openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
van

vue-analytics-nuiteq

by Matteo Gabriele
0.0.6 (see all)

Google Analytics plugin for Vue

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

11

GitHub Stars

1.8K

Maintenance

Last Commit

10mos ago

Contributors

38

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

⚠️ Sorry but vue-analytics is not longer maintained. I would suggest you to switch to vue-gtag. With love, the guy who made the package.



vue-analytics

Vue plugin for Google Analytics

Why should I use it?

The plugin isn't just a wrapper of the Google Analytics API, but provides a solution to issues that most of the time you don't want to deal with or you not even know you have to deal with.

For example:

  • Automatic Google Analytics script loading
  • Automatic page tracking
  • Event batching
  • Opt-out from Google Analytics with promise support
  • Multiple domain ID tracking system
  • Vuex support
  • E-commerce API
  • Vue error exception tracking system
  • Debugging API

Does this library support GA4?

Nope! GA4 is only supported by the new gtag.js library which you can find in the vue-gtag package. This package only uses analytics.js which doesn't provide that feature.

Requirements

Vue ^2.0.0

Articles

Google Analytics, GDPR and Vuejs

Vuejs and Google Analytics

Tips & tricks for vue-analytics

Install

npm install vue-analytics

User guide

Issues and features requests

Please drop an issue, if you find something that doesn't work, or a feature request at https://github.com/MatteoGabriele/vue-analytics/issues

Follow me on twitter @matteo_gabriele

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial