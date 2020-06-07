Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
vac
vue-avatar-component
●
by Stéphane Souron
●
1.3.1 (see all)
●
Claim This Page
A Vue.js 2.0 component to generate initials or image based avatars
●
npm
●
GitHub
●
CDN
Rate
Save
npm i vue-avatar-component
Overview
Documentation
Tutorials
Reviews
Maintenance
Dependencies
Versions
Alternatives
Showing:
Overview
Popularity
Downloads/wk
1.7K
GitHub Stars
31
Maintenance
Last Commit
2yrs
ago
Contributors
8
Package
Dependencies
2
License
MIT
Type Definitions
DefinitelyTyped
Tree-Shakeable
No
?
Categories
Vue Avatar
Reviews
Be the first to rate
Readme
No Readme
Rate & Review
Great Documentation
0
Easy to Use
0
Performant
0
Highly Customizable
0
Bleeding Edge
0
Responsive Maintainers
0
Poor Documentation
0
Hard to Use
0
Slow
0
Buggy
0
Abandoned
0
Unwelcoming Community
0
100
Publish
No reviews found
Be the first to rate
Alternatives
va
vue-avatar
An avatar component for vue.js
GitHub Stars
598
Weekly Downloads
11K
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
vac
vue-avatar-cropper
:girl: A simple and elegant avatar cropping and upload plugin.
GitHub Stars
448
Weekly Downloads
4K
vic
vue-image-crop-upload
A beautiful vue component for image cropping and uploading. （vue图片剪裁上传组件）
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
7K
@syncfusion/ej2-vue-layouts
Syncfusion Vue UI component library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight vue UI controls for building modern web applications.
GitHub Stars
222
Weekly Downloads
759
vba
vue-boring-avatars
A Vue.js port of Boring Avatars, a JS library that generates custom, SVG-based avatars from any username and color palette.
GitHub Stars
42
Weekly Downloads
75
holiday-avatar
Vue library for generating nice user avatar. (Inspired by react-nice-avatar)
GitHub Stars
50
Weekly Downloads
32
See 23 Alternatives
Tutorials
No tutorials found
Add a tutorial