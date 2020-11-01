openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
va

vue-animejs

by Ben Hammond
2.1.1 (see all)

A Vue plugin for adding Anime bindings to Vue components

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.4K

GitHub Stars

169

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Vue Animation

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Vue-Anime

Simple Vue bindings for Anime.js

Install

$ npm install --save vue-animejs

import VueAnime from 'vue-animejs';

Vue.use(VueAnime)

Usage

Adds a simple directive named v-anime that passes all arguments directly to anime.js

<div v-anime="{ rotate: '1turn', backgroundColor: '#FFF', duration: 2000, loop: true }"></div>

Also adds this.$anime to your components

export default {
  name: "my-component",
  data() {
    return {};
  },
  mounted() {
    const targets = this.$el;
    this
      .$anime
      .timeline()
      .add({
        targets,
        translateX: 250,
        easing: 'easeOutExpo',
      })
      .add({
        targets,
        translateX: 250,
        easing: 'easeOutExpo',
      });
      /* ... etc ... */
  },
}

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

tsp
tsparticlestsParticles - Easily create highly customizable particles animations and use them as animated backgrounds for your website. Ready to use components available for React.js, Vue.js (2.x and 3.x), Angular, Svelte, jQuery, Preact, Inferno, Solid, Riot and Web Components.
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
40K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
6
Top Feedback
5Great Documentation
5Easy to Use
4Performant
gsapGreenSock's GSAP JavaScript animation library (including Draggable).
GitHub Stars
14K
Weekly Downloads
246K
User Rating
4.8/ 5
34
Top Feedback
10Great Documentation
9Easy to Use
9Performant
vpt
vue-page-transitionA lightweight Vue.js plugin for page / route transitions.
GitHub Stars
384
Weekly Downloads
1K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
va
vue2-animateA port of Animate.css for use with transitions in Vue.js 2.0 / 3.0 and Alpine.js.
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
8K
User Rating
4.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Responsive Maintainers
1Poor Documentation
@vueuse/motion🤹 Vue Composables putting your components in motion
GitHub Stars
728
Weekly Downloads
3K
vw
v-waveThe material-ripple directive for Vue that actually works
GitHub Stars
85
Weekly Downloads
884
See 34 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial