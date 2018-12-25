THIS REPOSITORY IS DEPRECATED

Async data loading plugin for Vue.js

NOTE:

Does not work with Vue 2.0.

You don't need this if you are using vue-router. Use vue-router's route.data hook instead.

Install

npm install vue-async-data

Usage

var Vue = require ( 'vue' ) var VueAsyncData = require ( 'vue-async-data' ) Vue.use(VueAsyncData)

Then, in your component options, provide an asyncData function:

Vue.component( 'example' , { data : function { return { msg : 'not loaded yet...' } }, asyncData : function ( resolve, reject ) { setTimeout( function ( ) { resolve({ msg : 'hi' }) }, 1000 ) } })

Promise

You can also return a promise that resolves to the data to be set (plays well with vue-resource):

Vue.component( 'example' , { asyncData : function ( ) { var self = this return someServiceThatReturnsPromise.get( 12345 ) .then( function ( msg ) { return { msg : msg } }) } })

Parallel fetching with Promise.all and ES6:

Vue.component( 'example' , { asyncData() { return Promise .all([ serviceA.get( 123 ), serviceB.get( 234 ) ]).then( ( [a, b] ) => ({a, b})) } })

Reloading Data

The component also gets a method named reloadAsyncData , which obviously reloads the data:

Vue.component( 'example' , { asyncData() { }, watch : { params : 'reloadAsyncData' } })

Loading State

Your component automatically gets a $loadingAsyncData meta property, which allows you to display a loading state before the data is loaded:

< div v-if = "$loadingAsyncData" > Loading... </ div > < div v-if = "!$loadingAsyncData" > Loaded. Put your real content here. </ div >

Or, if you prefer to wait until data loaded to display the component, you can use wait-for to listen for the async-data event, which is automatically emitted when the data is loaded:

< example wait-for = "async-data" > </ example >

License

MIT