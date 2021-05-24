Barrage plugin for Vue.js.

Overview • Overview • Demo • Installation • Usage • Plug Options • Roadmap

Introduction

Baberrage is one of the popular comment perform style in China.

Overview

GIF performance is not good enough. Please refer to DEMO page

中文文档

Demo

See the DEMO page

Installation

1) Install package via NPM

npm i vue-baberrage

2) Install plugin within project

import Vue from 'vue' import { vueBaberrage } from 'vue-baberrage' Vue.use(vueBaberrage)

or

const vueBaberrage = request( 'vue-baberrage' ).vueBaberrage

or

< script src = "./dist/vue-baberrage.js" > </ script >

Usage

1) Template isShow and barrageList are necessary.

< div id = "app" > < vue-baberrage :isShow = "barrageIsShow" :barrageList = "barrageList" :loop = "barrageLoop" > </ vue-baberrage > </ div >

2) Script

import { MESSAGE_TYPE } from 'vue-baberrage' export default { name : 'app' , data () { return { msg : 'Hello vue-baberrage' , barrageIsShow : true , currentId : 0 , barrageLoop : false , barrageList : [] } }, methods :{ addToList (){ this .barrageList.push({ id : ++ this .currentId, avatar : "./static/avatar.jpg" , msg : this .msg, time : 5 , type : MESSAGE_TYPE.NORMAL }); ...

3) Already done

Just two step, and add new barrage message by pushing data into the barrageList . You needn't concern about the management of the barrageList, it will be handled by vue-baberrage. Suggest the barrageList store into the Vuex.

Custom Example

New function in version 3.2.0. Support provides VNode to render the barrage.

<vue-baberrage ref= "baberrage" :lanesCount= "5" :boxHeight= "stageHeight" :isShow= "barrageIsShow" :barrageList = "barrageList" :loop = "barrageLoop" :maxWordCount = "60" :hoverLanePause = "hoverLanePause" > < template v-slot:default = "slotProps" > < span style = "color: #000" > {{slotProps.item.data.userName}}: {{slotProps.item.msg}} </ span > </ template > </ vue-baberrage >

Customized your barrage UI as the slot of component. props.item data same as barrage data. Noticed that, if the width of barrage not fit in stage. You can add the field extraWidth in barrage data.

{ id : ++ this .currentId, avatar : "./static/avatar.jpg" , msg : this .msg, data : { userName : 'more data' }, time : 5 , type : MESSAGE_TYPE.NORMAL, extraWidth : 60 }

Since vue-baberrage only count the width of length of the barrage's message.

Plugin Options

isShow

- Default : ` true ` - Acceptable- Values : Boolean - Function : This is the switch that if barrage is displayed.

barrageList

- Default : `[]` - Acceptable- Values : Array - Function : The is the container for managing the all barrage messages.

boxWidth

- Default: `parent' s Width` - Acceptable-Values: Number - Function: Determine the width of the stage.

boxHeight

- Default: `window' s Height` - Acceptable-Values: Number - Function: Determine the height of the stage.

messageHeight

- Default: `message' s Height` - Acceptable-Values: Number - Function: Determine the height of the message.

maxWordCount

- Default: 60 - Acceptable-Values: Number - Function: Determine the word count of the message.

loop

- Default : ` false ` - Acceptable- Values : Boolean - Function : Loop or not .

throttleGap

- Default : 2000 - Acceptable- Values : Number - Function : The gap time between the message

posRender

- Default : null - Acceptable- Values : Function - Function : To customize the lane of babbarrage messages. - Return : The function muse return the index of the lane.

lanesCount

- Default : 0 - Acceptable- Values : Number - Function : To fixed the number of the lanes.

Barrage Message Options

id

- Default : ` null ` - Acceptable- Values : Number - Function : For distinguish with other barrage messages.

avatar

- Default: `#` - Acceptable- Values: String - Function: Show the avatar of the barrage message.

msg

- Default: `null` - Acceptable- Values: String - Function: The content of the barrage message.

barrageStyle

- Default: `normal` - Acceptable- Values: String - Function: the css class name of the barrage message .

time

- Default: `10` - Acceptable- Values: Number - Function: How long does the barrage message show.(Seconds)

type

- Default : MESSAGE_TYPE.NORMAL - Acceptable- Values : Symbol - Function : The type of the barrage message. MESSAGE_TYPE.NORMAL for scroll from right to left. MESSAGE_TYPE.FROM_TOP for fixed on the top of the stage.

extraWidth

- Default : 0 - Acceptable- Values : Number - Function : Add extra width to the barrage message.

Events

barrage-list-empty when the barrageList is empty will be called.

< vue-baberrage :is-show = "barrageIsShow" :barrage-list = "barrageList" :loop = "barrageLoop" @ barrage-list-empty = "sayHi" >

Roadmap

Version 0.0.1

Realized the basic functionality.

Version 1.0.0

Performance improvement.

Version 1.2.0

Code specification

Performance improvement.

Version 2.1.2

Used ES6.

Performance improvement.

Version 2.1.9

Added Throttling

Version 3.1.0

Used Rollup to build.

Add posRender attribute for customizing the show up lane of baberrage messages.

attribute for customizing the show up lane of baberrage messages. Fixed issues.

Version 3.2.0

Support customize baberrage.

Fixed issues.

Future