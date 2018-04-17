Create annotation using SVG and HTML element.
For complete example see
src/stories/*/*.vue
<v-annotator inertia
:drawing="enableDrawingMode"
@select="openDialog"
:minSize="[50, 50]"
:grid="[5, 5]"
:multipleSelect="keyIsDown.Ctrl"
>
<img draggable="false" src="background.png" />
<rect slot="annotation" stroke="green" x="300" y="150" width="170" height="100" />
<polygon slot="annotation" stroke="purple" points="200,10 250,190 160,210" />
<rect slot="drawing" stroke="red" />
</v-annotator>
<style scoped>
@import '~vue-annotator/style.css';
/* Your beloved style */
</style>
--skipLibCheck if using typescript
In tsconfig.json
{
compilerOptions: {
skipLibCheck: true
}
}
Now it should work fine
import { Vue, Component } from 'vue-property-decorator'
import VAnnotator from 'vue-annotator'
@Component({ components: { VAnnotator } })
export class MyCanvas extends Vue {
/** Your beloved logic */
}
* : must be set if no background
|Parameters
|Description
|Type
|Must Specify
|Default value
width
|width of drawing canvas
Number
|*optional
|width of background
height
|width of drawing canvas
Number
|*optional
|height of background
grid
|set grid for snapping.
:grid="[w,h]" for setting width and height.
:grid="w" for setting grid in square
Array[2] or
Number
|optional
null
min-size
|set minimum size of annotation.
:minSize="[w,h]" for set minimum width and height of annotation size.
:grid="w" for set minimum width and height of annotation size equal to
w
Array[2] or
Number
|optional
false
drawing
|switch to drawing mode
Boolean
|optional
false
inertia
|enable inertia moment animation when interacting
Boolean
|optional
false
multiple-select
|enable multiple select
Boolean
|optional
false
mouse-select
|restrict select only for specific mouse button
String of
left|
right|
middle
|optional
delete.sync
|delete selected element when set to
true
Boolean
|optional
* : will error when more than 1 element to be provided
|Method name
|Description
|Accepted Element
default
|background element of annotation
|Any HTML element
annotation
|annotation element (accept SVG element)
<rect>,
<ellipse>,
<circle>,
<polygon>,
<path>,
<foreignObject>
drawing
|*draw element via mouse click&drag
<rect>,
<ellipse>,
<circle>
|Event name
|Description
|Parameters
select
|emit when element is click/select
|element:
SVG.Element
select-left
|emit when element is clicked with left mouse button
|element:
SVG.Element
select-middle
|emit when element is clicked with middle mouse button
|element:
SVG.Element
select-right
|emit when element is clicked with right mouse button
|element:
SVG.Element
unselect
|emit when element is unselected (by clicking the background)
|element:
SVG.Element
move
|emit when element is moved
|element:
SVG.Element
move-end
|emit after the element is moved
|element:
SVG.Element
resize
|emit when element is resized
|element:
SVG.Element
resize-end
|emit after the element is resized
|element:
SVG.Element
draw
|emit when drawing an element
|element:
SVG.Element
draw-end
|emit when drawing element is finish
|element:
SVG.Element
draw-cancel
|emit when drawing element is canceled (via right click)
update:delete
|emit when shape was successfully deleted
Tips: use
element.node.isSameNode(this.$refs.myAnnotation)for identifying the element.
Vue-Annotator use
svg.select.js
|Class name
|Description
|Notes
.svg_select_boundingRect
|define style of rectangle in selected element
|only applicable on
<rect>,
<circle>,
<ellipse>
.svg_select_points
|define style of edge circles in selected element
default style
.svg_select_points {
stroke-width: 1;
fill: black;
stroke-dasharray: 10 10;
stroke: black;
stroke-opacity: 0.8;
pointer-events: none; /* This ons is needed if you want to deselect or drag the shape*/
}
.svg_select_boundingRect {
display: none;
}
See CONTRIBUTING.md for contributing directly via:
MIT License