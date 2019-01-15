openbase logo
vap

vue-axios-plugin

by Yuga Sun
1.3.0

axios plugin for Vuejs project

Readme

vue-axios-plugin

Build Status Downloads Version js-standard-style

简体中文 | English

axios plugin for Vuejs project

How to install

Script tag

<!-- add it after vue.js -->
<script src="https://unpkg.com/vue"></script>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/vue-axios-plugin"></script>

CommonJS

Firstly, npm install

npm install --save vue-axios-plugin

Then configure in your entry file:

import Vue from 'Vue'
import VueAxiosPlugin from 'vue-axios-plugin'

Vue.use(VueAxiosPlugin, {
  // request interceptor handler
  reqHandleFunc: config => config,
  reqErrorFunc: error => Promise.reject(error),
  // response interceptor handler
  resHandleFunc: response => response,
  resErrorFunc: error => Promise.reject(error)
})

Options

Except axios default request options, vue-axios-plugin provide below request/response interceptors options:

NameTypeDefaultDescription
reqHandleFunc{Function}config => configThe handler function for request, before request is sent
reqErrorFunc{Function}error => Promise.reject(error)The error function for request error
resHandleFunc{Function}response => responseThe handler function for response data
resErrorFunc{Function}error => Promise.reject(error)The error function for response error

Example

Default method in $http, it just contains get and post method:

this.$http.get(url, data, options).then((response) => {
  console.log(response)
})
this.$http.post(url, data, options).then((response) => {
  console.log(response)
})

Use axios original method in $axios, by this, you can use all allowed http methods: get,post,delete,put...

this.$axios.get(url, data, options).then((response) => {
  console.log(response)
})

this.$axios.post(url, data, options).then((response) => {
  console.log(response)
})

TODO

  • Unit test.

Notice!!!

When you send a request use application/x-www-form-urlencoded format, you need to use qs library to transform post data, like below:

import qs from 'qs'
this.$http.post(url, qs.stringify(data), {
  headers: {
    'Content-Type': 'application/x-www-form-urlencoded',
  }
}).then((response) => {
  console.log(response)
})

But if the data has properties who's type if object/array, you need convert these properties into JSON string:

import qs from 'qs'

function jsonProp (obj) {
  // type check
  if (!obj || (typeof obj !== 'object')) {
    return obj
  }
  Object.keys(obj).forEach((key) => {
    if ((typeof obj[key]) === 'object') {
      obj[key] = JSON.stringify(obj[key])
    }
  })
  return obj
}

this.$http.post(url, qs.stringify(data), {
  headers: {
    'Content-Type': 'application/x-www-form-urlencoded',
  },
  transformRequest: [
    function (data) {
      // if data has object type properties, need JSON.stringify them.
      return qs.stringify(jsonProp(data))
    }
  ]
}).then((response) => {
  console.log(response)
})

More usage, view axios

License

MIT

