:girl: A simple and elegant component to crop and upload avatars.
<button @click="showCropper = true">Select an image</button>
<avatar-cropper
v-model="showCropper"
upload-url="/files/upload"
@uploaded="handleUploaded"
/>
<script>
export default {
data() {
return {
showCropper: false,
}
},
methods: {
handleUploaded({ form, request, response }) {
// update user avatar attribute
},
},
}
</script>
Include the link to AvatarCropper in
<head> alongside Vue.js, Cropper.js and Mime:
<link
rel="stylesheet"
href="https://unpkg.com/cropperjs@1.5.12/dist/cropper.min.css"
/>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/cropperjs@1.5.12/dist/cropper.js"></script>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/vue@3/dist/vue.global.js"></script>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/vue-avatar-cropper/dist/avatar-cropper.umd.js"></script>
<script src="https://wzrd.in/standalone/mime%2flite@latest"></script>
Add a trigger button and
<avatar-cropper> to mount the component:
<button @click="showCropper = true">Select an image</button>
<avatar-cropper
v-model="showCropper"
upload-url="/files/upload"
@uploaded="handleUploaded"
/>
AvatarCropper component:
<script>
Vue.createApp({
el: '#app',
data() {
return {
showCropper: false,
}
},
methods: {
handleUploaded(event) {
console.log('avatar uploaded', event)
},
},
})
.use(AvatarCropper)
.mount('#app')
</script>
Install the AvatarCropper package:
npm install vue-avatar-cropper
# or
yarn add vue-avatar-cropper
Register it as you usually would:
import AvatarCropper from 'vue-avatar-cropper'
// or
const AvatarCropper = require('vue-avatar-cropper')
Vue.component('AvatarCropper', AvatarCropper)
// or
Vue.use(AvatarCropper)
// or
new Vue({
components: { AvatarCropper },
// ...
})
|Property Name
|Type
|Description
modelValue
|Boolean
|Set to true to show the avatar cropper, this prop is used for
v-model. Default:
false
file
|File
File to use instead of prompting the user to upload one
upload-url
|String
|URL to upload the file to
upload-file-field
|String
FormData field to use for the file. Default:
'file'
upload-file-name
|String/Function
|File name to use for the
FormData field. Can be
String or
Function({ filename, mime, extension }) => String. Default: Automatically determined from the uploaded
File's
name property and the extension of the output MIME.
upload-form-data
|FormData
|Additional
FormData. Default:
new FormData()
upload-handler
|Function
|Handler to replace default upload handler, the argument is cropperJS instance.
request-options
|Object
|Options passed to the
init parameter of the Request() constructor. Use this to set the method, headers, etc. Default:
{ method: 'POST' }
cropper-options
|Object
|Options passed to the cropperJS instance.
Default:
{
|
aspectRatio: 1,
|
autoCropArea: 1,
|
viewMode: 1,
|
movable: false,
|
zoomable: false
}
output-options
|Object
|Options passed to the cropper.getCroppedCanvas() method.
Default:
{}. Recommended use-case is specifying an output size, for instance:
{ width: 512, height: 512 }
output-mime
|String
|The resulting avatar image MIME type, if invalid
image/png will be used. Default:
null
output-quality
|Number
|The resulting avatar image quality [0 - 1]. Default:
0.9
(if the output-mime property is
'image/jpeg' or
'image/webp')
mimes
|String
|Allowed image formats. Default:
'image/png, image/gif, image/jpeg, image/bmp, image/x-icon'
capture
|String
|Capture attribute for the file input. Forces mobile users to take a new picture with the back(Use value
'environment') or front(Use value
'user') camera
labels
|Object
|Label for buttons. Default:
{ submit: 'Ok', cancel: 'Cancel' }
inline
|Boolean
|If true component will be displayed as inline elemenet. Default:
false
update:modelValue
modelValue prop changed, used for
v-model, parameter:
value boolean.
changed user picked a file, parameter is an object containing:
file object, File object.
reader object, FileReader
submit right after a click on the submit button
cancel when user decides to cancel the upload
uploading before submit upload request, parameter is an object containing:
uploaded after request is successful, parameter is an object containing:
completed after request has completed, parameter is an object containing:
error something went wrong, parameter is an object containing:
message error message.
type error type, example:
'load'/
'upload'/
'user'.
context context data.
You can listen for these events like this:
<avatar-cropper
v-model="showCropper"
upload-url="/files/upload"
@uploading="handleUploading"
@uploaded="handleUploaded"
@completed="handleCompleted"
@error="handleError"
/>
export default {
//...
methods: {
...
handleUploading({ form, request, response }) {
// show a loader
},
handleUploaded({ form, request, response }) {
// update user avatar attribute
},
handleCompleted({ form, request, response }) {
// close the loader
},
handleError({ message, type, context}) {
if (type === 'upload') {
const { request, response } = context
}
}
},
}
🚀 There is an online demo:
如果你喜欢我的项目并想支持它，点击这里 ❤️
Many thanks to Jetbrains for kindly providing a license for me to work on this and other open-source projects.
MIT