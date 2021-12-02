openbase logo
vue-aui

by spartez
1.1.2 (see all)

Set of AUI (Atlassian User Interface) components in native Vue.js way.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

290

GitHub Stars

42

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

15

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

vue-aui

Vue.js wrapper for Atlassian User Interface (AUI)

npm version

This library provides a way to use Atlassian User Interface (AUI) that is native to Vue.js. It's created to speed-up development of Jira add-ons, but can also be used with other Atlassian products like Confluence, Bamboo, Bitbucket etc. that use AUI.

If you develop Jira add-ons please also take a look at vue-aui-jira-extras that provides Jira specific additions, some of them built on top this library.

Demo and docs

https://spartez.github.io/vue-aui/

Installation

Requirements
  • Vue ^2.5.2
  • npm ^5
  • AUI ^6.0 - you need to attach this yourself to the page or require via npm
Using npm
npm install vue-aui --save

and finally install the Vue plugin using

Vue.use(VueAui)

This will register all the components.

Alternatively, you can import and use a single component:

<template>
  <va-button>Click me</va-button>
</template>

<script>
import { VaButton } from 'vue-aui'

export default {
  components: { VaButton }
}
</script>
Or directly onto page
<script src="path/to/dist/vue-aui.js"></script>

Use VueAui.default to install the plugin into Vue. 

Vue.use(VueAui.default);

This will register all the components.

CodePen demo starter:

https://codepen.io/dskrodzki/pen/LeGBme

