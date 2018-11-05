Purpose

This is the Vue@2.x plugin wrapped functions of Alertifyjs which is maintained by MohammadYounes AlertifyJS provides beautiful popup alert / confirm / prompt / messaging views, so you can simply call the function and no need to handle views anymore.

Every method is just a wrapper and return alertify.js function.

So you can use chain method like alertify.prompt('Input (text):').set('type', 'text'); .

Please check promptWithTypeColor methods.

Installation

npm install vue-alertify

vue-alertify would import the stylesheet of Alertify automatically, so you don't need to import by yourself.

Demo

jsfiddle

How to use

import Vue from 'vue' ; import VueAlertify from 'vue-alertify' ; Vue.use(VueAlertify); var vm = new Vue({ el : '#main' , methods : { success : function ( ) { this .$alertify.success( 'success' ); }, alert : function ( ) { this .$alertify.alert( 'This is alert' , () => this .$alertify.warning( 'alert is closed' ) ); }, alertWithTitle : function ( ) { this .$alertify.alert( 'alert title' , 'This is alert' , () => this .$alertify.warning( 'alert is closed' ) ); }, confirm : function ( ) { this .$alertify.confirm( 'This is comfirm' , () => this .$alertify.success( 'ok' ), () => this .$alertify.error( 'cancel' ) ); }, confirmWithTitle : function ( ) { this .$alertify.confirm( 'confirm title' , 'This is comfirm' , () => this .$alertify.success( 'ok' ), () => this .$alertify.error( 'cancel' ) ); }, prompt : function ( ) { this .$alertify.prompt( 'This is prompt' , 'default value' , (evt, value) => this .$alertify.success( 'ok: ' + value), () => this .$alertify.error( 'cancel' ) ); }, promptWithTitle : function ( ) { this .$alertify.promptWithTitle( 'prompt title' , 'This is prompt' , 'default value' , (evt, value) => this .$alertify.success( 'ok: ' + value), () => this .$alertify.error( 'cancel' ) ); }, promptWithTypeColor : function ( ) { this .$alertify .promptWithTitle( 'prompt title' , 'This is prompt' , 'default value' , (evt, value) => this .$alertify.success( 'ok: ' + value), () => this .$alertify.error( 'cancel' ) ) .set( 'type' , 'color' ); }, }, mounted : function ( ) { setTimeout( () => { this .$alertify.success( 'Hell Alertify' ); }, 500 ); }, });

Default options

The defaults of alertify can be changed via the options parameter of the use statement.

Vue.use(VueAlertify, { autoReset : true , basic : false , closable : true , closableByDimmer : true , frameless : false , maintainFocus : true , maximizable : true , modal : true , movable : true , moveBounded : false , overflow : true , padding : true , pinnable : true , pinned : true , preventBodyShift : false , resizable : true , startMaximized : false , transition : 'pulse' , notifier : { delay : 5 , position : 'top-right' , closeButton : false , }, glossary : { title : 'AlertifyJS' , ok : 'OK' , cancel : 'Cancel' , }, theme : { input : 'ajs-input' , ok : 'ajs-ok' , cancel : 'ajs-cancel' , }, });

Other usage please checkout Alertifyjs documentation

Contributors

Thanks Jonathan Andersson for adding methods with title setting. Thanks simonvomeyser for adding Alertifyjs default override.

Resource