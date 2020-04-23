A small Vue component that provides an easy way to animate elements as they scroll into view.

Setup

npm i --save vue-animate-scroll yarn add vue-animate-scroll

Import into your main Javascript file

import Vue from 'vue' import VueAnimate from 'vue-animate-scroll' Vue.use(VueAnimate)

Usage

HTML

<div v-animate="'slide-up'">Hello</div> # NB. A string literal (inner single-quotes) should be passed.

CSS

.animate { transition-delay : . 1s ; transition-duration : . 25s ; transition-timing-function : ease-in; } .slide-up { transform : translateY (0); } .slide-up .animate-active { transform : translateY (-100px); }

Options

Vue.use(VueAnimate, { animateClass: String, activeClass: String });

const options = { animateClass : String , activeClass : String , }

Modifiers

Modifier Description repeat Repeats the animation every time it enters the window. fade Adds a .fade class so opacity can be applied on the transition

For example to use both repeat and fade .