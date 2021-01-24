🔥 HEADS UP! You are in the Vue 2 compatible branch, check the "next" branch for Vue 3 support.
Imagine browsing pages (routes), receiving alerts and notifications, having a countdown timer on the page, a progress bar, a loading or a change of route in a SPA. Now imagine all this happening to people who have visual disabilities and who use screen readers.
The @vue-a11y/announcer (v2) provides an easy way to really tell what’s going on in your application to people using screen readers.
For vue-announcer version 1.* you can access this link
Inspired by others in the community like:
git clone https://github.com/vue-a11y/vue-announcer.git vue-announcer
# Run plugin
cd vue-announcer
npm install
npm run dev
# Run example
cd examples
npm install
npm run dev
cd ..
# Run Cypress testing
npm run test
Or run Cypress on interactive mode
npm run test:open
It is a simple webpack template already installed and configured. After the commands just access the http://localhost:8080/
Follow us on Twitter @vue_a11y
Thank you