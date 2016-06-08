openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
va

vue-animate

by Hayden Bickerton
0.0.4 (see all)

*UNSUPPORTED* (active fork @ https://github.com/asika32764/vue2-animate) Vue.js port of Animate.css

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

89

GitHub Stars

188

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Vue Animation

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

#vue-animate Cross-browser CSS3 animation library

Version License

A Vue.js port of Animate.css. For use with Vue's built-in transitions.

##Installation ####HTML Include the stylesheet:

<head>
  <link rel="stylesheet" href="vue-animate.min.css">
</head>

####npm If you're on webpack and using the css-loader, you can use something like this:

npm install --save vue-animate

require('vue-animate/dist/vue-animate.min.css')

####Less

@import "<PATH_TO_SOURCE>/src/vue-animate.less";

####Building

git clone https://github.com/haydenbbickerton/vue-animate.git
cd vue-animate
npm install
npm run build #Compiled .css files go to the dist folder

##Usage

Use Vue.js transitions as you normally would, but for the transition name you will use one of Animate.css animations removing the In/Out from the name.

For example, if I want to use fadeInLeft and fadeOutLeft on my element, I'll write:

<div v-if="show" transition="fadeLeft">hello</div>

enter/leave is already written in the stylesheet, so just remove In/Out from the name and you're golden.

####Custom Transition Classes As of 0.0.3, Animate.css's original classnames are supported on enter/leave transitions. So if you're going to use Custom Transition Classes, you can either add -enter/-leave to the classes:

Vue.transition('bounce', {
  enterClass: 'bounceLeft-enter',
  leaveClass: 'bounceRight-leave'
})

Or use the regular In/Out syntax:

Vue.transition('bounce', {
  enterClass: 'bounceInLeft',
  leaveClass: 'bounceOutRight'
})

####Supported Animations Not all Animate.css animations are supported at the moment. Here is a list of what's in vue-animate (aka - what you can put in the transition="x" attribute) as of right now:

#####Bounce

  • bounce
  • bounceDown
  • bounceLeft
  • bounceRight
  • bounceUp

#####Fade

  • fade
  • fadeDown
  • fadeDownBig
  • fadeLeft
  • fadeLeftBig
  • fadeRight
  • fadeRightBig
  • fadeUp
  • fadeUpBig

#####Rotate

  • rotate
  • rotateDownLeft
  • rotateDownRight
  • rotateUpLeft
  • rotateUpRight

#####Slide

  • slideDown
  • slideLeft
  • slideRight
  • slideUp

#####Zoom

  • zoom
  • zoomDown
  • zoomLeft
  • zoomRight
  • zoomUp

License

MIT

Contributing

Pull requests are welcome :)

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

tsp
tsparticlestsParticles - Easily create highly customizable particles animations and use them as animated backgrounds for your website. Ready to use components available for React.js, Vue.js (2.x and 3.x), Angular, Svelte, jQuery, Preact, Inferno, Solid, Riot and Web Components.
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
40K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
6
Top Feedback
5Great Documentation
5Easy to Use
4Performant
gsapGreenSock's GSAP JavaScript animation library (including Draggable).
GitHub Stars
14K
Weekly Downloads
246K
User Rating
4.8/ 5
34
Top Feedback
10Great Documentation
9Easy to Use
9Performant
vpt
vue-page-transitionA lightweight Vue.js plugin for page / route transitions.
GitHub Stars
384
Weekly Downloads
1K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
va
vue2-animateA port of Animate.css for use with transitions in Vue.js 2.0 / 3.0 and Alpine.js.
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
8K
User Rating
4.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Responsive Maintainers
1Poor Documentation
@vueuse/motion🤹 Vue Composables putting your components in motion
GitHub Stars
728
Weekly Downloads
3K
vw
v-waveThe material-ripple directive for Vue that actually works
GitHub Stars
85
Weekly Downloads
884
See 34 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial