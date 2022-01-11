Countdown plug-in with high performance and high accuracy for Vue2.5.0+.

Installation

Install

$ npm install vue-awesome-countdown --save $ yarn add vue-awesome-countdown

ES6

import vueAwesomeCountdown from 'vue-awesome-countdown' Vue.use(vueAwesomeCountdown, 'vac' )

CommonJS

var Vue = require ( 'vue' ); var vueAwesomeCountdown = require ( 'vue-awesome-countdown' ).default; Vue.use(vueAwesomeCountdown);

Browser

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/vue@latest" > </ script > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/vue-awesome-countdown@latest" > </ script > < script src = "path/to/vue/vue.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "path/to/vue-awesome-countdown/dist/vue-awesome-countdown.umd.min.js" > </ script >

Usage

Vue2.5.0+.

< countdown :end-time = "new Date().getTime() + 60000" > < span slot = "process" slot-scope = "anyYouWantedScopName" > {{ `Lefttime: ${anyYouWantedScopName.timeObj.ceil.s}` }} </ span > < span slot = "finish" > Done! </ span > </ countdown >

< vac :end-time = "new Date().getTime() + 60000" > < span slot = "process" slot-scope = "{ timeObj }" > {{ `Lefttime: ${timeObj.m}:${timeObj.s}` }} </ span > < span slot = "finish" > Done! </ span > </ vac >

Vue2.6.0+.

< countdown :end-time = "new Date().getTime() + 60000" > < template v-slot:process = "anyYouWantedScopName" > < span > {{ `Lefttime: ${anyYouWantedScopName.timeObj.ceil.s}` }} </ span > </ template > < template v-slot:finish > < span > Done! </ span > </ template > </ countdown >

< vac :end-time = "new Date().getTime() + 60000" > < template v-slot:process = "{ timeObj }" > < span > {{ `Lefttime: ${timeObj.m}:${timeObj.s}` }} </ span > </ template > < template v-slot:finish > < span > Done! </ span > </ template > </ vac >

SSR (Nuxt)

< no-ssr > < vac :end-time = "new Date().getTime() + 60000" > < span slot = "process" slot-scope = "{ timeObj }" > {{ `Lefttime: ${timeObj.m}:${timeObj.s}` }} </ span > < span slot = "finish" > Done! </ span > </ vac > </ no-ssr >

Example demo

https://vac.js.org

Props

Prop Required Explain Type Default startTime false Time stamp of countdown start [String, Number, Date] null endTime when leftTime undefined Time stamp of countdown end [String, Number, Date] null leftTime when endTime undefined Remaining milliseconds of countdown end Number 0 autoStart false Start countdown automatically Boolean true speed false Unit: millisecond Number 1000 tag false The wrap tag name String span

Data

The data can get it through slot-scop or methods .

Data Explain Default state The countdown run state, the states are beforeStart , stopped , paused , process and finished beforeStart attrs The countdown component tag attributes {} actualEndTime Actual countdown end time null timeObj Look look {} countdownTimer The countdown timer function, Do not use as much as possible. null actualStartTime Actual countdown start time. null runTimes Countdown run times (The onProcess methods run times) 0 usedTime The total time consuming from the countdown to the end. 0

timeObj

{ "endTime" : 1542634411361 , "speed" : 1000 , "leftTime" : 97019 , "d" : "0" , "h" : "00" , "m" : "01" , "s" : "37" , "ms" : "019" , "org" : { "d" : 0.001134247685185185 , "h" : 0.02722194444444444 , "m" : 1.6333166666666665 , "s" : 37.998999999999995 , "ms" : 19 }, "ceil" : { "d" : 1 , "h" : 1 , "m" : 2 , "s" : 98 } }

Slots

Slot process and slot finish will not display at the same time.

name slot-scop Position Display condition prev component _self 1 Defined, Controllable display before component _self 2 On before start, state === 'beforeStart' process component _self 2 On process, state === 'process' or state === 'stopped' or state === 'paused' finish component _self 3 On finish, state === 'finished' default component _self 3 Defined, Controllable display

Methods

The methods can be accesse through slot-scop or $refs .

Method Explain Parameters startCountdown restart stopCountdown no pauseCountdown no switchCountdown no finishCountdown no doCountdown no

Event

Event Explain Parameters start Functions executed at the beginning of countdown vm process Function executed when countdown is performed vm stop Function executed when countdown stops vm pause Function executed when countdown paused vm finish Function executed when countdown finished vm

MIT License

Copyright © 2018 LinQuan.