Vue implementation of APlayer prototype. Demo
Using Vue-APlayer in your project? Let me know!
<aplayer autoplay
:music="{
title: 'secret base~君がくれたもの~',
artist: 'Silent Siren',
src: 'https://moeplayer.b0.upaiyun.com/aplayer/secretbase.mp3',
pic: 'https://moeplayer.b0.upaiyun.com/aplayer/secretbase.jpg'
}"
/>
Detailed changes fro each release are documented in the release notes.
Feel free to open an issue if you find a bug or have a nice idea.
Vue-APlayer, the name should be written in exactly the same case.
Vue-APlayer@1.x (GitHub) or
vue-aplayer@1.x (npm) is fine.
@DIYgod, for creating APlayer and sharing cloud storage for hosting Vue-APlayer's demo page media resources.
Vue-APlayer is MIT Licensed.
Copyright (c) 2016-present Shenghao "Doma" Lei