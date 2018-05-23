openbase logo
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

36K

GitHub Stars

559

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

12

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Vue Autocomplete

Readme

Vue logo

vue-autosuggest

🔍 Autosuggest component built for Vue.

Build Status Code Coverage version downloads MIT License gzip size

All Contributors PRs Welcome Code of Conduct

Watch on GitHub Star on GitHub Tweet

Table of Contents

Examples

Features

  • WAI-ARIA complete autosuggest component built with the power of Vue.
  • Full control over rendering with built in defaults or custom components for rendering.
  • Easily integrate AJAX data fetching for list presentation.
  • Supports multiple sections.
  • No opinions on CSS, full control over styling.
  • Rigorously tested.

Installation

This module is distributed via npm which is bundled with node and should be installed as one of your project's dependencies:

npm install vue-autosuggest

or

yarn add vue-autosuggest

Usage

Load VueAutosuggest into your vue app globally.

import VueAutosuggest from "vue-autosuggest";
Vue.use(VueAutosuggest);

or locally inside a component:

import { VueAutosuggest } from 'vue-autosuggest';
export default {
  ...
  components: {
      VueAutosuggest
  }
  ...
};

Place the component into your app!

<vue-autosuggest
    :suggestions="[{data:['Frodo', 'Samwise', 'Gandalf', 'Galadriel', 'Faramir', 'Éowyn']}]"
    :input-props="{id:'autosuggest__input', placeholder:'Do you feel lucky, punk?'}"
    @input="onInputChange"
    @selected="selectHandler"
    @click="clickHandler"
>  
  <template slot-scope="{suggestion}">
    <span class="my-suggestion-item">{{suggestion.item}}</span>
  </template>
</vue-autosuggest>

Advanced usage:

Click to expand

<template>
  <div class="demo">
    <div v-if="selected" style="padding-top:10px; width: 100%;">
      You have selected <code>{{selected.name}}, the {{selected.race}}</code>
    </div>
    <div class="autosuggest-container">
      <vue-autosuggest
        v-model="query"
        :suggestions="filteredOptions"
        @focus="focusMe"
        @click="clickHandler"
        @input="onInputChange"
        @selected="onSelected"
        :get-suggestion-value="getSuggestionValue"
        :input-props="{id:'autosuggest__input', placeholder:'Do you feel lucky, punk?'}">
        <div slot-scope="{suggestion}" style="display: flex; align-items: center;">
          <img :style="{ display: 'flex', width: '25px', height: '25px', borderRadius: '15px', marginRight: '10px'}" :src="suggestion.item.avatar" />
          <div style="{ display: 'flex', color: 'navyblue'}">{{suggestion.item.name}}</div>
        </div>
      </vue-autosuggest>
    </div>
  </div>
</template>

<script>
import { VueAutosuggest } from "vue-autosuggest";

export default {
  components: {
    VueAutosuggest
  },
  data() {
    return {
      query: "",
      selected: "",
      suggestions: [
        {
          data: [
            { id: 1, name: "Frodo", race: "Hobbit", avatar: "https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/en/thumb/4/4e/Elijah_Wood_as_Frodo_Baggins.png/220px-Elijah_Wood_as_Frodo_Baggins.png" },
            { id: 2, name: "Samwise", race: "Hobbit", avatar: "https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/en/thumb/7/7b/Sean_Astin_as_Samwise_Gamgee.png/200px-Sean_Astin_as_Samwise_Gamgee.png" },
            { id: 3, name: "Gandalf", race: "Maia", avatar: "https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/en/thumb/e/e9/Gandalf600ppx.jpg/220px-Gandalf600ppx.jpg" },
            { id: 4, name: "Aragorn", race: "Human", avatar: "https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/en/thumb/3/35/Aragorn300ppx.png/150px-Aragorn300ppx.png" }
          ]
        }
      ]
    };
  },
  computed: {
    filteredOptions() {
      return [
        { 
          data: this.suggestions[0].data.filter(option => {
            return option.name.toLowerCase().indexOf(this.query.toLowerCase()) > -1;
          })
        }
      ];
    }
  },
  methods: {
    clickHandler(item) {
      // event fired when clicking on the input
    },
    onSelected(item) {
      this.selected = item.item;
    },
    onInputChange(text) {
      // event fired when the input changes
      console.log(text)
    },
    /**
     * This is what the <input/> value is set to when you are selecting a suggestion.
     */
    getSuggestionValue(suggestion) {
      return suggestion.item.name;
    },
    focusMe(e) {
      console.log(e) // FocusEvent
    }
  }
}
</script>

<style>
.demo { 
  font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, 'Segoe UI', Roboto, Oxygen, Ubuntu, Cantarell, 'Open Sans', 'Helvetica Neue', sans-serif;
}

input {
  width: 260px;
  padding: 0.5rem;
}

ul {
  width: 100%;
  color: rgba(30, 39, 46,1.0);
  list-style: none;
  margin: 0;
  padding: 0.5rem 0 .5rem 0;
}
li {
  margin: 0 0 0 0;
  border-radius: 5px;
  padding: 0.75rem 0 0.75rem 0.75rem;
  display: flex;
  align-items: center;
}
li:hover {
  cursor: pointer;
}

.autosuggest-container {
  display: flex;
  justify-content: center;
  width: 280px;
}

#autosuggest { width: 100%; display: block;}
.autosuggest__results-item--highlighted {
  background-color: rgba(51, 217, 178,0.2);
}
</style>

For more advanced usage, check out the examples below, and explore the properties you can use.

Slots

header/footer

Slots for injecting content around the results/input. Useful for header/footer like slots or empty state.

<vue-autosuggest ...>
  <template slot="before-input"> content before the <input /> goes here </template>
  <template slot="after-input"> content after the <input /> goes here </template>
  <template slot="before-suggestions"> content before the <ul> goes here </template>
  <template slot="before-section-<section.name e.g. 'default'>"> section header content for specific section goes here </template>
  <template slot="after-section-<section.name e.g. 'default'>"> footer content goes here for specific section. </template>
  <template slot="after-section"> Default footer content for all sections </template>
  <template slot="after-suggestions"> content after the <ul> goes here </template>
</vue-autosuggest>

Adding labels

It is common in forms to add a label next to the <input /> tag for semantic html / accessibility. You can use the before-input slot to accomplish this in conjunction with the inputProps.id:

<vue-autosuggest ...>
  <template slot="before-input">
    <label :for="inputProps.id">Search here:</label>
  </template>
  ...
</vue-autosuggest>

suggestion item (i.e. default slot)

Used to style each suggestion inside the <li> tag. Using scoped slots you have access to the suggestion item inside the v-for suggestions loop. This gives you the power of Vue templating, since vue-autosuggest does not have an opinion about how you render the items in your list.

<vue-autosuggest>
  <template slot-scope="{suggestion}">
    <!-- suggestion.name corresponds to which section the item is in -->
    <div v-if="suggestion.name === 'blog'">
      <!-- suggestion.item corresponds to the suggestion object -->
      <a target="_blank" :href="suggestion.item.url">{{suggestion.item.value}}</a>
    </div>
    <div v-else>{{suggestion.item}}</div>
  </template>
</vue-autosuggest>

This slot will be overridden when the render-suggestion prop is used.

Props

PropTypeRequiredDescription
suggestionsArraySuggestions to be rendered. e.g.suggestions: [{data: ['harry','ron','hermione']}]
input-propsObjectAdd props to the <input>.
section-configsObjectDefine multiple sections <input>.
render-suggestionFunctionTell vue-autosuggest how to render inside the <li> tag. Overrides what is inside the default suggestion template slot.
get-suggestion-valueFunctionTells vue-autosuggest what to put in the <input/> value
should-render-suggestionsFunctionTell vue-autosuggest if it should render the suggestions results popover
component-attr-id-autosuggestStringid of entire component
component-attr-class-autosuggest-results-containerStringclass of container of results container
component-attr-class-autosuggest-resultsStringclass of results container
component-attr-prefixStringprefix to be used for results item classes/ids. default: autosuggest

inputProps

PropTypeRequiredDescription
idStringid attribute on <input>.
Any DOM Props*You can add any props to <input> as the component will v-bind inputProps. Similar to rest spread in JSX. See more details here: https://vuejs.org/v2/api/#v-bind. The name attribute is set to "q" by default.

sectionConfigs

Multiple sections can be defined in the sectionConfigs prop which defines the control behavior for each section.

PropTypeRequiredDescription
on-selectedFunctionDetermine behavior for what should happen when a suggestion is selected. e.g. Submit a form, open a link, update a vue model, tweet at Ken Wheeler etc.
limitNumberLimit each section by some value. Default: Infinity

Below we have defined a default section and a blog section. The blog section has a component type of url-section which corresponds to which component the Autosuggest loads. When type is not defined, Vue-autosuggest will use a built in DefaultSection.vue component.

sectionConfigs: {
    'default': {
        limit: 6,
        onSelected: function(item, originalInput) {
            console.log(item, originalInput, `Selected "${item.item}"`);
        }
    },
    'blog': {
        limit: 3,
        type: "url-section",
        onSelected: function() {
            console.log("url: " + item.item.url);
        }
    }
}

renderSuggestion

This function can be used to tell vue-autosuggest how to render the html inside the <li> tag when you do not want to use the default template slot for suggestions but would rather have the power of javascript / jsx.

In its most basic form it just returns an object property:

renderSuggestion(suggestion) {
    return suggestion.name;
},

But usually it returns a JSX fragment, which is transformed into a virtual node description with babel-plugin-transform-vue-jsx:

renderSuggestion(suggestion) {
    return <div style={{ color: "red" }}>{suggestion.name}</div>;
},

If you're not using babel-plugin-transform-vue-jsx, you can create the virtual node description yourself:

renderSuggestion(suggestion) {
    return this.$createElement('div', { 'style': { color: 'red'} }, suggestion.name);
},

getSuggestionValue

This function will tell vue-autosuggest what to put in the <input/> as the value.

getSuggestionValue(suggestion) {
    return suggestion.item.name;
},

shouldRenderSuggestions

This function will tell vue-autosuggest if it should display the suggestions popover

/**
 * @param {Array} size - total results displayed
 * @param {Boolean} loading - value that indicates if vue-autosuggest _thinks_ that the 
 *                            the popover should be open (e.g. if user hit escape, or
 *                            user clicked away)
 * @returns {Boolean}
 */
shouldRenderSuggestions (size, loading) {
  // This is the default behavior
  return size >= 0 && !loading
}

Events

Below are the list of supported events. @ is short-hand for v-on.

PropReturnsDescription
@selectedsuggestionItem, indexsuggestion select handler. equivalent to sectionConfigs on-selected but for all items
@input, @focus, @blur, etc.*there is a transparent wrapper on the underlying <input /> so vue-autosuggest will use any DOM event you pass it for listening. This is implemented using v-on:<event>.
@opened, @closed*suggestions visibility handler, indicates when the suggestions are opened and closed. This is called alongside shouldRenderSuggestions.
@item-changedsuggestionItem, indexwhen keying through the results, this event signals which item is highlighted before being selected.

Browser support

For IE11 and below, some functionality may not work. For example, you will have to manually polyfill Node.prototype.contains

Inspiration

Contributors

Thanks goes to these people (emoji key):


Darren Jennings
💻 📖 🚇 ⚠️ 🎨 💡
Evgeniy Kulish
💻 🎨 💡 ⚠️
Scott Smith
🐛 💻 ⚠️
Fernando Machuca
🎨
BerniML
💻 ⚠️
Kristoffer Nordström
💻 ⚠️

Thanks to @chuca for the logo design.

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!

LICENSE

MIT

