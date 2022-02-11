Autofocus directive for Vue

About

Lifted from the official Vue tutorial: https://vuejs.org/v2/guide/custom-directive.html

When the page loads, the element with the directive gains focus (note: autofocus doesn’t work on mobile Safari).

Installation

npm install --save vue-autofocus-directive

npm package link

Usage

import Vue from "vue" ; import autofocus from "vue-autofocus-directive" ; Vue.directive( "autofocus" , autofocus);

< input v-autofocus />

Options

binding

Type: value

Default: undefined

Description: Required when using dynamic value

Example

<template> <form> <label>Email</label> <input v-autofocus v-model="email" type="email" name="email" placeholder="Email" /> </form> </template>

or