vue-autosuggest 🔍 Autosuggest component built for Vue.

Table of Contents

Examples

Features

WAI-ARIA complete autosuggest component built with the power of Vue.

Full control over rendering with built in defaults or custom components for rendering.

Easily integrate AJAX data fetching for list presentation.

Supports multiple sections.

No opinions on CSS, full control over styling.

Rigorously tested.

Installation

This module is distributed via npm which is bundled with node and should be installed as one of your project's dependencies :

npm install vue-autosuggest

or

yarn add vue-autosuggest

Usage

Load VueAutosuggest into your vue app globally.

import VueAutosuggest from "vue-autosuggest" ; Vue.use(VueAutosuggest);

or locally inside a component:

import { VueAutosuggest } from 'vue-autosuggest' ; export default { ... components: { VueAutosuggest } ... };

Place the component into your app!

< vue-autosuggest :suggestions = "[{data:['Frodo', 'Samwise', 'Gandalf', 'Galadriel', 'Faramir', 'Éowyn']}]" :input-props = "{id:'autosuggest__input', placeholder:'Do you feel lucky, punk?'}" @ input = "onInputChange" @ selected = "selectHandler" @ click = "clickHandler" > < template slot-scope = "{suggestion}" > < span class = "my-suggestion-item" > {{suggestion.item}} </ span > </ template > </ vue-autosuggest >

Advanced usage:

Click to expand < template > < div class = "demo" > < div v-if = "selected" style = "padding-top:10px; width: 100%;" > You have selected < code > {{selected.name}}, the {{selected.race}} </ code > </ div > < div class = "autosuggest-container" > < vue-autosuggest v-model = "query" :suggestions = "filteredOptions" @ focus = "focusMe" @ click = "clickHandler" @ input = "onInputChange" @ selected = "onSelected" :get-suggestion-value = "getSuggestionValue" :input-props = "{id:'autosuggest__input', placeholder:'Do you feel lucky, punk?'}" > < div slot-scope = "{suggestion}" style = "display: flex; align-items: center;" > < img :style = "{ display: 'flex', width: '25px', height: '25px', borderRadius: '15px', marginRight: '10px'}" :src = "suggestion.item.avatar" /> < div style = "{ display: 'flex', color: 'navyblue'}" > {{suggestion.item.name}} </ div > </ div > </ vue-autosuggest > </ div > </ div > </ template > < script > import { VueAutosuggest } from "vue-autosuggest" ; export default { components : { VueAutosuggest }, data() { return { query : "" , selected : "" , suggestions : [ { data : [ { id : 1 , name : "Frodo" , race : "Hobbit" , avatar : "https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/en/thumb/4/4e/Elijah_Wood_as_Frodo_Baggins.png/220px-Elijah_Wood_as_Frodo_Baggins.png" }, { id : 2 , name : "Samwise" , race : "Hobbit" , avatar : "https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/en/thumb/7/7b/Sean_Astin_as_Samwise_Gamgee.png/200px-Sean_Astin_as_Samwise_Gamgee.png" }, { id : 3 , name : "Gandalf" , race : "Maia" , avatar : "https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/en/thumb/e/e9/Gandalf600ppx.jpg/220px-Gandalf600ppx.jpg" }, { id : 4 , name : "Aragorn" , race : "Human" , avatar : "https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/en/thumb/3/35/Aragorn300ppx.png/150px-Aragorn300ppx.png" } ] } ] }; }, computed : { filteredOptions() { return [ { data : this .suggestions[ 0 ].data.filter( option => { return option.name.toLowerCase().indexOf( this .query.toLowerCase()) > -1 ; }) } ]; } }, methods : { clickHandler(item) { }, onSelected(item) { this .selected = item.item; }, onInputChange(text) { console .log(text) }, getSuggestionValue(suggestion) { return suggestion.item.name; }, focusMe(e) { console .log(e) } } } </ script > < style > .demo { font-family : -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, 'Segoe UI' , Roboto, Oxygen, Ubuntu, Cantarell, 'Open Sans' , 'Helvetica Neue' , sans-serif; } input { width : 260px ; padding : 0.5rem ; } ul { width : 100% ; color : rgba (30, 39, 46,1.0); list-style : none; margin : 0 ; padding : 0.5rem 0 . 5rem 0 ; } li { margin : 0 0 0 0 ; border-radius : 5px ; padding : 0.75rem 0 0.75rem 0.75rem ; display : flex; align-items : center; } li :hover { cursor : pointer; } .autosuggest-container { display : flex; justify-content : center; width : 280px ; } #autosuggest { width : 100% ; display : block;} .autosuggest__results-item--highlighted { background-color : rgba (51, 217, 178,0.2); } </ style >

For more advanced usage, check out the examples below, and explore the properties you can use.

Slots for injecting content around the results/input. Useful for header/footer like slots or empty state.

< vue-autosuggest ... > < template slot = "before-input" > content before the < input /> goes here </ template > < template slot = "after-input" > content after the < input /> goes here </ template > < template slot = "before-suggestions" > content before the < ul > goes here </ template > < template slot = "before-section-<section.name e.g. 'default'>" > section header content for specific section goes here </ template > < template slot = "after-section-<section.name e.g. 'default'>" > footer content goes here for specific section. </ template > < template slot = "after-section" > Default footer content for all sections </ template > < template slot = "after-suggestions" > content after the < ul > goes here </ template > </ vue-autosuggest >

Adding labels

It is common in forms to add a label next to the <input /> tag for semantic html / accessibility. You can use the before-input slot to accomplish this in conjunction with the inputProps.id :

< vue-autosuggest ... > < template slot = "before-input" > < label :for = "inputProps.id" > Search here: </ label > </ template > ... </ vue-autosuggest >

suggestion item (i.e. default slot)

Used to style each suggestion inside the <li> tag. Using scoped slots you have access to the suggestion item inside the v-for suggestions loop. This gives you the power of Vue templating, since vue-autosuggest does not have an opinion about how you render the items in your list.

<vue-autosuggest> <template slot-scope="{suggestion}"> <!-- suggestion.name corresponds to which section the item is in --> <div v-if="suggestion.name === 'blog'"> <!-- suggestion.item corresponds to the suggestion object --> <a target="_blank" :href="suggestion.item.url">{{suggestion.item.value}}</a> </div> <div v-else>{{suggestion.item}}</div> </template> </vue-autosuggest>

This slot will be overridden when the render-suggestion prop is used.

Prop Type Required Description suggestions Array ✓ Suggestions to be rendered. e.g. suggestions: [{data: ['harry','ron','hermione']}] input-props Object ✓ Add props to the <input> . section-configs Object Define multiple sections <input> . render-suggestion Function Tell vue-autosuggest how to render inside the <li> tag. Overrides what is inside the default suggestion template slot. get-suggestion-value Function Tells vue-autosuggest what to put in the <input/> value should-render-suggestions Function Tell vue-autosuggest if it should render the suggestions results popover component-attr-id-autosuggest String id of entire component component-attr-class-autosuggest-results-container String class of container of results container component-attr-class-autosuggest-results String class of results container component-attr-prefix String prefix to be used for results item classes/ids. default: autosuggest

inputProps

Prop Type Required Description id String ✓ id attribute on <input> . Any DOM Props * You can add any props to <input> as the component will v-bind inputProps. Similar to rest spread in JSX. See more details here: https://vuejs.org/v2/api/#v-bind. The name attribute is set to " q " by default.

sectionConfigs

Multiple sections can be defined in the sectionConfigs prop which defines the control behavior for each section.

Prop Type Required Description on-selected Function ✓ Determine behavior for what should happen when a suggestion is selected. e.g. Submit a form, open a link, update a vue model, tweet at Ken Wheeler etc. limit Number Limit each section by some value. Default: Infinity

Below we have defined a default section and a blog section. The blog section has a component type of url-section which corresponds to which component the Autosuggest loads. When type is not defined, Vue-autosuggest will use a built in DefaultSection.vue component.

sectionConfigs: { 'default' : { limit : 6 , onSelected : function ( item, originalInput ) { console .log(item, originalInput, `Selected " ${item.item} "` ); } }, 'blog' : { limit : 3 , type : "url-section" , onSelected : function ( ) { console .log( "url: " + item.item.url); } } }

renderSuggestion

This function can be used to tell vue-autosuggest how to render the html inside the <li> tag when you do not want to use the default template slot for suggestions but would rather have the power of javascript / jsx.

In its most basic form it just returns an object property:

renderSuggestion(suggestion) { return suggestion.name; },

But usually it returns a JSX fragment, which is transformed into a virtual node description with babel-plugin-transform-vue-jsx:

renderSuggestion(suggestion) { return < div style = {{ color: " red " }}> {suggestion.name} </ div > ; },

If you're not using babel-plugin-transform-vue-jsx, you can create the virtual node description yourself:

renderSuggestion(suggestion) { return this .$createElement( 'div' , { 'style' : { color : 'red' } }, suggestion.name); },

getSuggestionValue

This function will tell vue-autosuggest what to put in the <input/> as the value.

getSuggestionValue(suggestion) { return suggestion.item.name; },

shouldRenderSuggestions

This function will tell vue-autosuggest if it should display the suggestions popover

shouldRenderSuggestions (size, loading) { return size >= 0 && !loading }

Below are the list of supported events. @ is short-hand for v-on.

Prop Returns Description @selected suggestionItem, index suggestion select handler. equivalent to sectionConfigs on-selected but for all items @input , @focus , @blur , etc. * there is a transparent wrapper on the underlying <input /> so vue-autosuggest will use any DOM event you pass it for listening. This is implemented using v-on:<event> . @opened , @closed * suggestions visibility handler, indicates when the suggestions are opened and closed. This is called alongside shouldRenderSuggestions. @item-changed suggestionItem, index when keying through the results, this event signals which item is highlighted before being selected.

Browser support

For IE11 and below, some functionality may not work. For example, you will have to manually polyfill Node.prototype.contains

Inspiration

Misha Moroshko's react-autosuggest component inspired the api + WAI-ARIA completeness https://github.com/moroshko/react-autosuggest

Contributors

Thanks goes to these people (emoji key):

Thanks to @chuca for the logo design.

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!

LICENSE

MIT