performant with the exclusion of DOM manipulation and has closer ties to JavaScript through property binding syntax in Vue. Compared to ReactVR which uses A-Frame, Vue-BabylonJS has the potential for higher performance, more organized and decoupled components, and a higher-quality rendering engine.

See the discussion on the HTML 5 Game Dev Forums

Rationale

We use BabylonJS because it is the most efficient, most feature-rich, and most modern WebGL graphics library available. The addition of Vue makes the engine reactive and development becomes easier to reason about and organize. Out-of-the-box mobile support and sensible defaults make getting started a breeze.

The underlying engine is easily accessible to give pros the tools to tweak every aspect of BabylonJS. The organizational structure of the library is a Component-Entity-System and the Entity component contains many powerful features such a matrix transformation to allow for interaction with the Scene graph like a group of HTML divs. Powerful tools are available such as an integrated reactive property system that enables modifying 3D objects within templates and a Shader component that makes adding WebGL shaders easy.

Contributing

See CONTRIBUTING.md

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

gsapGreenSock's GSAP JavaScript animation library (including Draggable).
GitHub Stars
14K
Weekly Downloads
246K
User Rating
4.8/ 5
34
Top Feedback
10Great Documentation
9Easy to Use
9Performant
vue-glVue.js components rendering 3D WebGL graphics reactively with three.js
GitHub Stars
530
Weekly Downloads
751
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
vc3
vue-carousel-3dVue Carousel 3D - Beautiful, flexible and touch supported 3D Carousel for Vue.js
GitHub Stars
844
Weekly Downloads
5K
fv
flipbook-vue3D page flip effect for Vue.js
GitHub Stars
273
Weekly Downloads
621
vps
vue-product-spinner🚗 A 3D product spinner for Vue.js with no dependencies
GitHub Stars
87
Weekly Downloads
123
v3m
vue-3d-model3D models viewer with vue.js
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
2K
See 18 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial