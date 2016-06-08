#vue-animate Cross-browser CSS3 animation library

A Vue.js port of Animate.css. For use with Vue's built-in transitions.

##Installation ####HTML Include the stylesheet:

< head > < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "vue-animate.min.css" > </ head >

####npm If you're on webpack and using the css-loader, you can use something like this:

npm install --save vue-animate

require ( 'vue-animate/dist/vue-animate.min.css' )

####Less

@import "<PATH_TO_SOURCE>/src/vue-animate.less" ;

####Building

git clone https://github.com/haydenbbickerton/vue-animate.git cd vue-animate npm install npm run build #Compiled .css files go to the dist folder

##Usage

Use Vue.js transitions as you normally would, but for the transition name you will use one of Animate.css animations removing the In/Out from the name.

For example, if I want to use fadeInLeft and fadeOutLeft on my element, I'll write:

< div v-if = "show" transition = "fadeLeft" > hello </ div >

enter/leave is already written in the stylesheet, so just remove In/Out from the name and you're golden.

####Custom Transition Classes As of 0.0.3, Animate.css's original classnames are supported on enter/leave transitions. So if you're going to use Custom Transition Classes, you can either add -enter/-leave to the classes:

Vue.transition( 'bounce' , { enterClass : 'bounceLeft-enter' , leaveClass : 'bounceRight-leave' })

Or use the regular In/Out syntax:

Vue.transition( 'bounce' , { enterClass : 'bounceInLeft' , leaveClass : 'bounceOutRight' })

####Supported Animations Not all Animate.css animations are supported at the moment. Here is a list of what's in vue-animate (aka - what you can put in the transition="x" attribute) as of right now:

#####Bounce

bounce

bounceDown

bounceLeft

bounceRight

bounceUp

#####Fade

fade

fadeDown

fadeDownBig

fadeLeft

fadeLeftBig

fadeRight

fadeRightBig

fadeUp

fadeUpBig

#####Rotate

rotate

rotateDownLeft

rotateDownRight

rotateUpLeft

rotateUpRight

#####Slide

slideDown

slideLeft

slideRight

slideUp

#####Zoom

zoom

zoomDown

zoomLeft

zoomRight

zoomUp

License

MIT

Contributing

Pull requests are welcome :)