Generate Vue Router routing automatically.

You may want to use vue-cli-plugin-auto-routing which includes all useful features on routing.

Installation

$ npm install -D vue-auto-routing

Requirements

webpack >= v4.0.0

Usage

vue-auto-routing resolves Vue Router routing automatically by using vue-route-generator. The routes are generated with the same rules with Nuxt routing.

To use this, you import vue-auto-routing and pass it into Vue Router constructor options.

import routes from 'vue-auto-routing' import Vue from 'vue' import Router from 'vue-router' Vue.use(Router) export default new Router({ routes })

You also need to add a webpack plugin vue-auto-routing provides. The plugin options are the same as vue-route-generator options

const VueAutoRoutingPlugin = require ( 'vue-auto-routing/lib/webpack-plugin' ) module .exports = { plugins : [ new VueAutoRoutingPlugin({ pages : 'src/pages' , importPrefix : '@/pages/' }) ] }

Related Projects

vue-cli-plugin-auto-routing: Vue CLI plugin including auto pages and layouts resolution.

vue-router-layout: Lightweight layout resolver for Vue Router.

vue-route-generator: Low-level utility generating routing which vue-auto-routing using under the hood.

License

MIT