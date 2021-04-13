⚠️ Sorry but vue-analytics is not longer maintained. I would suggest you to switch to vue-gtag. With love, the guy who made the package.







Vue plugin for Google Analytics

Why should I use it?

The plugin isn't just a wrapper of the Google Analytics API, but provides a solution to issues that most of the time you don't want to deal with or you not even know you have to deal with.

For example:

Automatic Google Analytics script loading

Automatic page tracking

Event batching

Opt-out from Google Analytics with promise support

Multiple domain ID tracking system

Vuex support

E-commerce API

Vue error exception tracking system

Debugging API

Does this library support GA4?

Nope! GA4 is only supported by the new gtag.js library which you can find in the vue-gtag package. This package only uses analytics.js which doesn't provide that feature.

Requirements

Vue ^2.0.0

Install

npm install vue-analytics

Issues and features requests

Please drop an issue, if you find something that doesn't work, or a feature request at https://github.com/MatteoGabriele/vue-analytics/issues

