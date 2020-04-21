openbase logo
Readme

npm npm npm

Vue Awesome Notifications

It's a Vue.js version of Awesome Notifications library.

Awesome Notifications is a lightweight, fully customizable JavaScript notifications library with enhanced async support.

3kb gzippedno dependenciesadvanced async supportfully customizable>95% test coverage.

Demo: https://f3oall.github.io/awesome-notifications/

Changelog: changelog.md

If you like this library you can become a patron here.

Documentation

Read our detailed and convinient documentation to learn how to use this library for 100%.

Browser support

By default library supports last 2 versions. Also you can consider using modern bundle. Learn more in documentation

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License - see the LICENSE file for details.

