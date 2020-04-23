A small Vue component that provides an easy way to animate elements as they scroll into view.
npm i --save vue-animate-scroll
# or
yarn add vue-animate-scroll
Import into your main Javascript file
import Vue from 'vue'
import VueAnimate from 'vue-animate-scroll'
Vue.use(VueAnimate)
<div v-animate="'slide-up'">Hello</div>
# NB. A string literal (inner single-quotes) should be passed.
.animate {
transition-delay: .1s;
transition-duration: .25s;
transition-timing-function: ease-in;
}
.slide-up {
transform: translateY(0);
}
.slide-up.animate-active {
transform: translateY(-100px);
}
Vue.use(VueAnimate, { animateClass: String, activeClass: String });
const options = {
animateClass: String, /* Class that gets added to all directive
elements. Default 'animate'. */
activeClass: String, /* Class that gets added when elements scrolls
into view. Default 'animate-active' */
}
|Modifier
|Description
|repeat
|Repeats the animation every time it enters the window.
|fade
|Adds a .fade class so opacity can be applied on the transition
For example to use both
repeat and
fade.
<div v-animate.repeat.fade="'slide-up'">Hello</div>