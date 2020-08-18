This package provides a vue-class-component decorator for vue-async-computed . This allows you to use vue-async-computed in your class-style Vie components easily.

Usage Example:

import Vue from 'vue' import AsyncComputedPlugin from 'vue-async-computed' import AsyncComputed from 'vue-async-computed-decorator' import Component from 'vue-class-component' Vue.use(AsyncComputedPlugin) @Component class MyComponent extends Vue { @AsyncComputed() async someComputedProp() { ... } }

Credits

Thanks to @TheNoim, @saraedum, and @nwtgck for the implementation of this decorator.