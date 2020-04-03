Audio recorder for Vue.js. It allows to create, play, download and store records on a server.
npm i vue-audio-recorder --save
|Prop
|Type
|Description
|attempts
|Number
|Number of recording attempts
|headers
|Object
|HTTP headers
|time
|Number
|Time limit for the record (minutes)
|bit-rate
|Number
|Default: 128 (only for MP3)
|sample-rate
|Number
|Default: 44100
|filename
|String
|Download/Upload filename
|format
|String
|WAV/MP3. Default: mp3
|upload-url
|String
|URL for uploading
|show-download-button
|Boolean
|If it is true show a download button. Default: true
|show-upload-button
|Boolean
|If it is true show an upload button. Default: true
|before-upload
|Function
|Callback fires before uploading
|successful-upload
|Function
|Callback fires after successful uploading
|failed-upload
|Function
|Callback fires after failure uploading
|mic-failed
|Function
|Callback fires if your microphone doesn't work
|before-recording
|Function
|Callback fires after click the record button
|pause-recording
|Function
|Callback fires after pause recording
|after-recording
|Function
|Callback fires after click the stop button or exceeding the time limit
|select-record
|Function
|Callback fires after choise a record. Returns the record
|Prop
|Type
|Description
|src
|String
|Specifies the URL of the audio file
import AudioRecorder from 'vue-audio-recorder'
Vue.use(AudioRecorder)
methods: {
callback (data) {
console.debug(data)
}
}
<audio-recorder
upload-url="YOUR_API_URL"
:attempts="3"
:time="2"
:headers="headers"
:before-recording="callback"
:pause-recording="callback"
:after-recording="callback"
:select-record="callback"
:before-upload="callback"
:successful-upload="callback"
:failed-upload="callback"/>
<audio-player src="/demo/example.mp3"/>
# install dependencies
npm install
# serve with hot reload at localhost:8080
npm run dev
# build for production with minification
npm run build
Gennady Grishkovtsov - Developer
Olga Zimina - UIX Designer
The recorder is ready to use right out of the box, the quick development is very good, the documentation is very detailed and the parameters supported are many, allowing for many custom functions.