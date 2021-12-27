Awesome SVG icon component for Vue.js, with built-in Font Awesome icons.

Vue-Awesome an SVG icon component for Vue.js, with built-in icons courtesy of Font Awesome.

Check out the demo here.

Installation

npm (Recommended)

$ npm install vue-awesome

bower

$ bower install vue-awesome

Manual

Just download dist/vue-awesome.js and include it in your HTML file:

< script src = "path/to/vue-awesome/dist/vue-awesome.js" > </ script >

Usage

< v-icon name = "beer" /> < v-icon name = "sync" scale = "2" spin /> < v-icon name = "comment" flip = "horizontal" /> < v-icon name = "code-branch" label = "Forked Repository" /> < v-icon label = "No Photos" > < v-icon name = "camera" /> < v-icon name = "ban" scale = "2" class = "alert" /> </ v-icon >

Font Awesome 5 has separated all icons into several packs. Vue-Awesome is built upon its all free icons, which includes all free icons from 3 icon packs: regular , solid and brands . Since the solid pack has the most number of icons, we organize all Vue-Awesome icons as follows:

All icons from solid pack are located in vue-awesome/icons directory and have unprefixed name prop values.

Icons from regular and brands are located in vue-awesome/icons/regular and vue-awesome/icons/brands , which have prefixed name prop values like regular/flag or brands/reddit .

You can find all available name values from Font Awesome's website like beer , file and camera .

ES Modules with NPM & vue-loader (Recommended)

import Vue from 'vue' import 'vue-awesome/icons/flag' import 'vue-awesome/icons' import Icon from 'vue-awesome/components/Icon' Vue.component( 'v-icon' , Icon) export default { components : { 'v-icon' : Icon } }

⚠️ Heads up

Importing the souce version

If you are using official Vue CLI to create your project and you want to use the untranspiled component (import vue-awesome/components/Icon rather than import vue-awesome directly, to optimize bundle size, which is recommended), you'll encounter the problem that the default configuration will exclude node_modules from files to be transpiled by Babel.

For Vue CLI 3+, add vue-awesome into transpileDependencies in vue.config.js like this:

module .exports = { transpileDependencies : [ /\bvue-awesome\b/ ] }

For Vue CLI 2 with the webpack template, modify build/webpack.base.conf.js like this:

{ test: /\.js$/, loader: 'babel-loader', - include: [resolve('src'), resolve('test')] + include: [ + resolve('src'), + resolve('test'), + resolve('node_modules/vue-awesome') + ] }

If you are using bare webpack config, just do similar modifications make it work.

Using with Nuxt.js

When using Vue-Awesome on the server side with Nuxt.js, it may prompt Unexpected token import because Nuxt.js has configured an external option by default, which prevent files under node_modules from being bundled into the server bundle with only a few exceptions. We need to whitelist vue-awesome in nuxt.config.js as follows:

For Nuxt.js 2:

module .exports = { build : { transpile : [ /^vue-awesome/ ] } }

For Nuxt.js 1:

const nodeExternals = require ( 'webpack-node-externals' ) module .exports = { build : { extend (config, { isServer }) { if (isServer) { config.externals = [ nodeExternals({ whitelist : [ /es6-promise|\.(?!(?:js|json)$).{1,5}$/i , /^vue-awesome/] }) ] } } } }

Unit Testing with Jest

Make sure to whitelist vue-awesome from the transformIgnorePattern . Add following configuation in test/unit/jest.conf.js :

+ transformIgnorePatterns: [ + '/node_modules(?![\\\\/]vue-awesome[\\\\/])/' + ],

Don't import all icons if you don't want to make unit testing slow because this will transform all icons from ES module and thus slow down the test process.

CommonJS with NPM without ES Next support

var Vue = require ( 'vue' ) var Icon = require ( 'vue-awesome' ) var Icon = require ( 'vue-awesome/components/Icon' )

AMD

require .config({ paths : { 'vue-awesome' : 'path/to/vue-awesome' } }) require ([ 'vue-awesome' ], function ( Icon ) { Vue.component( 'v-icon' , Icon) })

Global variable

The component class is exposed as window.VueAwesome .

Vue.component( 'v-icon' , VueAwesome)

Props

name: string The name of the icon. It's necessary if the component isn't used as the wrapper of an icon stack. All valid names correspond to the file path relative to the icons directory. Notice that you may have to check the name of the icon pack after you search on FontAwesome's website. For example, you'll see a URL argument of style=brands on the detail page for 500px and the icon name will be brands/500px . Only free icons for FontAwesome are available by default and because the solid style has the most icons, we've made it the default pack so the path prefixes can be omitted. If you pass null to this prop, the whole component will not be rendered.

scale: number|string Used to adjust the size of the icon. Default to 1 .

spin: boolean Used to specify whether the icon is spining. Default to false . (Can't use together with pulse .)

pulse: boolean Set the pulse effect to the icon. Default to false . (Can't use together with spin .)

inverse: boolean If set to true , the color of the icon will become #fff . Default to false .

flip: 'vertical'|'horizontal'|'both' Used to flip the icon.

label: string Set the aria-label for the icon if provided.

title: string Set the title for the icon.

The icon will have role="presentation" thus not accessible when neither label nor title exists.

Misc

If you are using vue-awesome/components/Icon (instead of the whole bundled version), Vue-Awesome won't import a single icon by default. Do not forget to import icons you want to use.

If these caveats don't help and there are no proper workarounds in earlier issues, please feel free to file a new one.

Styling

Dynamic sizing

You can make the icons scale dynamically according to your font-size by adding the following CSS:

.fa-icon { width : auto; height : 1em ; max-width : 100% ; max-height : 100% ; }

Colors

The icon color is inherited from the font color of the parent element by default. You can easily change it to any other color by specifying the color property.

Local development

$ npm i $ npm run dev

Open http://localhost:8080/demo to see the demo.

Updating icons

Don't touch files in src/icons but update assets/svg/* instead and run npm run icons to re-generate icon module files.

Registering custom icons

Simple case

You can register custom icons like this:

import Icon from 'vue-awesome/components/Icon' Icon.register({ baidu : { width : 23.868 , height : 26 , d : 'M3.613 13.701c2.827-.608 2.442-3.986 2.357-4.725-.138-1.139-1.477-3.128-3.296-2.971C.386 6.21.052 9.515.052 9.515c-.309 1.528.74 4.793 3.561 4.186zm3.002 5.875c-.083.238-.268.846-.107 1.375.315 1.187 1.346 1.24 1.346 1.24h1.48v-3.619H7.749c-.713.213-1.057.767-1.134 1.004zM8.86 8.035c1.562 0 2.823-1.797 2.823-4.019C11.683 1.796 10.421 0 8.86 0 7.301 0 6.036 1.796 6.036 4.016c0 2.222 1.265 4.019 2.824 4.019zm6.724.265c2.087.271 3.429-1.956 3.695-3.644.272-1.686-1.074-3.644-2.552-3.98-1.48-.339-3.329 2.032-3.497 3.578-.2 1.89.271 3.778 2.354 4.046zm5.114 9.923s-3.229-2.498-5.113-5.198c-2.555-3.981-6.185-2.361-7.399-.337-1.209 2.024-3.093 3.305-3.36 3.644-.271.334-3.9 2.293-3.095 5.871.806 3.576 3.635 3.508 3.635 3.508s2.085.205 4.504-.336c2.42-.537 4.503.134 4.503.134s5.652 1.893 7.199-1.751c1.545-3.645-.874-5.535-.874-5.535zm-9.671 5.423H7.352c-1.587-.316-2.219-1.4-2.299-1.584-.078-.188-.528-1.059-.29-2.539.686-2.219 2.642-2.379 2.642-2.379h1.956V14.74l1.666.025v8.881zm6.844-.025h-4.229c-1.639-.423-1.716-1.587-1.716-1.587v-4.677l1.716-.027v4.203c.104.447.661.529.661.529h1.742v-4.705h1.825v6.264zm5.986-12.486c0-.808-.671-3.239-3.159-3.239-2.492 0-2.825 2.295-2.825 3.917 0 1.548.131 3.71 3.227 3.641 3.096-.068 2.757-3.507 2.757-4.319z' } })

More advanced cases

If your SVG file has more than one path or polygon, and/or you want to have a predefined style, you can register like this:

Paths

import Icon from 'vue-awesome/components/Icon' Icon.register({ webpack : { width : 1200 , height : 1200 , paths : [ { style : 'fill:#8ED6FB' , d : 'M1035.6 879.3l-418.1 236.5V931.6L878 788.3l157.6 91zm28.6-25.9V358.8l-153 88.3V765l153 88.4zm-901.5 25.9l418.1 236.5V931.6L320.3 788.3l-157.6 91zm-28.6-25.9V358.8l153 88.3V765l-153 88.4zM152 326.8L580.8 84.2v178.1L306.1 413.4l-2.1 1.2-152-87.8zm894.3 0L617.5 84.2v178.1l274.7 151.1 2.1 1.2 152-87.8z' }, { style : 'fill:#1C78C0' , d : 'M580.8 889.7l-257-141.3v-280l257 148.4v272.9zm36.7 0l257-141.3v-280l-257 148.4v272.9zm-18.3-283.6zM341.2 436l258-141.9 258 141.9-258 149-258-149z' } ] } })

Polygons

import Icon from 'vue-awesome/components/Icon' Icon.register({ vue : { width : 256 , height : 221 , polygons : [ { style : 'fill:#41B883' , points : '0,0 128,220.8 256,0 204.8,0 128,132.48 50.56,0 0,0' }, { style : 'fill:#35495E' , points : '50.56,0 128,133.12 204.8,0 157.44,0 128,51.2 97.92,0 50.56,0' } ] } })

Raw SVG

If you are using Vue.js version prior to 2.6.0 , you need to include innersvg-polyfill before you use this feature.