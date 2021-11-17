A simple Vue directive that animates elements as they scroll into view.
npm install vue-animate-onscroll
# or
yarn add vue-animate-onscroll
Import to your
Vue application
import Vue from 'vue'
import VueAnimateOnScroll from 'vue-animate-onscroll'
Vue.use(VueAnimateOnScroll)
For demo purposes, let's use animate.css, a css animation library but using your own custom CSS animations would work the same way as well.
Import
animate.css anyway you like. For demo purposes, in your
index.html
<head>
<!-- some other stuff -->
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/animate.css@3.5.2/animate.min.css">
</head>
Pass the desired class as a string literal (in single quotes) in your
Vue template:
<div v-animate-onscroll="'animated flip'">Animate me once upon scroll</div>
Note that by default the animation will only trigger once: the first time the element scrolled into view. If you want to repeat the animation everytime it was scrolled into view, use the
repeat modifier:
<div v-animate-onscroll.repeat="'animated flip'">Animate me upon scroll forever</div>
It's also possible to animate only on a specific scroll direction by passing in an object as the value. In the following example, the animation will only trigger the first time you scroll down on the element.
<div v-animate-onscroll="{down: 'animated flip'}">Animate me once upon scroll down</div>
On upward scroll:
<div v-animate-onscroll="{up: 'animated rotateOut'}">Animate me once upon scroll up</div>
If you want to repeat the animation everytime you scroll down to the element add the
repeat modifier:
<div v-animate-onscroll.repeat="{down: 'animated flip'}">Animate me everytime you scroll down on me</div>
Or use two different animations for each scroll direction:
<div v-animate-onscroll="{down: 'animated flip', up: 'animated rotateOut' }">Animate me upon scroll forever</div>
Note that by providing both
up and
down directions, the
repeat modifier is implicitly in effect.
Live demo here.
vue-animate-onscroll by Joseph Harvey Angeles is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 International License.
Based on a work at https://github.com/josephharveyangeles/vue-animate-onscroll.