Documentation and examples at https://vue-atlas.com
$ yarn add vue-atlas
# or
$ npm install vue-atlas
The minified stylesheet is roughly 200kb (~30kb gzipped). If this worries you, please see below how to import only the components you require for a smaller bundle.
// Wherever your Vue entrypoint is.
import Va from 'vue-atlas'
import 'vue-atlas/dist/vue-atlas.css'
Vue.use(Va, 'en') // or 'es', 'fr', 'ru'
// You will need sass-loader and node-sass for this.
import { VaDatepicker } from 'vue-atlas/src/Datepicker'
Vue.use(VaDatepicker)
// The Datepicker component will check for the presence
// of the VaLocale prototype to decide how to display content.
Vue.prototype.VaLocale = 'fr' // default 'en'
If you want to use the atlas color variables
in your own project's components, modify your project's
vue.config.js and point
css.loaderOptions.sass.prependData to
node_modules/vue-atlas/src/style/_colors.scss.
vue.config.js
module.exports = {
css: {
loaderOptions: {
sass: {
prependData: `@import "@/../node_modules/vue-atlas/src/style/_colors.scss";`
}
}
}
}