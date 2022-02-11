openbase logo
vue-autofocus-directive

by byteboomers
1.0.4 (see all)

Vue autofocus directive

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.2K

GitHub Stars

34

Maintenance

Last Commit

8d ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

vue-autofocus-directive

Autofocus directive for Vue

About

Lifted from the official Vue tutorial: https://vuejs.org/v2/guide/custom-directive.html

When the page loads, the element with the directive gains focus (note: autofocus doesn’t work on mobile Safari).

Installation

npm install --save vue-autofocus-directive

Usage

import Vue from "vue";
import autofocus from "vue-autofocus-directive";
Vue.directive("autofocus", autofocus);

<input v-autofocus />

Options

binding

  • Type: value
  • Default: undefined
  • Description: Required when using dynamic value

Example

<template>
  <form>
    <label>Email</label>
    <input
      v-autofocus
      v-model="email"
      type="email"
      name="email"
      placeholder="Email"
    />
  </form>
</template>

or

<template>
  <form>
    <label>Email</label>
    <input
      v-autofocus="dynamicValue"
      v-model="email"
      type="email"
      name="email"
      placeholder="Email"
    />
  </form>
</template>

<script>
export default {
  data() {
    return {
      dynamicValue: false
    };
  }
};
</script>

