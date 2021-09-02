Please refer to Future of vue-aplayer before you continue.

Vue implementation of APlayer prototype. Demo

Features

Beautiful clean UI

Lyrics scroll

Playlist with repeat & shuffle controls

Custom theme color / Self-adapting theme color

Drag and place anywhere

Mutex play

HLS support

Easy props and API

Dependency free and light-weight (gzipped 16KB)

Using Vue-APlayer in your project? Let me know!

Usage

< aplayer autoplay :music = "{ title: 'secret base~君がくれたもの~', artist: 'Silent Siren', src: 'https://moeplayer.b0.upaiyun.com/aplayer/secretbase.mp3', pic: 'https://moeplayer.b0.upaiyun.com/aplayer/secretbase.jpg' }" />

Full documentation

中文文档

Changelog

Detailed changes fro each release are documented in the release notes.

Contribution

Feel free to open an issue if you find a bug or have a nice idea.

PRs are welcome.

The name

When referring to Vue-APlayer , the name should be written in exactly the same case.

, the name should be written in exactly the same case. When referring to its versions, either Vue-APlayer@1.x (GitHub) or vue-aplayer@1.x (npm) is fine.

Related projects

APlayer: Prior art

@moefe/vue-aplayer: Another Vue implementation of APlayer by @u3u

Thanks

@DIYgod, for creating APlayer and sharing cloud storage for hosting Vue-APlayer's demo page media resources.

License

Vue-APlayer is MIT Licensed.

Copyright (c) 2016-present Shenghao "Doma" Lei