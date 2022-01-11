Countdown plug-in with high performance and high accuracy for Vue2.5.0+.
Install
$ npm install vue-awesome-countdown --save
# or
$ yarn add vue-awesome-countdown
import vueAwesomeCountdown from 'vue-awesome-countdown'
Vue.use(vueAwesomeCountdown, 'vac') // Component name, `countdown` and `vac` by default
var Vue = require('vue');
var vueAwesomeCountdown = require('vue-awesome-countdown').default;
Vue.use(vueAwesomeCountdown);
<script src="https://unpkg.com/vue@latest"></script>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/vue-awesome-countdown@latest"></script>
<!-- OR -->
<script src="path/to/vue/vue.min.js"></script>
<script src="path/to/vue-awesome-countdown/dist/vue-awesome-countdown.umd.min.js"></script>
Vue2.5.0+.
<countdown :end-time="new Date().getTime() + 60000">
<span
slot="process"
slot-scope="anyYouWantedScopName">{{ `Lefttime: ${anyYouWantedScopName.timeObj.ceil.s}` }}</span>
<span slot="finish">Done!</span>
</countdown>
<vac :end-time="new Date().getTime() + 60000">
<span
slot="process"
slot-scope="{ timeObj }">{{ `Lefttime: ${timeObj.m}:${timeObj.s}` }}</span>
<span slot="finish">Done!</span>
</vac>
Vue2.6.0+.
<countdown :end-time="new Date().getTime() + 60000">
<template
v-slot:process="anyYouWantedScopName">
<span>{{ `Lefttime: ${anyYouWantedScopName.timeObj.ceil.s}` }}</span>
</template>
<template
v-slot:finish>
<span>Done!</span>
</template>
</countdown>
<vac :end-time="new Date().getTime() + 60000">
<template
v-slot:process="{ timeObj }">
<span>{{ `Lefttime: ${timeObj.m}:${timeObj.s}` }}</span>
</template>
<template
v-slot:finish>
<span>Done!</span>
</template>
</vac>
<no-ssr>
<vac :end-time="new Date().getTime() + 60000">
<span
slot="process"
slot-scope="{ timeObj }">{{ `Lefttime: ${timeObj.m}:${timeObj.s}` }}</span>
<span slot="finish">Done!</span>
</vac>
</no-ssr>
|Prop
|Required
|Explain
|Type
|Default
|startTime
false
|Time stamp of countdown start
[String, Number, Date]
null
|endTime
|when
leftTime undefined
|Time stamp of countdown end
[String, Number, Date]
null
|leftTime
|when
endTime undefined
|Remaining milliseconds of countdown end
Number
0
|autoStart
false
|Start countdown automatically
Boolean
true
|speed
false
|Unit: millisecond
Number
1000
|tag
false
|The wrap tag name
String
span
The data can get it through
slot-scop or
methods.
|Data
|Explain
|Default
|state
|The countdown run state, the states are
beforeStart,
stopped,
paused,
process and
finished
beforeStart
|attrs
|The countdown component tag attributes
{}
|actualEndTime
|Actual countdown end time
null
|timeObj
|Look look
{}
|countdownTimer
|The countdown timer function, Do not use as much as possible.
null
|actualStartTime
|Actual countdown start time.
null
|runTimes
|Countdown run times (The
onProcess methods run times)
0
|usedTime
|The total time consuming from the countdown to the end.
0
{
"endTime": 1542634411361,
"speed": 1000,
"leftTime": 97019,
"d": "0",
"h": "00",
"m": "01",
"s": "37",
"ms": "019",
"org": {
"d": 0.001134247685185185,
"h": 0.02722194444444444,
"m": 1.6333166666666665,
"s": 37.998999999999995,
"ms": 19
},
"ceil": {
"d": 1,
"h": 1,
"m": 2,
"s": 98
}
}
Slot
process and slot
finish will not display at the same time.
|name
|slot-scop
|Position
|Display condition
|prev
|component
_self
|1
|Defined, Controllable display
|before
|component
_self
|2
|On before start,
state === 'beforeStart'
|process
|component
_self
|2
|On process,
state === 'process' or
state === 'stopped' or
state === 'paused'
|finish
|component
_self
|3
|On finish,
state === 'finished'
|default
|component
_self
|3
|Defined, Controllable display
The methods can be accesse through
slot-scop or
$refs.
|Method
|Explain
|Parameters
|startCountdown
restart
|stopCountdown
|no
|pauseCountdown
|no
|switchCountdown
|no
|finishCountdown
|no
|doCountdown
|no
|Event
|Explain
|Parameters
|start
|Functions executed at the beginning of countdown
vm
|process
|Function executed when countdown is performed
vm
|stop
|Function executed when countdown stops
vm
|pause
|Function executed when countdown paused
vm
|finish
|Function executed when countdown finished
vm