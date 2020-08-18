openbase logo
vac

vue-async-computed-decorator

by Benjamin Fox
0.0.5 (see all)

A vue-class-component decorator for vue-async-computed

Readme

vue-async-computed-decorator

NPM Version Build Status Downloads Dependency Status License

This package provides a vue-class-component decorator for vue-async-computed. This allows you to use vue-async-computed in your class-style Vie components easily.

Usage Example:

import Vue from 'vue'
import AsyncComputedPlugin from 'vue-async-computed'
import AsyncComputed from 'vue-async-computed-decorator'
import Component from 'vue-class-component'

Vue.use(AsyncComputedPlugin)

@Component
class MyComponent extends Vue {
  @AsyncComputed()
  async someComputedProp() {
    ...
  }
}

Credits

Thanks to @TheNoim, @saraedum, and @nwtgck for the implementation of this decorator.

Alternatives

vpd
vue-property-decoratorVue.js and Property Decorator
GitHub Stars
5K
Weekly Downloads
545K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
3
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
vmd
vuex-module-decoratorsTypeScript/ES7 Decorators to create Vuex modules declaratively
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
105K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
vue-class-componentES / TypeScript decorator for class-style Vue components.
GitHub Stars
6K
Weekly Downloads
552K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
6
Top Feedback
vmd
vue-mixin-decoratorTypescript decorator for Vue mixins
GitHub Stars
58
Weekly Downloads
6K
ip
inversify-propsWrapper of Inversify to inject your dependencies in the components, made with TypeScript and compatible with Vue, React and other component libraries.
GitHub Stars
68
Weekly Downloads
3K
@ergosign/storybook-addon-pseudo-states-vueStorybook Add-on to enable automatic generation and displaying of CSS pseudo states for components.
GitHub Stars
56
Weekly Downloads
36
See 43 Alternatives

