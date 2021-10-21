atlas

Documentation and examples at https://vue-atlas.com

Installation and usage

$ yarn add vue-atlas $ npm install vue-atlas

Usage

Import everything

The minified stylesheet is roughly 200kb (~30kb gzipped). If this worries you, please see below how to import only the components you require for a smaller bundle.

import Va from 'vue-atlas' import 'vue-atlas/dist/vue-atlas.css' Vue.use(Va, 'en' )

Import something specific

import { VaDatepicker } from 'vue-atlas/src/Datepicker' Vue.use(VaDatepicker) Vue.prototype.VaLocale = 'fr'

If you want to use the atlas color variables in your own project's components, modify your project's vue.config.js and point css.loaderOptions.sass.prependData to node_modules/vue-atlas/src/style/_colors.scss .

vue.config.js