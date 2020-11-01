Simple Vue bindings for Anime.js
$ npm install --save vue-animejs
import VueAnime from 'vue-animejs';
Vue.use(VueAnime)
Adds a simple directive named
v-anime that passes all arguments directly to anime.js
<div v-anime="{ rotate: '1turn', backgroundColor: '#FFF', duration: 2000, loop: true }"></div>
Also adds this.$anime to your components
export default {
name: "my-component",
data() {
return {};
},
mounted() {
const targets = this.$el;
this
.$anime
.timeline()
.add({
targets,
translateX: 250,
easing: 'easeOutExpo',
})
.add({
targets,
translateX: 250,
easing: 'easeOutExpo',
});
/* ... etc ... */
},
}