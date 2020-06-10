Easy to create custom audio player components for Vue.js.

A progress bar with soul.

Simple, fun audio components, Thank you for your star!

Installation

npm install vue-audio-better --save

Add a mini audio component.

Setup

Bundler (Webpack, Rollup)

import Vue from 'vue' import VueAudio from 'vue-audio-better' Vue.use(VueAudio)

Usage

Required Markup

<vue-audio audio-source="https://example.com/example.mp3" ></vue-audio>

<mini-audio audio-source="https://example.com/example.mp3" ></mini-audio>

Props

width

Type: Number - Default: 500

Audio width

Type: String - Required

A string of audio file URL

html5

Type: Boolean - Default: false

Whether to force HTML5 Audio

loop

Type: Boolean - Default: false

Whether to start the playback again automatically after it is done playing

preload

Type: Boolean - Default: true

Whether to start downloading the audio file when the component is mounted

autoplay

Type: Boolean - Default: false

Whether to start the playback when the component is mounted

formats

Type: String[] - Default: []

Howler.js automatically detects your file format from the extension, but you may also specify a format in situations where extraction won't work (such as with a SoundCloud stream)

xhrWithCredentials

Type: Boolean - Default: false

Whether to enable the withCredentials flag on XHR requests used to fetch audio files when using Web Audio API (see reference)

Data

playing

Type: Boolean

Whether audio is currently playing

muted

Type: Boolean

Whether the audio playback is muted

volume

Type: Number

The volume of the playback on a scale of 0 to 1

rate

Type: Number

The rate (speed) of the playback on a scale of 0.5 to 4

seek

Type: Number

The position of the playback in seconds

duration

Type: Number

The duration of the audio in seconds

progress

Type: Number

The progress of the playback on a scale of 0 to 1

Methods

Start the playback

Pause the playback

Toggle playing or pausing the playback

Stop the playback (also resets the seek to 0 )

Mute the playback

Unmute the playback

Toggle muting and unmuting the playback

Set the volume of the playback (value is clamped between 0 and 1 )

Set the rate (speed) of the playback (value is clamped between 0.5 and 4 )

Set the position of the playback (value is clamped between 0 and duration )

Set the progress of the playback (value is clamped between 0 and 1 )

Development

Build

Bundle the js to the dist folder:

npm run build

Acknowledgements

howler.js vue-howler

License

MIT