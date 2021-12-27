Awesome SVG icon component for Vue.js, with built-in Font Awesome icons.
Vue-Awesome an SVG icon component for Vue.js, with built-in icons courtesy of Font Awesome.
Check out the demo here.
$ npm install vue-awesome
$ bower install vue-awesome
Just download
dist/vue-awesome.js and include it in your HTML file:
<script src="path/to/vue-awesome/dist/vue-awesome.js"></script>
<!-- basic -->
<v-icon name="beer"/>
<!-- with options -->
<v-icon name="sync" scale="2" spin/>
<v-icon name="comment" flip="horizontal"/>
<v-icon name="code-branch" label="Forked Repository"/>
<!-- stacked icons -->
<v-icon label="No Photos">
<v-icon name="camera"/>
<v-icon name="ban" scale="2" class="alert"/>
</v-icon>
Font Awesome 5 has separated all icons into several packs. Vue-Awesome is built upon its all free icons, which includes all free icons from 3 icon packs:
regular,
solid and
brands. Since the
solid pack has the most number of icons, we organize all Vue-Awesome icons as follows:
All icons from
solid pack are located in
vue-awesome/icons directory and have unprefixed
name prop values.
Icons from
regular and
brands are located in
vue-awesome/icons/regular and
vue-awesome/icons/brands, which have prefixed
name prop values like
regular/flag or
brands/reddit.
You can find all available
name values from Font Awesome's website like
beer,
file and
camera.
import Vue from 'vue'
/* Pick one way between the 2 following ways */
// only import the icons you use to reduce bundle size
import 'vue-awesome/icons/flag'
// or import all icons if you don't care about bundle size
import 'vue-awesome/icons'
/* Register component with one of 2 methods */
import Icon from 'vue-awesome/components/Icon'
// globally (in your main .js file)
Vue.component('v-icon', Icon)
// or locally (in your component file)
export default {
components: {
'v-icon': Icon
}
}
If you are using official Vue CLI to create your project and you want to use the untranspiled component (import
vue-awesome/components/Icon rather than import
vue-awesome directly, to optimize bundle size, which is recommended), you'll encounter the problem that the default configuration will exclude
node_modules from files to be transpiled by Babel.
For Vue CLI 3+, add
vue-awesome into
transpileDependencies in
vue.config.js like this:
// vue.config.js
module.exports = {
transpileDependencies: [
/\bvue-awesome\b/
]
}
For Vue CLI 2 with the
webpack template, modify
build/webpack.base.conf.js like this:
{
test: /\.js$/,
loader: 'babel-loader',
- include: [resolve('src'), resolve('test')]
+ include: [
+ resolve('src'),
+ resolve('test'),
+ resolve('node_modules/vue-awesome')
+ ]
}
If you are using bare webpack config, just do similar modifications make it work.
When using Vue-Awesome on the server side with Nuxt.js, it may prompt
Unexpected token import because Nuxt.js has configured an
external option by default, which prevent files under
node_modules from being bundled into the server bundle with only a few exceptions. We need to whitelist
vue-awesome in
nuxt.config.js as follows:
For Nuxt.js 2:
module.exports = {
// ...
build: {
transpile: [/^vue-awesome/]
}
}
For Nuxt.js 1:
// Don't forget to
// npm i --save-dev webpack-node-externals
const nodeExternals = require('webpack-node-externals')
module.exports = {
// ...
build: {
extend (config, { isServer }) {
// ...
if (isServer) {
config.externals = [
nodeExternals({
// default value for `whitelist` is
// [/es6-promise|\.(?!(?:js|json)$).{1,5}$/i]
whitelist: [/es6-promise|\.(?!(?:js|json)$).{1,5}$/i, /^vue-awesome/]
})
]
}
}
}
}
Make sure to whitelist
vue-awesome from the
transformIgnorePattern. Add following configuation in
test/unit/jest.conf.js:
+ transformIgnorePatterns: [
+ '/node_modules(?![\\\\/]vue-awesome[\\\\/])/'
+ ],
Don't import all icons if you don't want to make unit testing slow because this will transform all icons from ES module and thus slow down the test process.
var Vue = require('vue')
// requiring the UMD module
var Icon = require('vue-awesome')
// or with vue-loader you can require the src directly
var Icon = require('vue-awesome/components/Icon')
// register component to use
require.config({
paths: {
'vue-awesome': 'path/to/vue-awesome'
}
})
require(['vue-awesome'], function (Icon) {
// register component to use
Vue.component('v-icon', Icon)
})
The component class is exposed as
window.VueAwesome.
// register component to use
Vue.component('v-icon', VueAwesome)
name: string
The name of the icon. It's necessary if the component isn't used as the wrapper of an icon stack. All valid names correspond to the file path relative to the
icons directory. Notice that you may have to check the name of the icon pack after you search on FontAwesome's website. For example, you'll see a URL argument of
style=brands on the detail page for
500px and the icon name will be
brands/500px.
Only free icons for FontAwesome are available by default and because the
solid style has the most icons, we've made it the default pack so the path prefixes can be omitted.
If you pass
null to this prop, the whole component will not be rendered.
scale: number|string
Used to adjust the size of the icon. Default to
1.
spin: boolean
Used to specify whether the icon is spining. Default to
false. (Can't use together with
pulse.)
pulse: boolean
Set the pulse effect to the icon. Default to
false. (Can't use together with
spin.)
inverse: boolean
If set to
true, the color of the icon will become
#fff. Default to
false.
flip: 'vertical'|'horizontal'|'both'
Used to flip the icon.
label: string
Set the
aria-label for the icon if provided.
title: string
Set the title for the icon.
The icon will have
role="presentation"thus not accessible when neither
labelnor
titleexists.
If you are using
vue-awesome/components/Icon (instead of the whole bundled version), Vue-Awesome won't import a single icon by default. Do not forget to import icons you want to use.
If these caveats don't help and there are no proper workarounds in earlier issues, please feel free to file a new one.
You can make the icons scale dynamically according to your
font-size by adding the following CSS:
.fa-icon {
width: auto;
height: 1em; /* or any other relative font sizes */
/* You would have to include the following two lines to make this work in Safari */
max-width: 100%;
max-height: 100%;
}
The icon color is inherited from the font color of the parent element by default. You can easily change it to any other color by specifying the
color property.
$ npm i
$ npm run dev
Open
http://localhost:8080/demo to see the demo.
Don't touch files in
src/icons but update
assets/svg/* instead and run
npm run icons to re-generate icon module files.
You can register custom icons like this:
import Icon from 'vue-awesome/components/Icon'
Icon.register({
baidu: {
width: 23.868,
height: 26,
d: 'M3.613 13.701c2.827-.608 2.442-3.986 2.357-4.725-.138-1.139-1.477-3.128-3.296-2.971C.386 6.21.052 9.515.052 9.515c-.309 1.528.74 4.793 3.561 4.186zm3.002 5.875c-.083.238-.268.846-.107 1.375.315 1.187 1.346 1.24 1.346 1.24h1.48v-3.619H7.749c-.713.213-1.057.767-1.134 1.004zM8.86 8.035c1.562 0 2.823-1.797 2.823-4.019C11.683 1.796 10.421 0 8.86 0 7.301 0 6.036 1.796 6.036 4.016c0 2.222 1.265 4.019 2.824 4.019zm6.724.265c2.087.271 3.429-1.956 3.695-3.644.272-1.686-1.074-3.644-2.552-3.98-1.48-.339-3.329 2.032-3.497 3.578-.2 1.89.271 3.778 2.354 4.046zm5.114 9.923s-3.229-2.498-5.113-5.198c-2.555-3.981-6.185-2.361-7.399-.337-1.209 2.024-3.093 3.305-3.36 3.644-.271.334-3.9 2.293-3.095 5.871.806 3.576 3.635 3.508 3.635 3.508s2.085.205 4.504-.336c2.42-.537 4.503.134 4.503.134s5.652 1.893 7.199-1.751c1.545-3.645-.874-5.535-.874-5.535zm-9.671 5.423H7.352c-1.587-.316-2.219-1.4-2.299-1.584-.078-.188-.528-1.059-.29-2.539.686-2.219 2.642-2.379 2.642-2.379h1.956V14.74l1.666.025v8.881zm6.844-.025h-4.229c-1.639-.423-1.716-1.587-1.716-1.587v-4.677l1.716-.027v4.203c.104.447.661.529.661.529h1.742v-4.705h1.825v6.264zm5.986-12.486c0-.808-.671-3.239-3.159-3.239-2.492 0-2.825 2.295-2.825 3.917 0 1.548.131 3.71 3.227 3.641 3.096-.068 2.757-3.507 2.757-4.319z'
}
})
If your SVG file has more than one path or polygon, and/or you want to have a predefined style, you can register like this:
import Icon from 'vue-awesome/components/Icon'
Icon.register({
webpack: {
width: 1200,
height: 1200,
paths: [
{
style: 'fill:#8ED6FB',
d: 'M1035.6 879.3l-418.1 236.5V931.6L878 788.3l157.6 91zm28.6-25.9V358.8l-153 88.3V765l153 88.4zm-901.5 25.9l418.1 236.5V931.6L320.3 788.3l-157.6 91zm-28.6-25.9V358.8l153 88.3V765l-153 88.4zM152 326.8L580.8 84.2v178.1L306.1 413.4l-2.1 1.2-152-87.8zm894.3 0L617.5 84.2v178.1l274.7 151.1 2.1 1.2 152-87.8z'
},
{
style: 'fill:#1C78C0',
d: 'M580.8 889.7l-257-141.3v-280l257 148.4v272.9zm36.7 0l257-141.3v-280l-257 148.4v272.9zm-18.3-283.6zM341.2 436l258-141.9 258 141.9-258 149-258-149z'
}
]
}
})
import Icon from 'vue-awesome/components/Icon'
Icon.register({
vue: {
width: 256,
height: 221,
polygons: [
{
style: 'fill:#41B883',
points: '0,0 128,220.8 256,0 204.8,0 128,132.48 50.56,0 0,0'
},
{
style: 'fill:#35495E',
points: '50.56,0 128,133.12 204.8,0 157.44,0 128,51.2 97.92,0 50.56,0'
}
]
}
})
If you are using Vue.js version prior to
2.6.0, you need to include innersvg-polyfill before you use this feature.
import Icon from 'vue-awesome/components/Icon'
Icon.register({
'html5-c': {
width: 512,
height: 512,
raw: '<path fill="#E34F26" d="M71,460 L30,0 481,0 440,460 255,512"/><path fill="#EF652A" d="M256,472 L405,431 440,37 256,37"/><path fill="#EBEBEB" d="M256,208 L181,208 176,150 256,150 256,94 255,94 114,94 115,109 129,265 256,265zM256,355 L255,355 192,338 188,293 158,293 132,293 139,382 255,414 256,414z"/><path fill="#FFF" d="M255,208 L255,265 325,265 318,338 255,355 255,414 371,382 372,372 385,223 387,208 371,208zM255,94 L255,129 255,150 255,150 392,150 392,150 392,150 393,138 396,109 397,94z"/>'
}
})