Introduction

Imagine browsing pages (routes), receiving alerts and notifications, having a countdown timer on the page, a progress bar, a loading or a change of route in a SPA. Now imagine all this happening to people who have visual disabilities and who use screen readers.

The @vue-a11y/announcer (v2) provides an easy way to really tell what’s going on in your application to people using screen readers.

For vue-announcer version 1.* you can access this link

Inspired by others in the community like:

Run the tests

git clone https://github.com/vue-a11y/vue-announcer.git vue-announcer Run plugin cd vue-announcer npm install npm run dev Run example cd examples npm install npm run dev cd .. Run Cypress testing npm run test

Or run Cypress on interactive mode

npm run test:open

It is a simple webpack template already installed and configured. After the commands just access the http://localhost:8080/

Contributing

From typos in documentation to coding new features;

Check the open issues or open a new issue to start a discussion around your feature idea or the bug you found;

Fork repository, make changes and send a pull request;

