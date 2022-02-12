Vue HTML5 audio visualization components
An audio spectrum visualizer plugin for VueJS framework. It is built with HTML5 Web Audio API and compatible with all browsers that support HTML5 audio API. It provides several Vue components that allows to draw light and nice visualization for "audio" HTML elements. This plugin is compatible with Vue2 and Vue3 frameworks.
There is a DEMO available.
Component AvLine. Vue template name <av-line>
<av-line
:line-width="2"
line-color="lime"
audio-src="/static/music.mp3"
></av-line>
This will create following element:
Component AvBars. Vue template name <av-bars>
<av-bars
caps-color="#FFF"
:bar-color="['#f00', '#ff0', '#0f0']"
canv-fill-color="#000"
:caps-height="2"
audio-src="/static/bach.mp3"
></av-bars>
This will create following element:
Component AvCircle. Vue template name <av-circle>
<av-circle
:outline-width="0"
:progress-width="5"
:outline-meter-space="5"
:playtime="true"
playtime-font="18px Monaco"
audio-src="/static/bach.mp3"
></av-circle>
This will create following element:
Component AvWaveform. Vue template name <av-waveform>
<av-waveform
audio-src="/static/bar.mp3"
></av-waveform>
This will create following waveform element:
Component will pre-load audio content and generate clickable waveform.
Component AvMedia. Vue template name <av-media>
<av-media
:media="mediaObject"
></av-media>
This will create following media element:
Install using npm
npm install --save vue-audio-visual
Enable plugin in main.js:
import Vue from 'vue'
import AudioVisual from 'vue-audio-visual'
Vue.use(AudioVisual)
Example of usage in App.vue or any other Vue component:
<av-bars
audio-src="/static/bach.mp3">
</av-bars>
There are three components that comes with plugin: av-line, av-bars, av-circle.
There are a lot of props available to configurate each component. The only mandatory "prop" to pass to component: audio-src. Prop audio-src value should contain URL to media file. Example:
audio-src="http://example.com/media/song.mp3"
Plugin will generate "audio" to control media playback and "canvas" element for visualization.
Another way is to link to existing Vue element using "ref-link" property. When "ref-link" property is set, then "audio-src" property is ignored.
<audio ref="foo" src="music.mp3"></audio>
<av-bars ref-link="foo" />
<av-line ref-link="foo" />
However, it will reference only parent component elements.
There are props that are common for all components and special props for each component.
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
|audio-src
|
String
|
null
|Audio element src attribute. When provided creates audio element wrapped in "div".
|ref-link
|
String
|
null
|Reference to parent audio element via Vue "ref" attribute. When set, then local audio element is not created and the plugin will connect audio analyser to parent audio element. Multiple plugin instances can connect to the same audio element (see example above).
|audio-controls
|
Boolean
|
true
|Audio element controls attribute. When provided should display audio element with controls.
|cors-anonym
|
Boolean
|
false
|Set CORS attribute for audio element. Set this attribute when using audio source is pointing to different host/domain. When set, parameter crossOrigin of audio element will be set to 'anonymous'.
|audio-class
|
String
|
null
|Audio element css class name.
|canv-class
|
String
|
null
|Canvas element css class name.
|canv-top
|
Boolean
|
false
|By default plugin creates "audio" element wrapped in "div"
and puts "canvas" element below. When "canv-top" is "true" then
"canvas" element is set on top. Example:
:canv-top="true" or
v-bind:canv-top="true"
|canv-fill-color
|
String
|
null
|Canvas fill background RGB color.
Default is null, which makes background transperent.
Examples:
canv-fill-color="#00AAFF"
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
|canv-width
|
Number
|
300
|Canvas element width. Default 300.
Example:
:canv-width="600"
|canv-height
|
Number
|
80
|Canvas element height. Default 80.
Example:
:canv-height="120"
|line-width
|
Number
|
2
|Graph line width in px. Integer or float number.
Example:
:line-width="0.5"
|line-color
|
String,
Array
|
#9F9
|Graph line color. Can be string RGB color or Array of RGB color.
When Array is given, plugin creates linear gradient and set it as background.
Array value should be binded.
Examples:
line-color="#00AAFF"
:line-color="['#FFF', 'rgb(0,255,127)', '#00f']"
|fft-size
|
Number
|
128
|Represents the window size in samples that is used when performing
a Fast Fourier Transform (FFT) to get frequency domain data.
Must be power of 2 between 25 and 215. Example:
:fft-size="512"
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
|canv-width
|
Number
|
300
|Canvas element width. Default 300.
Example:
:canv-width="600"
|canv-height
|
Number
|
80
|Canvas element height. Default 80.
Example:
:canv-height="120"
|bar-width
|
Number
|
5
|Width of bars in pixels. Example:
:bar-width="12"
|bar-space
|
Number
|
1
|Space between bars. Example:
:bar-space="1.6"
|bar-color
|
String,
Array
|
#0A0AFF
|Bar fill color. Can be string RGB color or canvas gradients array.
Examples:
bar-color="#00AAFF"
:bar-color="['#FFF', 'rgb(0,255,127)', 'green']"
|caps-height
|
Number
|
0
|Create caps on bars with given height in pixels.
When zero no caps created. Example:
:caps-height="2"
|caps-drop-speed
|
Number
|
0.9
|Caps drop down animation speed. The higher nubmer the faster caps are going down.
Example:
:caps-drop-speed="0.5"
|caps-color
|
String
|
#A0A0FF
|Caps rectangles RGB color.
Example:
caps-color="lime"
|brick-height
|
Number
|
0
|Draw bar as bricks when height is set and not zero.
Example:
:brick-height="6"
|brick-space
|
Number
|
1
|Space between bricks. Example:
:brick-space="2"
|symmetric
|
Boolean
|
false
|Draw bars symmetric to canvas vertical center.
Example:
:symmetric="true"
|fft-size
|
Number
|
1024
|Represents the window size in samples that is used when performing
a Fast Fourier Transform (FFT) to get frequency domain data.
Must be power of 2 between 25 and 215. Example:
:fft-size="2048"
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
|canv-width
|
Number
|
100
|Canvas element width.
Example:
:canv-width="600"
|canv-height
|
Number
|
100
|Canvas element height.
Example:
:canv-height="120"
|radius
|
Number
|
0
|Base circle radius. If zero, then will be calculated from canvas
width: (canv-width / 2) * 0.7
Example:
:radius="20"
|line-width
|
Number
|
1
|Frequency bit line width to draw.
Example:
:line-width="0.4"
|line-space
|
Number
|
1
|Space between lines to draw.
Example:
:line-space="2"
|outline-color
|
String
|
#0000FF
|Outline (contour) style RGB color.
Example:
outline-color="rgb(0,255,0)"
|outline-width
|
Number
|
0.3
|Outline (contour) line width. Float value.
Example:
:outline-width="1"
|bar-width
|
Number
|
1
|Frequency graph bar width.
Example:
:bar-width="1"
|bar-length
|
Number
|
0
|Frequency graph bar length/height.
Default is a difference between radius and canvas width.
Example:
:bar-length="27"
|bar-color
|
String,
Array
|
[#FFF,#00F]
|Bar style RGB color or radient gradient when array.
Example:
:bar-color="#12AA55"
|progress
|
Boolean
|
true
|Draw playtime progress meter.
Example:
:progress="false"
|progress-width
|
Number
|
1
|Playtime progress meter width.
Example:
:progress-width="2.4"
|progress-color
|
String
|
#0000FF
|Playtime progress meter color.
Example:
:progress-color="green"
|progress-clockwise
|
Boolean
|
false
|Playtime progress meter arc draw direction.
Example:
:progress-clockwise="true"
|outline-meter-space
|
Number
|
3
|Space between outline and progress meter. The bigger the closer to the circle centre.
Example:
:outline-meter-space="1"
|playtime
|
Boolean
|
false
|Draw played time as text in the center of the circle.
Example:
:playtime="true"
|playtime-font
|
String
|
14px Monaco
|Played time print font.
Example:
playtime-font="18px monospace"
|playtime-color
|
String
|
#00f
|Played time font color.
Example:
playtime-color="green"
|rotate-graph
|
Boolean
|
false
|Rotate graph clockwise enable.
Example:
:rotate-graph="true"
|rotate-speed
|
Number
|
0.001
|Rotate graph speed.
Example:
:rotate-speed="0.2"
|fft-size
|
Number
|
1024
|Represents the window size in samples that is used when performing
a Fast Fourier Transform (FFT) to get frequency domain data.
Must be power of 2 between 25 and 215. Example:
:fft-size="2048"
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
|canv-width
|
Number
|
100
|Canvas element width.
Example:
:canv-width="500"
|canv-height
|
Number
|
80
|Canvas element height.
Example:
:canv-height="120"
|played-line-width
|
Number
|
0.5
|Waveform line width for played segment of audio.
Example:
:playtime-line-width="0.8"
|played-line-color
|
String
|
navy
|Waveform line color for played segment of audio.
Example:
:playtime-line-color="#ABC123"
|noplayed-line-width
|
Number
|
0.5
|Waveform line width for not yet played segment of audio
Example:
:noplayed-line-width="1"
|noplayed-line-color
|
String
|
lime
|Waveform line color for not yet played segment of audio.
Example:
:noplayed-line-color="grey"
|playtime
|
Boolean
|
true
|Display played time next to progress slider.
Example:
:playtime="false"
|playtime-with-ms
|
Boolean
|
true
|Display milliseconds in played when true. For example: 02:55.054.
Example:
:playtime-with-ms="false"
|playtime-font-size
|
Number
|
12
|Played time print font size in pixels.
Example:
:playtime-font-size="14"
|playtime-font-family
|
String
|
monospace
|Played time print font family.
Example:
:playtime-font-family="monaco"
|playtime-font-color
|
String
|
grey
|Played time print font RGB color string.
Example:
:playtime-font-color="#00f"
|playtime-text-bottom
|
Boolean
|
false
|Position playtime text bottom. Default on top.
Example:
playtime-text-bottom
|playtime-slider
|
Boolean
|
true
|Draw played time slider on the waveform.
Example:
:playtime-slider="false"
|playtime-slider-color
|
String
|
red
|Played slider color.
Example:
:playtime-slider-color="#fafafa"
|playtime-slider-width
|
Number
|
1
|Played slider width.
Example:
:playtime-slider-width="2.5"
|playtime-clickable
|
Boolean
|
true
|Allow click on waveform to change playtime.
Example:
:playtime-clickable="false"
|requester
|
Object
|
new axios instance
|Allow set a custom requester (axios/fetch) to be used.
Example:
:requester="myCustomRequesterInstance"
Please note that common pros are not usable for that element.
Vue component example with media from user device.
<template>
<audio ref="player" controls />
<av-media :media="media" />
</template>
<script>
export default {
name: 'HelloWorld',
data() {
return {
media: null
}
},
mounted () {
const constraints = { audio: true, video: false }
navigator.mediaDevices.getUserMedia(constraints).
then(media => {
this.media = media
this.$refs.player.srcObject = media
})
}
}
</script>
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
|media
|
MediaStream
|
none
|Required property. See example above.
|canv-width
|
Number
|
300
|Canvas element width. Default 300.
Example:
:canv-width="600"
|canv-height
|
Number
|
80
|Canvas element height. Default 80.
Example:
:canv-height="120"
|canv-class
|
String
|
null
|Canvas element css class name.
|type
|
String
|
wform
|Type of media visualization. Currently supplies two types: 'wform', 'circle' and 'frequ'.
If not set or not recognized then 'wform' is set.
Example:
:type="frequ"
|fft-size
|
Number
|
1024/8192
|Represents the window size in samples that is used when performing
a Fast Fourier Transform (FFT) to get frequency domain data.
Default 8192 for the type 'wform' or 1024 for 'frequ'
Example:
:fft-size="512"
|frequ-lnum
|
Number
|
60
|Number of vertical lines for 'frequ' type.
Example:
:frequ-lnum="30"
|frequ-line-cap
|
Boolean
|
false
|Draw lines of 'frequ' type with rounded caps.
Example:
:frequ-line-cap="true"
|frequ-direction
|
String
|
lr
|Direction to draw the frequency. Available values: 'lr' or 'mo' (left to right or middle out).
If not set or not recognized then 'lr' is set.
Example:
frequ-direction="mo"
|line-color
|
String
|
#9F9
|Graph line RGB color.
Examples:
line-color="#00AAFF"
|line-width
|
Number
|
0.5 / 3
|Graph line width in px. Integer or float number.
If not set then 0.5 for 'wform' type and 3 for 'frequ'
Example:
:line-width="0.8"
|radius
|
Number
|
0
|Base 'circle' radius.
Example:
:radius="4"
|connect-destination
|
Boolean
|
false
|Analyser to connect to audio context's destination.
Avoid echo during playback.
Example:
:connect-destination="true"
MIT Copyright (c) 2018-present, Stas Kobzar
