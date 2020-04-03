openbase logo
vue-audio-recorder

by Gennady Grishkovtsov
3.0.1 (see all)

A simple audio recorder for VueJS applications

Popularity

Downloads/wk

834

GitHub Stars

407

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Categories

Vue Audio Player

Readme

vue-audio-recorder

Audio recorder for Vue.js. It allows to create, play, download and store records on a server.

Live demo

Features

  • Beautiful clean UI
  • Download/upload/play record
  • Time limit
  • Records limit
  • A lot of callbacks
  • Individual an audio player
  • MP3/WAV support

Tested in (desktop)

  • Chrome
  • Firefox
  • Safari

Installation

npm i vue-audio-recorder --save

AudioRecorder props

PropTypeDescription
attemptsNumberNumber of recording attempts
headersObjectHTTP headers
timeNumberTime limit for the record (minutes)
bit-rateNumberDefault: 128 (only for MP3)
sample-rateNumberDefault: 44100
filenameStringDownload/Upload filename
formatStringWAV/MP3. Default: mp3
upload-urlStringURL for uploading
show-download-buttonBooleanIf it is true show a download button. Default: true
show-upload-buttonBooleanIf it is true show an upload button. Default: true
before-uploadFunctionCallback fires before uploading
successful-uploadFunctionCallback fires after successful uploading
failed-uploadFunctionCallback fires after failure uploading
mic-failedFunctionCallback fires if your microphone doesn't work
before-recordingFunctionCallback fires after click the record button
pause-recordingFunctionCallback fires after pause recording
after-recordingFunctionCallback fires after click the stop button or exceeding the time limit
select-recordFunctionCallback fires after choise a record. Returns the record

AudioPlayer props

PropTypeDescription
srcStringSpecifies the URL of the audio file

Usage

    import AudioRecorder from 'vue-audio-recorder'

    Vue.use(AudioRecorder)

    methods: {
      callback (data) {
        console.debug(data)
      }
    }

  <audio-recorder
    upload-url="YOUR_API_URL"
    :attempts="3"
    :time="2"
    :headers="headers"
    :before-recording="callback"
    :pause-recording="callback"
    :after-recording="callback"
    :select-record="callback"
    :before-upload="callback"
    :successful-upload="callback"
    :failed-upload="callback"/>

  <audio-player src="/demo/example.mp3"/>

Build Setup

# install dependencies
npm install

# serve with hot reload at localhost:8080
npm run dev

# build for production with minification
npm run build

TODO

  • Clear record list
  • Responsive design

Authors

Gennady Grishkovtsov - Developer

Olga Zimina - UIX Designer

Jortana14 Ratings0 Reviews
9 months ago

The recorder is ready to use right out of the box, the quick development is very good, the documentation is very detailed and the parameters supported are many, allowing for many custom functions.

0
DUY TRAN10 Ratings0 Reviews
Passionate about technology and solutions since 19xx
August 28, 2020

Tutorials

