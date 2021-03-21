[WARNING]: README file is currently in process of rewrite and will be released soon.

vue-authenticate is easily configurable solution for Vue.js that provides local login/registration as well as Social login using Github, Facebook, Google and other OAuth providers.

The best part about this library is that it is not strictly coupled to one request handling library like vue-axios. You will be able to use it with different libraries.

For now it is tested to work with vue-resource and axios (using vue-axios wrapper).

WARNING: From version 1.3.0 default request library is axios using vue-axios wrapper plugin.

This library was inspired by well known authentication library for Angular called Satellizer developed by Sahat Yalkabov. They share almost identical configuration and API so you can easily switch from Angular to Vue.js project.

Supported OAuth providers and configurations

Facebook (https://github.com/dgrubelic/vue-authenticate/blob/master/src/options.js#L21) Google (https://github.com/dgrubelic/vue-authenticate/blob/master/src/options.js#L34) Github (https://github.com/dgrubelic/vue-authenticate/blob/master/src/options.js#L49) Instagram (https://github.com/dgrubelic/vue-authenticate/blob/master/src/options.js#L61) Twitter (https://github.com/dgrubelic/vue-authenticate/blob/master/src/options.js#L72) Bitbucket (https://github.com/dgrubelic/vue-authenticate/blob/master/src/options.js#L81) LinkedIn (https://github.com/dgrubelic/vue-authenticate/blob/master/src/options.js#L93) Microsoft Live (https://github.com/dgrubelic/vue-authenticate/blob/master/src/options.js#L106)

Installation

npm install vue-authenticate

Usage

import Vue from 'vue' import VueAxios from 'vue-axios' import VueAuthenticate from 'vue-authenticate' import axios from 'axios' ; Vue.use(VueAxios, axios) Vue.use(VueAuthenticate, { baseUrl : 'http://localhost:3000' , providers : { github : { clientId : '' , redirectUri : 'http://localhost:8080/auth/callback' } } })

Email & password login and registration

new Vue({ methods : { login : function ( ) { this .$auth.login({ email, password }).then( function ( ) { }) }, register : function ( ) { this .$auth.register({ name, email, password }).then( function ( ) { }) } } })

< button @ click = "login()" > Login </ button > < button @ click = "register()" > Register </ button >

Social account authentication

new Vue({ methods : { authenticate : function ( provider ) { this .$auth.authenticate(provider).then( function ( ) { }) } } })

< button @ click = "authenticate('github')" > auth Github </ button > < button @ click = "authenticate('facebook')" > auth Facebook </ button > < button @ click = "authenticate('google')" > auth Google </ button > < button @ click = "authenticate('twitter')" > auth Twitter </ button >

Vuex authentication

Import and initialize all required libraries

import Vue from 'vue' import Vuex from 'vuex' import VueAxios from 'vue-axios' import { VueAuthenticate } from 'vue-authenticate' import axios from 'axios' ; Vue.use(Vuex) Vue.use(VueAxios, axios) const vueAuth = new VueAuthenticate(Vue.prototype.$http, { baseUrl : 'http://localhost:4000' })

var Vue = require ( 'vue' ) var Vuex = require ( 'vuex' ) var VueAxios = require ( 'vue-axios' ) var VueAuthenticate = require ( 'vue-authenticate' ) var axios = require ( 'axios' ); Vue.use(Vuex) Vue.use(VueAxios, axios) var vueAuth = VueAuthenticate.factory(Vue.prototype.$http, { baseUrl : 'http://localhost:4000' })

Once you have created VueAuthenticate instance, you can use it in Vuex store like this:

export default new Vuex.Store({ state : { isAuthenticated : false }, getters : { isAuthenticated () { return vueAuth.isAuthenticated() } }, mutations : { isAuthenticated (state, payload) { state.isAuthenticated = payload.isAuthenticated } }, actions : { login (context, payload) { vueAuth.login(payload.user, payload.requestOptions).then( ( response ) => { context.commit( 'isAuthenticated' , { isAuthenticated : vueAuth.isAuthenticated() }) }) } } })

Later in Vue component, you can dispatch Vuex state action like this

import store from './store.js' new Vue({ store, computed : { isAuthenticated : function ( ) { return this .$store.getters.isAuthenticated() } }, methods : { login () { this .$store.dispatch( 'login' , { user, requestOptions }) } } })

Custom request and response interceptors

You can easily setup custom request and response interceptors if you use different request handling library.

Important: You must set both request and response interceptors at all times.

Vue.use(VueAuthenticate, { bindRequestInterceptor : function ( ) { this .$http.interceptors.request.use( ( config ) => { if ( this .isAuthenticated()) { config.headers[ 'Authorization' ] = [ this .options.tokenType, this .getToken() ].join( ' ' ) } else { delete config.headers[ 'Authorization' ] } return config }) }, bindResponseInterceptor : function ( ) { this .$http.interceptors.response.use( ( response ) => { this .setToken(response) return response }) } })

