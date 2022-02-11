Autofocus directive for Vue
Lifted from the official Vue tutorial: https://vuejs.org/v2/guide/custom-directive.html
When the page loads, the element with the directive gains focus (note: autofocus doesn’t work on mobile Safari).
npm install --save vue-autofocus-directive
import Vue from "vue";
import autofocus from "vue-autofocus-directive";
Vue.directive("autofocus", autofocus);
<input v-autofocus />
binding
value
undefined
<template>
<form>
<label>Email</label>
<input
v-autofocus
v-model="email"
type="email"
name="email"
placeholder="Email"
/>
</form>
</template>
or
<template>
<form>
<label>Email</label>
<input
v-autofocus="dynamicValue"
v-model="email"
type="email"
name="email"
placeholder="Email"
/>
</form>
</template>
<script>
export default {
data() {
return {
dynamicValue: false
};
}
};
</script>