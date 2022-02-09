A small wrapper for integrating axios to Vuejs

Why

I created this library because, in the past, I needed a simple solution to migrate from vue-resource to axios .

It only binds axios to the vue instance so you don't have to import everytime you use axios .

Support matrix

VueJS \ VueAxios 1.x 2.x 3.x 1.x ✔ ✔ ✔ 2.x ✔ ✔ ✔ 3.x ❌ ❌ ✔

How to install:

ES6 Module:

npm install --save axios vue-axios

Import libraries in entry file:

import * as Vue from 'vue' import axios from 'axios' import VueAxios from 'vue-axios'

Usage in Vue 2:

Vue.use(VueAxios, axios)

Usage in Vue 3:

const app = Vue.createApp(...) app.use(VueAxios, axios)

Just add 3 scripts in order: vue , axios and vue-axios to your document .

in Vue 2

This wrapper bind axios to Vue or this if you're using single file component.

You can use axios like this:

Vue.axios.get(api).then( ( response ) => { console .log(response.data) }) this .axios.get(api).then( ( response ) => { console .log(response.data) }) this .$http.get(api).then( ( response ) => { console .log(response.data) })

in Vue 3

This wrapper bind axios to app instance or this if you're using single file component.

in option API, you can use axios like this:

export default { name : 'App' , methods : { getList() { this .axios.get(api).then( ( response ) => { console .log(response.data) }) this .$http.get(api).then( ( response ) => { console .log(response.data) }) } } }

however, in composition API setup we can't use this , you should use provide API to share the globally instance properties first, then use inject API to inject axios to setup :

import { createApp } from 'vue' import App from './App.vue' import store from './store' import axios from 'axios' import VueAxios from 'vue-axios' const app = createApp(App).use(store) app.use(VueAxios, axios) app.provide( 'axios' , app.config.globalProperties.axios) app.mount( '#app' ) import { inject } from 'vue' export default { name: 'Comp' , setup() { const axios: any = inject( 'axios' ) const getList = (): void => { axios .get(api) .then( ( response: { data: any } ) => { console .log(response.data) }); }; return { getList } } }

Please kindly check full documentation of axios too

Multiple axios instances support

The library allows to have different version of axios at the same time as well as change the default registration names (e.g. axios and $http ). To use this feature you need to provide options like an object where:

<key> is registration name

is registration name <value> is instance of axios

For Vue it looks like this:

import App from './App.vue' import VueAxios from 'vue-axios' import axios from 'axios' import axios2 from 'axios' Vue.use(VueAxios, { $myHttp : axios, axios2 : axios2 }) export default { methods : { getList(){ this .$myHttp.get(api).then( ( response ) => { console .log(response.data) }) this .axios2.get(api).then( ( response ) => { console .log(response.data) }) } } }

It works similarly in Options API of Vue 3 but if you want to use Composition API you should adjust your code a bit to extract proper keys, e.g.: