Vue Avatar Cropper

:girl: A simple and elegant component to crop and upload avatars.

Basic usage

< button @ click = "showCropper = true" > Select an image </ button > < avatar-cropper v-model = "showCropper" upload-url = "/files/upload" @ uploaded = "handleUploaded" /> < script > export default { data() { return { showCropper : false , } }, methods : { handleUploaded({ form, request, response }) { }, }, } </ script >

Installing

Browsers

Include the link to AvatarCropper in <head> alongside Vue.js, Cropper.js and Mime: < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "https://unpkg.com/cropperjs@1.5.12/dist/cropper.min.css" /> < script src = "https://unpkg.com/cropperjs@1.5.12/dist/cropper.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/vue@3/dist/vue.global.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/vue-avatar-cropper/dist/avatar-cropper.umd.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://wzrd.in/standalone/mime%2flite@latest" > </ script > Add a trigger button and <avatar-cropper> to mount the component:

< button @ click = "showCropper = true" > Select an image </ button > < avatar-cropper v-model = "showCropper" upload-url = "/files/upload" @ uploaded = "handleUploaded" />

Create Vue instance and register AvatarCropper component:

< script > Vue.createApp({ el : '#app' , data() { return { showCropper : false , } }, methods : { handleUploaded(event) { console .log( 'avatar uploaded' , event) }, }, }) .use(AvatarCropper) .mount( '#app' ) </ script >

Node environment

Install the AvatarCropper package: npm install vue-avatar-cropper yarn add vue-avatar-cropper Register it as you usually would: import AvatarCropper from 'vue-avatar-cropper' const AvatarCropper = require ( 'vue-avatar-cropper' ) Vue.component( 'AvatarCropper' , AvatarCropper) Vue.use(AvatarCropper) new Vue({ components : { AvatarCropper }, })

Props

Property Name Type Description modelValue Boolean Set to true to show the avatar cropper, this prop is used for v-model . Default: false file File File to use instead of prompting the user to upload one upload-url String URL to upload the file to upload-file-field String FormData field to use for the file. Default: 'file' upload-file-name String/Function File name to use for the FormData field. Can be String or Function({ filename, mime, extension }) => String . Default: Automatically determined from the uploaded File 's name property and the extension of the output MIME. upload-form-data FormData Additional FormData . Default: new FormData() upload-handler Function Handler to replace default upload handler, the argument is cropperJS instance. request-options Object Options passed to the init parameter of the Request() constructor. Use this to set the method, headers, etc. Default: { method: 'POST' } cropper-options Object Options passed to the cropperJS instance.

Default: { aspectRatio: 1, autoCropArea: 1, viewMode: 1, movable: false, zoomable: false } output-options Object Options passed to the cropper.getCroppedCanvas() method.

Default: {} . Recommended use-case is specifying an output size, for instance: { width: 512, height: 512 } output-mime String The resulting avatar image MIME type, if invalid image/png will be used. Default: null output-quality Number The resulting avatar image quality [0 - 1]. Default: 0.9

(if the output-mime property is 'image/jpeg' or 'image/webp' ) mimes String Allowed image formats. Default:

'image/png, image/gif, image/jpeg, image/bmp, image/x-icon' capture String Capture attribute for the file input. Forces mobile users to take a new picture with the back(Use value 'environment' ) or front(Use value 'user' ) camera labels Object Label for buttons. Default: { submit: 'Ok', cancel: 'Cancel' } inline Boolean If true component will be displayed as inline elemenet. Default: false

Events

update:modelValue modelValue prop changed, used for v-model , parameter: value boolean.

changed user picked a file, parameter is an object containing: file object, File object. reader object, FileReader

submit right after a click on the submit button

cancel when user decides to cancel the upload

uploading before submit upload request, parameter is an object containing: form object, FormData instance. request object, Request instance. response object, Promise which resolves to a Response instance.

uploaded after request is successful, parameter is an object containing: form object, FormData instance. request object, Request instance. response object, Response instance.

completed after request has completed, parameter is an object containing: form object, FormData instance. request object, Request instance. response object, Response instance.

error something went wrong, parameter is an object containing: message error message. type error type, example: 'load' / 'upload' / 'user' . context context data.



You can listen for these events like this:

< avatar-cropper v-model = "showCropper" upload-url = "/files/upload" @ uploading = "handleUploading" @ uploaded = "handleUploaded" @ completed = "handleCompleted" @ error = "handleError" />

export default { methods : { ... handleUploading({ form, request, response }) { }, handleUploaded({ form, request, response }) { }, handleCompleted({ form, request, response }) { }, handleError({ message, type, context}) { if (type === 'upload' ) { const { request, response } = context } } }, }

