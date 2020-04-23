openbase logo
vas

vue-animate-scroll

by Mike Prince
0.1.5 (see all)

A small Vue component that provides an easy way to animate elements as they scroll into view.

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

188

GitHub Stars

46

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Vue Animation, Vue Scroll

Reviews

Readme

vue-animate-scroll

A small Vue component that provides an easy way to animate elements as they scroll into view.

Setup

npm i --save vue-animate-scroll
# or
yarn add vue-animate-scroll

Import into your main Javascript file

import Vue from 'vue'
import VueAnimate from 'vue-animate-scroll'

Vue.use(VueAnimate)

Usage

HTML

<div v-animate="'slide-up'">Hello</div>

# NB. A string literal (inner single-quotes) should be passed.

CSS

.animate {
  transition-delay: .1s;
  transition-duration: .25s;
  transition-timing-function: ease-in;
}

.slide-up {
  transform: translateY(0);
}

.slide-up.animate-active {
  transform: translateY(-100px);
}

Options

Vue.use(VueAnimate, { animateClass: String, activeClass: String });

const options = {
  animateClass: String,  /* Class that gets added to all directive
                            elements. Default 'animate'. */
  activeClass: String,   /* Class that gets added when elements scrolls
                            into view. Default 'animate-active' */
}

Modifiers

ModifierDescription
repeatRepeats the animation every time it enters the window.
fadeAdds a .fade class so opacity can be applied on the transition

For example to use both repeat and fade.

<div v-animate.repeat.fade="'slide-up'">Hello</div>

