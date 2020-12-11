Vue.js sound audio player UI. Covers audio-tag API and adds more.
See DEMO here
Use npm:
npm install vue-audio --save
Or bower:
bower install vue-audio
Add in the component
import VueAudio from 'vue-audio';
Use in the template
<vue-audio file="myLocalFile"></vue-audio>
The component has following attributes:
file (String), required;
autoPlay (Boolean), optional, false by default;
loop (Boolean), optional, false by default;
For styling the Bootstrap classes v 3.7 are used, so you may want to add bootstrap css package or add via stylesheet link
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/twitter-bootstrap/3.3.7/css/bootstrap.min.css">
Create an issue or try to ping me on twitter @legkoletat
yarn install
yarn dev
and then access the url which the project is running at(example: http://localhost:8081/) . Otherwise, you can simplify run this command.
yarn open
It will open the website after building.
MIT