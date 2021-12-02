Vue.js wrapper for Atlassian User Interface (AUI)
This library provides a way to use Atlassian User Interface (AUI) that is native to Vue.js. It's created to speed-up development of Jira add-ons, but can also be used with other Atlassian products like Confluence, Bamboo, Bitbucket etc. that use AUI.
If you develop Jira add-ons please also take a look at vue-aui-jira-extras that provides Jira specific additions, some of them built on top this library.
https://spartez.github.io/vue-aui/
npm install vue-aui --save
and finally install the Vue plugin using
Vue.use(VueAui)
This will register all the components.
Alternatively, you can import and use a single component:
<template>
<va-button>Click me</va-button>
</template>
<script>
import { VaButton } from 'vue-aui'
export default {
components: { VaButton }
}
</script>
<script src="path/to/dist/vue-aui.js"></script>
Use
VueAui.default to install the plugin into Vue.
Vue.use(VueAui.default);
This will register all the components.