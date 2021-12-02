Vue.js wrapper for Atlassian User Interface (AUI)

This library provides a way to use Atlassian User Interface (AUI) that is native to Vue.js. It's created to speed-up development of Jira add-ons, but can also be used with other Atlassian products like Confluence, Bamboo, Bitbucket etc. that use AUI.

If you develop Jira add-ons please also take a look at vue-aui-jira-extras that provides Jira specific additions, some of them built on top this library.

Demo and docs

https://spartez.github.io/vue-aui/

Installation

Requirements

Vue ^2.5.2

npm ^5

AUI ^6.0 - you need to attach this yourself to the page or require via npm

Using npm

npm install vue-aui --save

and finally install the Vue plugin using

Vue.use(VueAui)

This will register all the components.

Alternatively, you can import and use a single component:

< template > < va-button > Click me </ va-button > </ template > < script > import { VaButton } from 'vue-aui' export default { components : { VaButton } } </ script >

Or directly onto page

< script src = "path/to/dist/vue-aui.js" > </ script >

Use VueAui.default to install the plugin into Vue.

Vue.use(VueAui.default);

This will register all the components.

CodePen demo starter:

https://codepen.io/dskrodzki/pen/LeGBme