Create annotation using SVG and HTML element.

Usage

For complete example see src/stories/*/*.vue

< v-annotator inertia :drawing = "enableDrawingMode" @ select = "openDialog" :minSize = "[50, 50]" :grid = "[5, 5]" :multipleSelect = "keyIsDown.Ctrl" > < img draggable = "false" src = "background.png" /> < rect slot = "annotation" stroke = "green" x = "300" y = "150" width = "170" height = "100" /> < polygon slot = "annotation" stroke = "purple" points = "200,10 250,190 160,210" /> < rect slot = "drawing" stroke = "red" /> </ v-annotator >

< style scoped > @ import '~vue-annotator/style.css' ; </ style >

Enable --skipLibCheck if using typescript Due to https://github.com/taye/interact.js/issues/623 In tsconfig.json { compilerOptions : { skipLibCheck : true } } Now it should work fine import { Vue, Component } from 'vue-property-decorator' import VAnnotator from 'vue-annotator' ({ components: { VAnnotator } }) export class MyCanvas extends Vue { }

API References

Props

* : must be set if no background

Parameters Description Type Must Specify Default value width width of drawing canvas Number *optional width of background height width of drawing canvas Number *optional height of background grid set grid for snapping. :grid="[w,h]" for setting width and height. :grid="w" for setting grid in square Array[2] or Number optional null min-size set minimum size of annotation. :minSize="[w,h]" for set minimum width and height of annotation size. :grid="w" for set minimum width and height of annotation size equal to w Array[2] or Number optional false drawing switch to drawing mode Boolean optional false inertia enable inertia moment animation when interacting Boolean optional false multiple-select enable multiple select Boolean optional false mouse-select restrict select only for specific mouse button String of left | right | middle optional delete.sync delete selected element when set to true Boolean optional

Slots

* : will error when more than 1 element to be provided

Method name Description Accepted Element default background element of annotation Any HTML element annotation annotation element (accept SVG element) <rect> , <ellipse> , <circle> , <polygon> , <path> , <foreignObject> drawing *draw element via mouse click&drag <rect> , <ellipse> , <circle>

Events

Event name Description Parameters select emit when element is click/select element: SVG.Element select-left emit when element is clicked with left mouse button element: SVG.Element select-middle emit when element is clicked with middle mouse button element: SVG.Element select-right emit when element is clicked with right mouse button element: SVG.Element unselect emit when element is unselected (by clicking the background) element: SVG.Element move emit when element is moved element: SVG.Element move-end emit after the element is moved element: SVG.Element resize emit when element is resized element: SVG.Element resize-end emit after the element is resized element: SVG.Element draw emit when drawing an element element: SVG.Element draw-end emit when drawing element is finish element: SVG.Element draw-cancel emit when drawing element is canceled (via right click) update:delete emit when shape was successfully deleted

Tips: use element.node.isSameNode(this.$refs.myAnnotation) for identifying the element.

Style CSS

Vue-Annotator use svg.select.js

Class name Description Notes .svg_select_boundingRect define style of rectangle in selected element only applicable on <rect> , <circle> , <ellipse> .svg_select_points define style of edge circles in selected element

default style

.svg_select_points { stroke-width : 1 ; fill : black; stroke-dasharray : 10 10 ; stroke : black; stroke-opacity : 0.8 ; pointer-events : none; } .svg_select_boundingRect { display : none; }

Support

License

MIT License