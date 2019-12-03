A Vue.js component that wraps the awesome AutoNumeric input formatter library
vue-autoNumeric wraps the awesome AutoNumeric library and generate an
<input> element managed by AutoNumeric.
Checkout the demo!
Alternatively you can check the examples directly in your browser to see how to integrate the component with Vue and AutoNumeric.
yarn add vue-autonumeric
# or
npm install vue-autonumeric --save
Note: In order to minimize the size of the vue-autoNumeric component, the AutoNumeric library dependency is not bundled with it.
This means you need to link the AutoNumeric library with either ways:
<head> tag directly
<!-- locally... -->
<script src="../node_modules/autonumeric/dist/autonumeric.min.js"></script>
<!-- ...or by using a CDN -->
<script src="https://unpkg.com/autonumeric"></script>
Then you need to tell Webpack to treat the
AutoNumeric dependency as external so that it does not try to bundle it.
Here is a really simple
webpack.config.js example that does that:
module.exports = {
entry : './src/vueAutonumericTest.js',
output : {
filename: './dist/bundle.js'
},
externals: {
autonumeric: 'AutoNumeric',
},
};
You can choose to directly import the AutoNumeric library in your source code.
First, install the
autonumeric dependency so that Webpack can find it using:
yarn add autonumeric
# or
npm install autonumeric --save
You will as usual be able to use the
vue-autonumeric component in your Vue components using:
import VueAutonumeric from '../src/components/VueAutonumeric.vue';
export default {
name : 'myComponent',
components: {
VueAutonumeric,
},
}
However, when doing that if you want to be able to bundle all the scripts together with Webpack, you'll need to define an alias for the
AutoNumeric library in your Webpack config, otherwise Webpack will complain about the npm package
autonumeric case.
The alias that you need to declare in your Webpack configuration:
module.exports = {
entry : './src/vueAutonumericTest.js',
output : {
filename: './dist/bundle.js'
},
resolve: {
alias: {
AutoNumeric: 'node_modules/autonumeric/dist/autoNumeric.min',
},
},
};
The AutoNumeric component can be instantiated the same way
AutoNumeric can.
With an option object:
<vue-autonumeric
v-model="myValue"
:options="{
digitGroupSeparator: '.',
decimalCharacter: ',',
decimalCharacterAlternative: '.',
currencySymbol: '\u00a0€',
currencySymbolPlacement: 's',
roundingMethod: 'U',
minimumValue: '0'
}"
></vue-autonumeric>
With a predefined option name:
<vue-autonumeric
v-model="myValue"
:options="'French'"
></vue-autonumeric>
With multiple option objects/predefined options:
<vue-autonumeric
v-model="myValue"
:options="['euro', { minimumValue: '0' }]"
></vue-autonumeric>
You can define the input placeholder using:
<vue-autonumeric
v-model="myValue"
:options="'euro'"
:placeholder="'Enter your value here'"
></vue-autonumeric>
You can also specify the type of html tag (within the AutoNumeric supported list) this component should generate using the
tag prop.
By default, an
<input> element is generated, but if you want a
<div> element, you can use:
<vue-autonumeric
v-model="myValue"
options="euro"
tag="div"
></vue-autonumeric>
Note: this will automatically set the
contenteditable attribute to
true for that generated element.
This wrapper supports setting the AutoNumeric options via an
:options prop.
It also supports external value changes (via
aNElement.set(42) for instance) and update the formatting and the
v-model accordingly.
The
paste,
drop and
wheel events are supported as well.
Moreover, if you modify the
:options prop, the AutoNumeric settings will be automatically updated with the new options.
Please note that directly setting a
:value='42' on the
<vue-autonumeric> component will break it (really!).
Do NOT do that:
<vue-autonumeric
v-model="myValue"
:options="{ minimumValue: '0' }"
:value="42042.69" <!-- This fails -->
></vue-autonumeric>
The official AutoNumeric documentation is using this component extensively :)
An editable live example is available on Codepen.
You can also check the shipped examples in your browser, and study their source here.
To do so, first compile the example using:
# this will build the component *and* the examples
yarn build
Then check the resulting html file in your browser using:
firefox ./examples/index.html # or `chrome`
^v4
^v2
This supports the same browsers than AutoNumeric supports:
(latest 2 versions)
If you use IE/Edge/Safari/Opera, this might work ;)
Whenever you change the source code, you can check how it affects the default examples by first building those in
examples/index.html with:
yarn build:examples
The contribution guidelines for vue-autoNumeric are the same than for the parent AutoNumeric project.
vue-autoNumeric is open-source and released under the MIT License.
Copyright © 2016-2018 Alexandre Bonneau
