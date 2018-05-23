🔍 Autosuggest component built for Vue.
Integration with Algolia thanks to @haroenv!
This module is distributed via npm which is bundled with node and
should be installed as one of your project's
dependencies:
npm install vue-autosuggest
or
yarn add vue-autosuggest
Load VueAutosuggest into your vue app globally.
import VueAutosuggest from "vue-autosuggest";
Vue.use(VueAutosuggest);
or locally inside a component:
import { VueAutosuggest } from 'vue-autosuggest';
export default {
...
components: {
VueAutosuggest
}
...
};
Place the component into your app!
<vue-autosuggest
:suggestions="[{data:['Frodo', 'Samwise', 'Gandalf', 'Galadriel', 'Faramir', 'Éowyn']}]"
:input-props="{id:'autosuggest__input', placeholder:'Do you feel lucky, punk?'}"
@input="onInputChange"
@selected="selectHandler"
@click="clickHandler"
>
<template slot-scope="{suggestion}">
<span class="my-suggestion-item">{{suggestion.item}}</span>
</template>
</vue-autosuggest>
Advanced usage:
<template>
<div class="demo">
<div v-if="selected" style="padding-top:10px; width: 100%;">
You have selected <code>{{selected.name}}, the {{selected.race}}</code>
</div>
<div class="autosuggest-container">
<vue-autosuggest
v-model="query"
:suggestions="filteredOptions"
@focus="focusMe"
@click="clickHandler"
@input="onInputChange"
@selected="onSelected"
:get-suggestion-value="getSuggestionValue"
:input-props="{id:'autosuggest__input', placeholder:'Do you feel lucky, punk?'}">
<div slot-scope="{suggestion}" style="display: flex; align-items: center;">
<img :style="{ display: 'flex', width: '25px', height: '25px', borderRadius: '15px', marginRight: '10px'}" :src="suggestion.item.avatar" />
<div style="{ display: 'flex', color: 'navyblue'}">{{suggestion.item.name}}</div>
</div>
</vue-autosuggest>
</div>
</div>
</template>
<script>
import { VueAutosuggest } from "vue-autosuggest";
export default {
components: {
VueAutosuggest
},
data() {
return {
query: "",
selected: "",
suggestions: [
{
data: [
{ id: 1, name: "Frodo", race: "Hobbit", avatar: "https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/en/thumb/4/4e/Elijah_Wood_as_Frodo_Baggins.png/220px-Elijah_Wood_as_Frodo_Baggins.png" },
{ id: 2, name: "Samwise", race: "Hobbit", avatar: "https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/en/thumb/7/7b/Sean_Astin_as_Samwise_Gamgee.png/200px-Sean_Astin_as_Samwise_Gamgee.png" },
{ id: 3, name: "Gandalf", race: "Maia", avatar: "https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/en/thumb/e/e9/Gandalf600ppx.jpg/220px-Gandalf600ppx.jpg" },
{ id: 4, name: "Aragorn", race: "Human", avatar: "https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/en/thumb/3/35/Aragorn300ppx.png/150px-Aragorn300ppx.png" }
]
}
]
};
},
computed: {
filteredOptions() {
return [
{
data: this.suggestions[0].data.filter(option => {
return option.name.toLowerCase().indexOf(this.query.toLowerCase()) > -1;
})
}
];
}
},
methods: {
clickHandler(item) {
// event fired when clicking on the input
},
onSelected(item) {
this.selected = item.item;
},
onInputChange(text) {
// event fired when the input changes
console.log(text)
},
/**
* This is what the <input/> value is set to when you are selecting a suggestion.
*/
getSuggestionValue(suggestion) {
return suggestion.item.name;
},
focusMe(e) {
console.log(e) // FocusEvent
}
}
}
</script>
<style>
.demo {
font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, 'Segoe UI', Roboto, Oxygen, Ubuntu, Cantarell, 'Open Sans', 'Helvetica Neue', sans-serif;
}
input {
width: 260px;
padding: 0.5rem;
}
ul {
width: 100%;
color: rgba(30, 39, 46,1.0);
list-style: none;
margin: 0;
padding: 0.5rem 0 .5rem 0;
}
li {
margin: 0 0 0 0;
border-radius: 5px;
padding: 0.75rem 0 0.75rem 0.75rem;
display: flex;
align-items: center;
}
li:hover {
cursor: pointer;
}
.autosuggest-container {
display: flex;
justify-content: center;
width: 280px;
}
#autosuggest { width: 100%; display: block;}
.autosuggest__results-item--highlighted {
background-color: rgba(51, 217, 178,0.2);
}
</style>
For more advanced usage, check out the examples below, and explore the properties you can use.
Slots for injecting content around the results/input. Useful for header/footer like slots or empty state.
<vue-autosuggest ...>
<template slot="before-input"> content before the <input /> goes here </template>
<template slot="after-input"> content after the <input /> goes here </template>
<template slot="before-suggestions"> content before the <ul> goes here </template>
<template slot="before-section-<section.name e.g. 'default'>"> section header content for specific section goes here </template>
<template slot="after-section-<section.name e.g. 'default'>"> footer content goes here for specific section. </template>
<template slot="after-section"> Default footer content for all sections </template>
<template slot="after-suggestions"> content after the <ul> goes here </template>
</vue-autosuggest>
It is common in forms to add a label next to the
<input /> tag for semantic html / accessibility. You can use the
before-input slot to accomplish this in conjunction with the
inputProps.id:
<vue-autosuggest ...>
<template slot="before-input">
<label :for="inputProps.id">Search here:</label>
</template>
...
</vue-autosuggest>
Used to style each suggestion inside the
<li> tag. Using scoped slots
you have access to the
suggestion item inside the
v-for suggestions loop. This gives you the power of Vue templating, since
vue-autosuggest does not have an opinion about how you render the items in your list.
<vue-autosuggest>
<template slot-scope="{suggestion}">
<!-- suggestion.name corresponds to which section the item is in -->
<div v-if="suggestion.name === 'blog'">
<!-- suggestion.item corresponds to the suggestion object -->
<a target="_blank" :href="suggestion.item.url">{{suggestion.item.value}}</a>
</div>
<div v-else>{{suggestion.item}}</div>
</template>
</vue-autosuggest>
This slot will be overridden when the
render-suggestionprop is used.
|Prop
|Type
|Required
|Description
suggestions
|Array
|✓
|Suggestions to be rendered. e.g.
suggestions: [{data: ['harry','ron','hermione']}]
input-props
|Object
|✓
|Add props to the
<input>.
section-configs
|Object
|Define multiple sections
<input>.
render-suggestion
|Function
|Tell vue-autosuggest how to render inside the
<li> tag. Overrides what is inside the default suggestion template slot.
get-suggestion-value
|Function
|Tells vue-autosuggest what to put in the
<input/> value
should-render-suggestions
|Function
|Tell vue-autosuggest if it should render the suggestions results popover
component-attr-id-autosuggest
|String
id of entire component
component-attr-class-autosuggest-results-container
|String
class of container of results container
component-attr-class-autosuggest-results
|String
class of results container
component-attr-prefix
|String
|prefix to be used for results item classes/ids. default:
autosuggest
|Prop
|Type
|Required
|Description
id
|String
|✓
|id attribute on
<input>.
|Any DOM Props
|*
|You can add any props to
<input> as the component will
v-bind inputProps. Similar to rest spread in JSX. See more details here: https://vuejs.org/v2/api/#v-bind. The
name attribute is set to "
q" by default.
Multiple sections can be defined in the
sectionConfigs prop which defines the control behavior for
each section.
|Prop
|Type
|Required
|Description
on-selected
|Function
|✓
|Determine behavior for what should happen when a suggestion is selected. e.g. Submit a form, open a link, update a vue model, tweet at Ken Wheeler etc.
limit
|Number
|Limit each section by some value. Default:
Infinity
Below we have defined a
default section and a
blog section. The
blog section has a component
type of
url-section which corresponds to which component the Autosuggest loads. When type is not
defined, Vue-autosuggest will use a built in
DefaultSection.vue component.
sectionConfigs: {
'default': {
limit: 6,
onSelected: function(item, originalInput) {
console.log(item, originalInput, `Selected "${item.item}"`);
}
},
'blog': {
limit: 3,
type: "url-section",
onSelected: function() {
console.log("url: " + item.item.url);
}
}
}
This function can be used to tell vue-autosuggest how to render the html inside the
<li> tag when you do not want to use the
default template slot for suggestions but would rather have the power of javascript / jsx.
In its most basic form it just returns an object property:
renderSuggestion(suggestion) {
return suggestion.name;
},
But usually it returns a JSX fragment, which is transformed into a virtual node description with babel-plugin-transform-vue-jsx:
renderSuggestion(suggestion) {
return <div style={{ color: "red" }}>{suggestion.name}</div>;
},
If you're not using babel-plugin-transform-vue-jsx, you can create the virtual node description yourself:
renderSuggestion(suggestion) {
return this.$createElement('div', { 'style': { color: 'red'} }, suggestion.name);
},
This function will tell vue-autosuggest what to put in the
<input/> as the value.
getSuggestionValue(suggestion) {
return suggestion.item.name;
},
This function will tell vue-autosuggest if it should display the suggestions popover
/**
* @param {Array} size - total results displayed
* @param {Boolean} loading - value that indicates if vue-autosuggest _thinks_ that the
* the popover should be open (e.g. if user hit escape, or
* user clicked away)
* @returns {Boolean}
*/
shouldRenderSuggestions (size, loading) {
// This is the default behavior
return size >= 0 && !loading
}
Below are the list of supported events.
@ is short-hand for
v-on.
|Prop
|Returns
|Description
@selected
|suggestionItem, index
|suggestion select handler. equivalent to sectionConfigs
on-selected but for all items
@input,
@focus,
@blur, etc.
|*
|there is a transparent wrapper on the underlying
<input /> so vue-autosuggest will use any DOM event you pass it for listening. This is implemented using
v-on:<event>.
@opened,
@closed
|*
|suggestions visibility handler, indicates when the suggestions are opened and closed. This is called alongside shouldRenderSuggestions.
@item-changed
|suggestionItem, index
|when keying through the results, this event signals which item is highlighted before being selected.
For IE11 and below, some functionality may not work. For example, you will have to manually polyfill
Node.prototype.contains
MIT