vue-announcer

by vue-a11y
1.0.6 (see all)

A simple way with Vue to announce any useful information for screen readers.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Downloads/wk

1.5K

GitHub Stars

213

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

@vue-a11y/announcer

🔥 HEADS UP! You are in the Vue 2 compatible branch, check the "next" branch for Vue 3 support.

Introduction

Imagine browsing pages (routes), receiving alerts and notifications, having a countdown timer on the page, a progress bar, a loading or a change of route in a SPA. Now imagine all this happening to people who have visual disabilities and who use screen readers.

The @vue-a11y/announcer (v2) provides an easy way to really tell what’s going on in your application to people using screen readers.

For vue-announcer version 1.* you can access this link

Inspired by others in the community like:

Run the tests

git clone https://github.com/vue-a11y/vue-announcer.git vue-announcer

# Run plugin
cd vue-announcer
npm install
npm run dev

# Run example
cd examples
npm install
npm run dev
cd ..

# Run Cypress testing
npm run test

Or run Cypress on interactive mode

npm run test:open

It is a simple webpack template already installed and configured. After the commands just access the http://localhost:8080/

Contributing

  • From typos in documentation to coding new features;
  • Check the open issues or open a new issue to start a discussion around your feature idea or the bug you found;
  • Fork repository, make changes and send a pull request;

Follow us on Twitter @vue_a11y

Thank you

