Vue HTML5 audio visualization components

Overview

An audio spectrum visualizer plugin for VueJS framework. It is built with HTML5 Web Audio API and compatible with all browsers that support HTML5 audio API. It provides several Vue components that allows to draw light and nice visualization for "audio" HTML elements. This plugin is compatible with Vue2 and Vue3 frameworks.

There is a DEMO available.

Component AvLine. Vue template name <av-line>

< av-line :line-width = "2" line-color = "lime" audio-src = "/static/music.mp3" > </ av-line >

This will create following element:

Component AvBars. Vue template name <av-bars>

< av-bars caps-color = "#FFF" :bar-color = "['#f00', '#ff0', '#0f0']" canv-fill-color = "#000" :caps-height = "2" audio-src = "/static/bach.mp3" > </ av-bars >

This will create following element:

Component AvCircle. Vue template name <av-circle>

< av-circle :outline-width = "0" :progress-width = "5" :outline-meter-space = "5" :playtime = "true" playtime-font = "18px Monaco" audio-src = "/static/bach.mp3" > </ av-circle >

This will create following element:

Component AvWaveform. Vue template name <av-waveform>

< av-waveform audio-src = "/static/bar.mp3" > </ av-waveform >

This will create following waveform element:

Component will pre-load audio content and generate clickable waveform.

Component AvMedia. Vue template name <av-media>

< av-media :media = "mediaObject" > </ av-media >

This will create following media element:

Install and setup

Install using npm

npm install --save vue-audio-visual

Enable plugin in main.js:

import Vue from 'vue' import AudioVisual from 'vue-audio-visual' Vue.use(AudioVisual)

Example of usage in App.vue or any other Vue component:

< av-bars audio-src = "/static/bach.mp3" > </ av-bars >

API

There are three components that comes with plugin: av-line, av-bars, av-circle.

There are a lot of props available to configurate each component. The only mandatory "prop" to pass to component: audio-src. Prop audio-src value should contain URL to media file. Example:

audio-src = "http://example.com/media/song.mp3"

Plugin will generate "audio" to control media playback and "canvas" element for visualization.

Another way is to link to existing Vue element using "ref-link" property. When "ref-link" property is set, then "audio-src" property is ignored.

< audio ref = "foo" src = "music.mp3" > </ audio > < av-bars ref-link = "foo" /> < av-line ref-link = "foo" />

However, it will reference only parent component elements.

There are props that are common for all components and special props for each component.

Common props

Name Type Default Description audio-src String null Audio element src attribute. When provided creates audio element wrapped in "div". ref-link String null Reference to parent audio element via Vue "ref" attribute. When set, then local audio element is not created and the plugin will connect audio analyser to parent audio element. Multiple plugin instances can connect to the same audio element (see example above). audio-controls Boolean true Audio element controls attribute. When provided should display audio element with controls. cors-anonym Boolean false Set CORS attribute for audio element. Set this attribute when using audio source is pointing to different host/domain. When set, parameter crossOrigin of audio element will be set to 'anonymous'. audio-class String null Audio element css class name. canv-class String null Canvas element css class name. canv-top Boolean false By default plugin creates "audio" element wrapped in "div" and puts "canvas" element below. When "canv-top" is "true" then "canvas" element is set on top. Example: :canv-top="true" or v-bind:canv-top="true" canv-fill-color String null Canvas fill background RGB color. Default is null, which makes background transperent. Examples:

canv-fill-color="#00AAFF"



AvLine props

Name Type Default Description canv-width Number 300 Canvas element width. Default 300. Example: :canv-width="600" canv-height Number 80 Canvas element height. Default 80. Example: :canv-height="120" line-width Number 2 Graph line width in px. Integer or float number. Example: :line-width="0.5" line-color String , Array #9F9 Graph line color. Can be string RGB color or Array of RGB color. When Array is given, plugin creates linear gradient and set it as background. Array value should be binded. Examples:

line-color="#00AAFF"

:line-color="['#FFF', 'rgb(0,255,127)', '#00f']" fft-size Number 128 Represents the window size in samples that is used when performing a Fast Fourier Transform (FFT) to get frequency domain data.

Must be power of 2 between 25 and 215. Example: :fft-size="512"

AvBars props

Name Type Default Description canv-width Number 300 Canvas element width. Default 300. Example: :canv-width="600" canv-height Number 80 Canvas element height. Default 80. Example: :canv-height="120" bar-width Number 5 Width of bars in pixels. Example: :bar-width="12" bar-space Number 1 Space between bars. Example: :bar-space="1.6" bar-color String , Array #0A0AFF Bar fill color. Can be string RGB color or canvas gradients array.

Examples:

bar-color="#00AAFF"

:bar-color="['#FFF', 'rgb(0,255,127)', 'green']" caps-height Number 0 Create caps on bars with given height in pixels. When zero no caps created. Example: :caps-height="2" caps-drop-speed Number 0.9 Caps drop down animation speed. The higher nubmer the faster caps are going down. Example: :caps-drop-speed="0.5" caps-color String #A0A0FF Caps rectangles RGB color. Example: caps-color="lime" brick-height Number 0 Draw bar as bricks when height is set and not zero.

Example: :brick-height="6"

brick-space Number 1 Space between bricks. Example: :brick-space="2" symmetric Boolean false Draw bars symmetric to canvas vertical center. Example: :symmetric="true"

fft-size Number 1024 Represents the window size in samples that is used when performing a Fast Fourier Transform (FFT) to get frequency domain data.

Must be power of 2 between 25 and 215. Example: :fft-size="2048"

AvCircle props

Name Type Default Description canv-width Number 100 Canvas element width. Example: :canv-width="600" canv-height Number 100 Canvas element height. Example: :canv-height="120" radius Number 0 Base circle radius. If zero, then will be calculated from canvas width: (canv-width / 2) * 0.7 Example: :radius="20" line-width Number 1 Frequency bit line width to draw. Example: :line-width="0.4" line-space Number 1 Space between lines to draw. Example: :line-space="2" outline-color String #0000FF Outline (contour) style RGB color. Example: outline-color="rgb(0,255,0)" outline-width Number 0.3 Outline (contour) line width. Float value. Example: :outline-width="1" bar-width Number 1 Frequency graph bar width. Example: :bar-width="1" bar-length Number 0 Frequency graph bar length/height. Default is a difference between radius and canvas width. Example: :bar-length="27" bar-color String , Array [#FFF,#00F] Bar style RGB color or radient gradient when array. Example: :bar-color="#12AA55" progress Boolean true Draw playtime progress meter. Example: :progress="false" progress-width Number 1 Playtime progress meter width. Example: :progress-width="2.4" progress-color String #0000FF Playtime progress meter color. Example: :progress-color="green" progress-clockwise Boolean false Playtime progress meter arc draw direction. Example: :progress-clockwise="true" outline-meter-space Number 3 Space between outline and progress meter. The bigger the closer to the circle centre. Example: :outline-meter-space="1" playtime Boolean false Draw played time as text in the center of the circle. Example: :playtime="true" playtime-font String 14px Monaco Played time print font. Example: playtime-font="18px monospace" playtime-color String #00f Played time font color. Example: playtime-color="green" rotate-graph Boolean false Rotate graph clockwise enable. Example: :rotate-graph="true" rotate-speed Number 0.001 Rotate graph speed. Example: :rotate-speed="0.2" fft-size Number 1024 Represents the window size in samples that is used when performing a Fast Fourier Transform (FFT) to get frequency domain data.

Must be power of 2 between 25 and 215. Example: :fft-size="2048"

AvWaveform props

Name Type Default Description canv-width Number 100 Canvas element width. Example: :canv-width="500" canv-height Number 80 Canvas element height. Example: :canv-height="120" played-line-width Number 0.5 Waveform line width for played segment of audio. Example: :playtime-line-width="0.8" played-line-color String navy Waveform line color for played segment of audio. Example: :playtime-line-color="#ABC123" noplayed-line-width Number 0.5 Waveform line width for not yet played segment of audio Example: :noplayed-line-width="1" noplayed-line-color String lime Waveform line color for not yet played segment of audio. Example: :noplayed-line-color="grey" playtime Boolean true Display played time next to progress slider. Example: :playtime="false" playtime-with-ms Boolean true Display milliseconds in played when true. For example: 02:55.054. Example: :playtime-with-ms="false" playtime-font-size Number 12 Played time print font size in pixels. Example: :playtime-font-size="14" playtime-font-family String monospace Played time print font family. Example: :playtime-font-family="monaco" playtime-font-color String grey Played time print font RGB color string. Example: :playtime-font-color="#00f" playtime-text-bottom Boolean false Position playtime text bottom. Default on top. Example: playtime-text-bottom playtime-slider Boolean true Draw played time slider on the waveform. Example: :playtime-slider="false" playtime-slider-color String red Played slider color. Example: :playtime-slider-color="#fafafa" playtime-slider-width Number 1 Played slider width. Example: :playtime-slider-width="2.5" playtime-clickable Boolean true Allow click on waveform to change playtime. Example: :playtime-clickable="false" requester Object new axios instance Allow set a custom requester (axios/fetch) to be used. Example: :requester="myCustomRequesterInstance"

AvMedia props

Please note that common pros are not usable for that element.

Vue component example with media from user device.

<template> <audio ref="player" controls /> <av-media :media="media" /> </template> <script> export default { name: 'HelloWorld', data() { return { media: null } }, mounted () { const constraints = { audio: true, video: false } navigator.mediaDevices.getUserMedia(constraints). then(media => { this.media = media this.$refs.player.srcObject = media }) } } </script>

Name Type Default Description media MediaStream none Required property. See example above. canv-width Number 300 Canvas element width. Default 300. Example: :canv-width="600" canv-height Number 80 Canvas element height. Default 80. Example: :canv-height="120" canv-class String null Canvas element css class name. type String wform Type of media visualization. Currently supplies two types: 'wform', 'circle' and 'frequ'. If not set or not recognized then 'wform' is set.

Example: :type="frequ" fft-size Number 1024/8192 Represents the window size in samples that is used when performing a Fast Fourier Transform (FFT) to get frequency domain data. Default 8192 for the type 'wform' or 1024 for 'frequ'

Example: :fft-size="512" frequ-lnum Number 60 Number of vertical lines for 'frequ' type. Example: :frequ-lnum="30" frequ-line-cap Boolean false Draw lines of 'frequ' type with rounded caps. Example: :frequ-line-cap="true" frequ-direction String lr Direction to draw the frequency. Available values: 'lr' or 'mo' (left to right or middle out). If not set or not recognized then 'lr' is set.

Example: frequ-direction="mo" line-color String #9F9 Graph line RGB color. Examples:

line-color="#00AAFF" line-width Number 0.5 / 3 Graph line width in px. Integer or float number. If not set then 0.5 for 'wform' type and 3 for 'frequ' Example: :line-width="0.8" radius Number 0 Base 'circle' radius. Example: :radius="4" connect-destination Boolean false Analyser to connect to audio context's destination. Avoid echo during playback. Example: :connect-destination="true"

License

MIT Copyright (c) 2018-present, Stas Kobzar