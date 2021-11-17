A simple Vue directive that animates elements as they scroll into view.

Installation

npm install vue-animate-onscroll yarn add vue-animate-onscroll

Setup

Import to your Vue application

import Vue from 'vue' import VueAnimateOnScroll from 'vue-animate-onscroll' Vue.use(VueAnimateOnScroll)

Usage

For demo purposes, let's use animate.css, a css animation library but using your own custom CSS animations would work the same way as well.

Import animate.css anyway you like. For demo purposes, in your index.html

< head > < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/animate.css@3.5.2/animate.min.css" > </ head >

Pass the desired class as a string literal (in single quotes) in your Vue template:

< div v-animate-onscroll = "'animated flip'" > Animate me once upon scroll </ div >

Repeat Modifier

Note that by default the animation will only trigger once: the first time the element scrolled into view. If you want to repeat the animation everytime it was scrolled into view, use the repeat modifier:

< div v-animate-onscroll.repeat = "'animated flip'" > Animate me upon scroll forever </ div >

Scroll Direction

It's also possible to animate only on a specific scroll direction by passing in an object as the value. In the following example, the animation will only trigger the first time you scroll down on the element.

< div v-animate-onscroll = "{down: 'animated flip'}" > Animate me once upon scroll down </ div >

On upward scroll:

< div v-animate-onscroll = "{up: 'animated rotateOut'}" > Animate me once upon scroll up </ div >

If you want to repeat the animation everytime you scroll down to the element add the repeat modifier:

< div v-animate-onscroll.repeat = "{down: 'animated flip'}" > Animate me everytime you scroll down on me </ div >

Multiple animations

Or use two different animations for each scroll direction:

< div v-animate-onscroll = "{down: 'animated flip', up: 'animated rotateOut' }" > Animate me upon scroll forever </ div >

Note that by providing both up and down directions, the repeat modifier is implicitly in effect.

Demo

Live demo here.

License



vue-animate-onscroll by Joseph Harvey Angeles is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 International License.

Based on a work at https://github.com/josephharveyangeles/vue-animate-onscroll.