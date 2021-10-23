openbase logo
vue-aos

by Se7en
2.3.0 (see all)

A Vue component to add "animation on scroll" to a Vue component or HTML element

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

699

GitHub Stars

42

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

0

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Vue Aos

A Vue component to add Animation on scroll to a Vue component or HTML element.

Table of content

Introduction

The IntersectionObserver is an amazing API which allows you to observe one or more HTMLElement for when it has entered or left the viewport.

This API has many use cases like, infinite-scroll, lazy-loading or animations when an element enters the viewport.

When an element enters in the viewport, the animation start.

Demo

Demo

Installation

Simply install using your favorite package manager 🔥

NPM

npm install vue-aos --save

Yarn

yarn add vue-aos

import Vue from 'vue'
import * as VueAos from 'vue-aos'
Vue.use(VueAos)

Usage

The package acts as an abstract component, much like what you may know from keep-alive or transition.

This means that it's basically a "decorator". A component which does not output any markup to the DOM, but adds the functionality under the hood 😱.

Add directive version with same props

.vue

<template>
  <vue-aos animation-class="fadeIn animated">
    <div>{{ msg }}</div>
  </vue-aos>
  <div v-vue-aos="{animationClass:'fadeIn animated'}">{{ msg }}</div>
</template>

Properties

PropertyTypeDefaultRequiredDescription
visibilityString'hidden'noVisibility start state
animationClassString''noCSS animation class
thresholdString0.5noMDN docs
rootHTMLElementnullnoMDN docs
rootMarginString0px 0px 0px 0pxnoMDN docs

Events

NameArgumentsDescription
animationstartIntersectionObserverEntryEvent fired when animation start
animationendIntersectionObserverEntryEvent fired when animation end

Polyfill

The IntersectionObserver API is not currently available in all browsers (IE11, Safari and iOS Safari). If you intend to support these browsers, you'll need to add a poylfill to your bundle.

WICG IntersectionObserver Polyfill is highly recommended.

