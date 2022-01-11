openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
vac

vue-awesome-countdown

by 三郎
1.1.4 (see all)

Countdown plug-in with high performance and high accuracy for [Vue](http://vuejs.org/)2.5.0+.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

4.1K

GitHub Stars

173

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

vue-awesome-countdown

npm version Gzip Size Monthly Downloads License: MIT

Countdown plug-in with high performance and high accuracy for Vue2.5.0+.

Installation

Install

$ npm install vue-awesome-countdown --save
# or
$ yarn add vue-awesome-countdown

ES6


import vueAwesomeCountdown from 'vue-awesome-countdown'

Vue.use(vueAwesomeCountdown, 'vac') // Component name, `countdown` and `vac` by default

CommonJS

var Vue = require('vue');
var vueAwesomeCountdown = require('vue-awesome-countdown').default;

Vue.use(vueAwesomeCountdown);

Browser

<script src="https://unpkg.com/vue@latest"></script>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/vue-awesome-countdown@latest"></script>
<!-- OR -->
<script src="path/to/vue/vue.min.js"></script>
<script src="path/to/vue-awesome-countdown/dist/vue-awesome-countdown.umd.min.js"></script>

Usage

Vue2.5.0+.

<countdown :end-time="new Date().getTime() + 60000">
  <span
    slot="process"
    slot-scope="anyYouWantedScopName">{{ `Lefttime: ${anyYouWantedScopName.timeObj.ceil.s}` }}</span>
  <span slot="finish">Done!</span>
</countdown>

<vac :end-time="new Date().getTime() + 60000">
  <span
    slot="process"
    slot-scope="{ timeObj }">{{ `Lefttime: ${timeObj.m}:${timeObj.s}` }}</span>
  <span slot="finish">Done!</span>
</vac>

Vue2.6.0+.

<countdown :end-time="new Date().getTime() + 60000">
  <template
    v-slot:process="anyYouWantedScopName">
      <span>{{ `Lefttime: ${anyYouWantedScopName.timeObj.ceil.s}` }}</span>
    </template>
  <template
    v-slot:finish>
      <span>Done!</span>
  </template>
</countdown>

<vac :end-time="new Date().getTime() + 60000">
  <template
    v-slot:process="{ timeObj }">
    <span>{{ `Lefttime: ${timeObj.m}:${timeObj.s}` }}</span>
  </template>
  <template
    v-slot:finish>
      <span>Done!</span>
  </template>
</vac>

SSR (Nuxt)

<no-ssr>
  <vac :end-time="new Date().getTime() + 60000">
    <span
      slot="process"
      slot-scope="{ timeObj }">{{ `Lefttime: ${timeObj.m}:${timeObj.s}` }}</span>
    <span slot="finish">Done!</span>
  </vac>
</no-ssr>

Example demo

https://vac.js.org

Props

PropRequiredExplainTypeDefault
startTimefalseTime stamp of countdown start[String, Number, Date]null
endTimewhen leftTime undefinedTime stamp of countdown end[String, Number, Date]null
leftTimewhen endTime undefinedRemaining milliseconds of countdown endNumber0
autoStartfalseStart countdown automaticallyBooleantrue
speedfalseUnit: millisecondNumber1000
tagfalseThe wrap tag nameStringspan

Data

The data can get it through slot-scop or methods.

DataExplainDefault
stateThe countdown run state, the states are beforeStart, stopped, paused, process and finishedbeforeStart
attrsThe countdown component tag attributes{}
actualEndTimeActual countdown end timenull
timeObjLook look{}
countdownTimerThe countdown timer function, Do not use as much as possible.null
actualStartTimeActual countdown start time.null
runTimesCountdown run times (The onProcess methods run times)0
usedTimeThe total time consuming from the countdown to the end.0

timeObj

{
    "endTime": 1542634411361,
    "speed": 1000,
    "leftTime": 97019,
    "d": "0",
    "h": "00",
    "m": "01",
    "s": "37",
    "ms": "019",
    "org": {
        "d": 0.001134247685185185,
        "h": 0.02722194444444444,
        "m": 1.6333166666666665,
        "s": 37.998999999999995,
        "ms": 19
    },
    "ceil": {
        "d": 1,
        "h": 1,
        "m": 2,
        "s": 98
    }
}

Slots

Slot process and slot finish will not display at the same time.

nameslot-scopPositionDisplay condition
prevcomponent _self1Defined, Controllable display
beforecomponent _self2On before start, state === 'beforeStart'
processcomponent _self2On process, state === 'process' or state === 'stopped' or state === 'paused'
finishcomponent _self3On finish, state === 'finished'
defaultcomponent _self3Defined, Controllable display

Methods

The methods can be accesse through slot-scop or $refs.

MethodExplainParameters
startCountdownrestart
stopCountdownno
pauseCountdownno
switchCountdownno
finishCountdownno
doCountdownno

Event

EventExplainParameters
startFunctions executed at the beginning of countdownvm
processFunction executed when countdown is performedvm
stopFunction executed when countdown stopsvm
pauseFunction executed when countdown pausedvm
finishFunction executed when countdown finishedvm

MIT License

Copyright © 2018 LinQuan.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial