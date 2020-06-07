openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
vac

vue-avatar-component

by Stéphane Souron
1.3.1 (see all)

A Vue.js 2.0 component to generate initials or image based avatars

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.7K

GitHub Stars

31

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Vue Avatar

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

No Readme

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

va
vue-avatarAn avatar component for vue.js
GitHub Stars
598
Weekly Downloads
11K
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
vac
vue-avatar-cropper:girl: A simple and elegant avatar cropping and upload plugin.
GitHub Stars
448
Weekly Downloads
4K
vic
vue-image-crop-uploadA beautiful vue component for image cropping and uploading. （vue图片剪裁上传组件）
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
7K
@syncfusion/ej2-vue-layoutsSyncfusion Vue UI component library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight vue UI controls for building modern web applications.
GitHub Stars
222
Weekly Downloads
759
vba
vue-boring-avatarsA Vue.js port of Boring Avatars, a JS library that generates custom, SVG-based avatars from any username and color palette.
GitHub Stars
42
Weekly Downloads
75
holiday-avatarVue library for generating nice user avatar. (Inspired by react-nice-avatar)
GitHub Stars
50
Weekly Downloads
32
See 23 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial