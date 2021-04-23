openbase logo
var

vue-auto-routing

by Katashin
1.0.1 (see all)

Generate Vue Router routing automatically

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

1.8K

GitHub Stars

235

Last Commit

10mos ago

Contributors

3

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

vue-auto-routing

Generate Vue Router routing automatically.

You may want to use vue-cli-plugin-auto-routing which includes all useful features on routing.

Installation

$ npm install -D vue-auto-routing

Requirements

  • webpack >= v4.0.0

Usage

vue-auto-routing resolves Vue Router routing automatically by using vue-route-generator. The routes are generated with the same rules with Nuxt routing.

To use this, you import vue-auto-routing and pass it into Vue Router constructor options.

// Import generated routes
import routes from 'vue-auto-routing'

import Vue from 'vue'
import Router from 'vue-router'

Vue.use(Router)

export default new Router({
  // Pass the generated routes into the routes option
  routes
})

You also need to add a webpack plugin vue-auto-routing provides. The plugin options are the same as vue-route-generator options

// webpack.config.js

const VueAutoRoutingPlugin = require('vue-auto-routing/lib/webpack-plugin')

module.exports = {
  // ... other options ...

  plugins: [
    new VueAutoRoutingPlugin({
      // Path to the directory that contains your page components.
      pages: 'src/pages',

      // A string that will be added to importing component path (default @/pages/).
      importPrefix: '@/pages/'
    })
  ]
}

License

MIT

