This is the Vue@2.x plugin wrapped functions of Alertifyjs which is maintained by MohammadYounes AlertifyJS provides beautiful popup alert / confirm / prompt / messaging views, so you can simply call the function and no need to handle views anymore.
Every method is just a wrapper and return alertify.js function.
So you can use chain method like alertify.prompt('Input (text):').set('type', 'text'); .
Please check
promptWithTypeColor methods.
npm install vue-alertify
vue-alertify would import the stylesheet of Alertify automatically, so you don't need to import by yourself.
import Vue from 'vue';
import VueAlertify from 'vue-alertify';
Vue.use(VueAlertify);
var vm = new Vue({
el: '#main',
methods: {
success: function() {
this.$alertify.success('success');
},
alert: function() {
this.$alertify.alert('This is alert', () =>
this.$alertify.warning('alert is closed')
);
},
alertWithTitle: function() {
this.$alertify.alert('alert title', 'This is alert', () =>
this.$alertify.warning('alert is closed')
);
},
confirm: function() {
this.$alertify.confirm(
'This is comfirm',
() => this.$alertify.success('ok'),
() => this.$alertify.error('cancel')
);
},
confirmWithTitle: function() {
this.$alertify.confirm(
'confirm title',
'This is comfirm',
() => this.$alertify.success('ok'),
() => this.$alertify.error('cancel')
);
},
prompt: function() {
this.$alertify.prompt(
'This is prompt',
'default value',
(evt, value) => this.$alertify.success('ok: ' + value),
() => this.$alertify.error('cancel')
);
},
promptWithTitle: function() {
this.$alertify.promptWithTitle(
'prompt title',
'This is prompt',
'default value',
(evt, value) => this.$alertify.success('ok: ' + value),
() => this.$alertify.error('cancel')
);
},
promptWithTypeColor: function() {
this.$alertify
.promptWithTitle(
'prompt title',
'This is prompt',
'default value',
(evt, value) => this.$alertify.success('ok: ' + value),
() => this.$alertify.error('cancel')
)
.set('type', 'color');
},
},
mounted: function() {
setTimeout(() => {
this.$alertify.success('Hell Alertify');
}, 500);
},
});
The defaults of alertify can be changed via the
options parameter of the
use statement.
Vue.use(VueAlertify, {
// dialogs defaults
autoReset: true,
basic: false,
closable: true,
closableByDimmer: true,
frameless: false,
maintainFocus: true, // <== global default not per instance, applies to all dialogs
maximizable: true,
modal: true,
movable: true,
moveBounded: false,
overflow: true,
padding: true,
pinnable: true,
pinned: true,
preventBodyShift: false, // <== global default not per instance, applies to all dialogs
resizable: true,
startMaximized: false,
transition: 'pulse',
// notifier defaults
notifier: {
// auto-dismiss wait time (in seconds)
delay: 5,
// default position
position: 'top-right',
// adds a close button to notifier messages
closeButton: false,
},
// language resources
glossary: {
// dialogs default title
title: 'AlertifyJS',
// ok button text
ok: 'OK',
// cancel button text
cancel: 'Cancel',
},
// theme settings
theme: {
// class name attached to prompt dialog input textbox.
input: 'ajs-input',
// class name attached to ok button
ok: 'ajs-ok',
// class name attached to cancel button
cancel: 'ajs-cancel',
},
});
Other usage please checkout Alertifyjs documentation
Thanks Jonathan Andersson for adding methods with title setting. Thanks simonvomeyser for adding Alertifyjs default override.