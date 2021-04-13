⚠️ Sorry but vue-analytics is not longer maintained. I would suggest you to switch to vue-gtag. With love, the guy who made the package.
Vue plugin for Google Analytics
The plugin isn't just a wrapper of the Google Analytics API, but provides a solution to issues that most of the time you don't want to deal with or you not even know you have to deal with.
For example:
Nope! GA4 is only supported by the new gtag.js library which you can find in the
vue-gtag package.
This package only uses analytics.js which doesn't provide that feature.
Vue ^2.0.0
npm install vue-analytics
Please drop an issue, if you find something that doesn't work, or a feature request at https://github.com/MatteoGabriele/vue-analytics/issues
