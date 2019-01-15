简体中文 | English
axios plugin for Vuejs project
<!-- add it after vue.js -->
<script src="https://unpkg.com/vue"></script>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/vue-axios-plugin"></script>
Firstly, npm install
npm install --save vue-axios-plugin
Then configure in your entry file:
import Vue from 'Vue'
import VueAxiosPlugin from 'vue-axios-plugin'
Vue.use(VueAxiosPlugin, {
// request interceptor handler
reqHandleFunc: config => config,
reqErrorFunc: error => Promise.reject(error),
// response interceptor handler
resHandleFunc: response => response,
resErrorFunc: error => Promise.reject(error)
})
Except axios default request options,
vue-axios-plugin provide below request/response interceptors options:
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
reqHandleFunc
{Function}
config => config
|The handler function for request, before request is sent
reqErrorFunc
{Function}
error => Promise.reject(error)
|The error function for request error
resHandleFunc
{Function}
response => response
|The handler function for response data
resErrorFunc
{Function}
error => Promise.reject(error)
|The error function for response error
Default method in
$http, it just contains get and post method:
this.$http.get(url, data, options).then((response) => {
console.log(response)
})
this.$http.post(url, data, options).then((response) => {
console.log(response)
})
Use axios original method in
$axios, by this, you can use all allowed http methods: get,post,delete,put...
this.$axios.get(url, data, options).then((response) => {
console.log(response)
})
this.$axios.post(url, data, options).then((response) => {
console.log(response)
})
When you send a request use
application/x-www-form-urlencoded format, you need to use qs library to transform post data, like below:
import qs from 'qs'
this.$http.post(url, qs.stringify(data), {
headers: {
'Content-Type': 'application/x-www-form-urlencoded',
}
}).then((response) => {
console.log(response)
})
But if the
data has properties who's type if
object/array, you need convert these properties into JSON string:
import qs from 'qs'
function jsonProp (obj) {
// type check
if (!obj || (typeof obj !== 'object')) {
return obj
}
Object.keys(obj).forEach((key) => {
if ((typeof obj[key]) === 'object') {
obj[key] = JSON.stringify(obj[key])
}
})
return obj
}
this.$http.post(url, qs.stringify(data), {
headers: {
'Content-Type': 'application/x-www-form-urlencoded',
},
transformRequest: [
function (data) {
// if data has object type properties, need JSON.stringify them.
return qs.stringify(jsonProp(data))
}
]
}).then((response) => {
console.log(response)
})
More usage, view axios
