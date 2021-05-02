An avatar component for vue.js.
This component display an avatar image and if none is provided fallback to the user initials. This component is highly inspired from react-user-avatar.
Rules used to compute user initials:
You can find a few examples and the documentation here
npm install vue-avatar
|Vuejs version
|vue-avatar version
|^1.0.18
|^1.3.0
|^2.0.0
|^2.0.0
vue-avatar is a UMD module, which can be used as a module in both CommonJS and AMD modular environments. When in non-modular environment, Avatar will be registered as a global variable.
import Avatar from 'vue-avatar'
export default {
...
components: {
Avatar
},
...
}
After that, you can use it in your templates:
<avatar username="Jane Doe"></avatar>
var Vue = require('vue')
var Avatar = require('vue-avatar')
var YourComponent = Vue.extend({
...
components: {
'avatar': Avatar.Avatar
},
...
})
<script src="path/to/vue/vue.min.js"></script>
<script src="path/to/vue-avatar/dist/vue-avatar.min.js"></script>
new Vue({
...
components: {
'avatar': VueAvatar.Avatar
},
...
})
|Name
|Required
|Default
|Type
|Description
|username
|N
|-
|String
|The user name that will be used to compute user initial.
|initials
|N
|-
|String
|Force the displayed initials by overriding the computed ones.
|inline
|N
|false
|Boolean
|Uses inline-flex instead of flex
|src
|N
|-
|String
|Path to the avatar image to display.
|:customStyle
|N
|-
|Object
|A custom style object to override the base styles.
|backgroundColor
|N
|-
|String
|The avatar background color to use if no image is provided. If none is specified, a background color will be picked depending on the user name length.
|color
|N
|-
|String
|The font color used to render the user initials. If none is provided, the background color is used to compute the font color.
|:lighten
|N
|80
|Number
|A factor by which the background color must be lightened to produce the font color. Number between [-100,100].
|:size
|N
|50
|Number
|The avatar size in pixel.
|:rounded
|N
|true
|Boolean
|True if the avatar must be rounded.
|:parser
|N
|[getInitials()](https://github.com/eliep/vue-avatar/blob/master/src/Avatar.vue#L8-L27)
|Function
|Custom parser to manipulate the string (the parser takes 2 params: a String and the default parser). It must return a String.
|Name
|Arguments
|Description
|@avatar-initials
|username (the value of the username props), initials (the value of the computed initials or the initials props if any)
|This event is trigger when the component is ready with component username and initial.
# install dependencies
npm install
# serve gh pages with hot reload at localhost:8080/gh-pages/index.html
npm run dev
# build
npm run bundle
npm test
Released under the MIT License.