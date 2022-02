Accessibility auditing for Vue.js applications by running dequelabs/axe-core validation on the page you're viewing, axe-core will run 1 second after the last VueJS update (with a 5 seconds debounce max wait). Package inspired by dequelabs/react-axe.

NOTE: You can use vue-axe-next for Vue.js 3

Contributing

From typos in documentation to coding new features;

Check the open issues or open a new issue to start a discussion around your feature idea or the bug you found;

Fork repository, make changes and send a pull request;

Follow us on Twitter @vue_a11y

Thank you