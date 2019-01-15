简体中文 | English

axios plugin for Vuejs project

How to install

Script tag

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/vue" > </ script > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/vue-axios-plugin" > </ script >

CommonJS

Firstly, npm install

npm install --save vue-axios-plugin

Then configure in your entry file:

import Vue from 'Vue' import VueAxiosPlugin from 'vue-axios-plugin' Vue.use(VueAxiosPlugin, { reqHandleFunc : config => config, reqErrorFunc : error => Promise .reject(error), resHandleFunc : response => response, resErrorFunc : error => Promise .reject(error) })

Options

Except axios default request options, vue-axios-plugin provide below request/response interceptors options:

Name Type Default Description reqHandleFunc {Function} config => config The handler function for request, before request is sent reqErrorFunc {Function} error => Promise.reject(error) The error function for request error resHandleFunc {Function} response => response The handler function for response data resErrorFunc {Function} error => Promise.reject(error) The error function for response error

Example

Default method in $http , it just contains get and post method:

this .$http.get(url, data, options).then( ( response ) => { console .log(response) }) this .$http.post(url, data, options).then( ( response ) => { console .log(response) })

Use axios original method in $axios , by this, you can use all allowed http methods: get,post,delete,put...

this .$axios.get(url, data, options).then( ( response ) => { console .log(response) }) this .$axios.post(url, data, options).then( ( response ) => { console .log(response) })

TODO

Unit test.

When you send a request use application/x-www-form-urlencoded format, you need to use qs library to transform post data, like below:

import qs from 'qs' this .$http.post(url, qs.stringify(data), { headers : { 'Content-Type' : 'application/x-www-form-urlencoded' , } }).then( ( response ) => { console .log(response) })

But if the data has properties who's type if object/array , you need convert these properties into JSON string:

import qs from 'qs' function jsonProp ( obj ) { if (!obj || ( typeof obj !== 'object' )) { return obj } Object .keys(obj).forEach( ( key ) => { if (( typeof obj[key]) === 'object' ) { obj[key] = JSON .stringify(obj[key]) } }) return obj } this .$http.post(url, qs.stringify(data), { headers : { 'Content-Type' : 'application/x-www-form-urlencoded' , }, transformRequest : [ function ( data ) { return qs.stringify(jsonProp(data)) } ] }).then( ( response ) => { console .log(response) })

More usage, view axios

License

MIT