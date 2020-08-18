This package provides a
vue-class-component decorator for
vue-async-computed. This allows you to use
vue-async-computed in your class-style Vie components easily.
import Vue from 'vue'
import AsyncComputedPlugin from 'vue-async-computed'
import AsyncComputed from 'vue-async-computed-decorator'
import Component from 'vue-class-component'
Vue.use(AsyncComputedPlugin)
@Component
class MyComponent extends Vue {
@AsyncComputed()
async someComputedProp() {
...
}
}
Thanks to @TheNoim, @saraedum, and @nwtgck for the implementation of this decorator.