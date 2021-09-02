openbase logo
va

vue-aplayer

by Doma
1.6.1 (see all)

🍰 Easy-to-use music player for Vue 2.x

Overview

Readme

Vue-APlayer

Vue-APlayer

Please refer to Future of vue-aplayer before you continue.

Vue implementation of APlayer prototype. Demo

Travis npm npm devDependency Status

Hubble GitHub commit activity the past year GitHub last commit Dependents on GitHub Discord

Screenshot

Features

  • Beautiful clean UI
  • Lyrics scroll
  • Playlist with repeat & shuffle controls
  • Custom theme color / Self-adapting theme color
  • Drag and place anywhere
  • Mutex play
  • HLS support
  • Easy props and API
  • Dependency free and light-weight (gzipped 16KB)

Using Vue-APlayer in your project? Let me know!

Usage

<aplayer autoplay
  :music="{
    title: 'secret base~君がくれたもの~',
    artist: 'Silent Siren',
    src: 'https://moeplayer.b0.upaiyun.com/aplayer/secretbase.mp3',
    pic: 'https://moeplayer.b0.upaiyun.com/aplayer/secretbase.jpg'
  }"
/>

Full documentation

中文文档

Changelog

Detailed changes fro each release are documented in the release notes.

Contribution

Feel free to open an issue if you find a bug or have a nice idea.

PRs are welcome.

The name

  • When referring to Vue-APlayer, the name should be written in exactly the same case.
  • When referring to its versions, either Vue-APlayer@1.x (GitHub) or vue-aplayer@1.x (npm) is fine.

Thanks

@DIYgod, for creating APlayer and sharing cloud storage for hosting Vue-APlayer's demo page media resources.

License

Vue-APlayer is MIT Licensed.

Copyright (c) 2016-present Shenghao "Doma" Lei

100
abhishekkumar9811 Rating0 Reviews
October 14, 2020
Great Documentation
E.D.M.Charlotte, NC5 Ratings0 Reviews
Human coder.
September 27, 2020
Great Documentation

vav
vue-audio-visualVueJS audio visualization components
GitHub Stars
452
Weekly Downloads
2K
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
vp
vue-plyrA Vue component for the plyr (https://github.com/sampotts/plyr) video & audio player.
GitHub Stars
639
Weekly Downloads
11K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
var
vue-audio-recorderA simple audio recorder for VueJS applications
GitHub Stars
407
Weekly Downloads
834
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
@vime/vueCustomizable, extensible, accessible and framework agnostic media player. Modern alternative to Video.js and Plyr. Supports HTML5, HLS, Dash, YouTube, Vimeo, Dailymotion...
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
248
var
vue-audio-recorder-and-playerA simple vuejs Audio Recorder plugin
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
17
