vac

vue-avatar-cropper

by 安正超
5.0.2 (see all)

👧 A simple and elegant avatar cropping and upload plugin.

Downloads/wk

3.8K

GitHub Stars

448

Maintenance

Last Commit

8d ago

Contributors

18

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Readme

Vue Avatar Cropper

:girl: A simple and elegant component to crop and upload avatars.

image

Edit Demo

Sponsor me

Basic usage

<button @click="showCropper = true">Select an image</button>

<avatar-cropper
  v-model="showCropper"
  upload-url="/files/upload"
  @uploaded="handleUploaded"
/>

<script>
  export default {
    data() {
      return {
        showCropper: false,
      }
    },
    methods: {
      handleUploaded({ form, request, response }) {
        // update user avatar attribute
      },
    },
  }
</script>

Installing

Browsers

  1. Include the link to AvatarCropper in <head> alongside Vue.js, Cropper.js and Mime:

    <link
  rel="stylesheet"
  href="https://unpkg.com/cropperjs@1.5.12/dist/cropper.min.css"
/>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/cropperjs@1.5.12/dist/cropper.js"></script>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/vue@3/dist/vue.global.js"></script>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/vue-avatar-cropper/dist/avatar-cropper.umd.js"></script>
<script src="https://wzrd.in/standalone/mime%2flite@latest"></script>

  2. Add a trigger button and <avatar-cropper> to mount the component:

<button @click="showCropper = true">Select an image</button>

<avatar-cropper
  v-model="showCropper"
  upload-url="/files/upload"
  @uploaded="handleUploaded"
/>
  1. Create Vue instance and register AvatarCropper component:
<script>
  Vue.createApp({
    el: '#app',

    data() {
      return {
        showCropper: false,
      }
    },

    methods: {
      handleUploaded(event) {
        console.log('avatar uploaded', event)
      },
    },
  })
    .use(AvatarCropper)
    .mount('#app')
</script>

Node environment

  1. Install the AvatarCropper package:

    npm install vue-avatar-cropper

# or
yarn add vue-avatar-cropper

  2. Register it as you usually would:

    import AvatarCropper from 'vue-avatar-cropper'

// or
const AvatarCropper = require('vue-avatar-cropper')

Vue.component('AvatarCropper', AvatarCropper)

// or
Vue.use(AvatarCropper)

// or
new Vue({
  components: { AvatarCropper },
  // ...
})

Props

Property NameTypeDescription
modelValueBooleanSet to true to show the avatar cropper, this prop is used for v-model. Default: false
fileFileFile to use instead of prompting the user to upload one
upload-urlStringURL to upload the file to
upload-file-fieldStringFormData field to use for the file. Default: 'file'
upload-file-nameString/FunctionFile name to use for the FormData field. Can be String or Function({ filename, mime, extension }) => String. Default: Automatically determined from the uploaded File's name property and the extension of the output MIME.
upload-form-dataFormDataAdditional FormData. Default: new FormData()
upload-handlerFunctionHandler to replace default upload handler, the argument is cropperJS instance.
request-optionsObjectOptions passed to the init parameter of the Request() constructor. Use this to set the method, headers, etc. Default: { method: 'POST' }
cropper-optionsObjectOptions passed to the cropperJS instance.
Default: {
    aspectRatio: 1,
    autoCropArea: 1,
    viewMode: 1,
    movable: false,
    zoomable: false
}
output-optionsObjectOptions passed to the cropper.getCroppedCanvas() method.
Default: {}. Recommended use-case is specifying an output size, for instance: { width: 512, height: 512 }
output-mimeStringThe resulting avatar image MIME type, if invalid image/png will be used. Default: null
output-qualityNumberThe resulting avatar image quality [0 - 1]. Default: 0.9
(if the output-mime property is 'image/jpeg' or 'image/webp')
mimesStringAllowed image formats. Default:
'image/png, image/gif, image/jpeg, image/bmp, image/x-icon'
captureStringCapture attribute for the file input. Forces mobile users to take a new picture with the back(Use value 'environment') or front(Use value 'user') camera
labelsObjectLabel for buttons. Default: { submit: 'Ok', cancel: 'Cancel' }
inlineBooleanIf true component will be displayed as inline elemenet. Default: false

Events

  • update:modelValue modelValue prop changed, used for v-model, parameter:

    • value boolean.

  • changed user picked a file, parameter is an object containing:

  • submit right after a click on the submit button

  • cancel when user decides to cancel the upload

  • uploading before submit upload request, parameter is an object containing:

  • uploaded after request is successful, parameter is an object containing:

  • completed after request has completed, parameter is an object containing:

  • error something went wrong, parameter is an object containing:

    • message error message.
    • type error type, example: 'load'/'upload'/'user'.
    • context context data.

You can listen for these events like this:

<avatar-cropper
  v-model="showCropper"
  upload-url="/files/upload"
  @uploading="handleUploading"
  @uploaded="handleUploaded"
  @completed="handleCompleted"
  @error="handleError"
/>

export default {
  //...
  methods: {
    ...
    handleUploading({ form, request, response }) {
      // show a loader
    },

    handleUploaded({ form, request, response }) {
      // update user avatar attribute
    },

    handleCompleted({ form, request, response }) {
      // close the loader
    },

    handleError({ message, type, context}) {
      if (type === 'upload') {
        const { request, response } = context
      }
    }
  },
}

🚀 There is an online demo:

Edit test-project

❤️ Sponsor me

Sponsor me

如果你喜欢我的项目并想支持它，点击这里 ❤️

Project supported by JetBrains

Many thanks to Jetbrains for kindly providing a license for me to work on this and other open-source projects.

License

MIT

