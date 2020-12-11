Vue.js sound player

Vue.js sound audio player UI. Covers audio-tag API and adds more.

Demo

See DEMO here

Installation

Use npm: npm install vue-audio --save

Or bower: bower install vue-audio

Usage

Add in the component import VueAudio from 'vue-audio';

Use in the template <vue-audio file="myLocalFile"></vue-audio>

The component has following attributes:

file (String), required;

autoPlay (Boolean), optional, false by default;

loop (Boolean), optional, false by default; For styling the Bootstrap classes v 3.7 are used, so you may want to add bootstrap css package or add via stylesheet link <link rel="stylesheet" href="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/twitter-bootstrap/3.3.7/css/bootstrap.min.css">

Questions, bugs

Create an issue or try to ping me on twitter @legkoletat

Contribute

1. install dependencies

yarn install

2. run the dev server

yarn dev

and then access the url which the project is running at(example: http://localhost:8081/) . Otherwise, you can simplify run this command.

yarn open

It will open the website after building.

License

MIT