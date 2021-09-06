openbase logo
vas

vue-airbnb-style-datepicker

by Mikael Edebro
2.7.1 (see all)

A VueJs datepicker with a similar look and functionality as the popular AirBnb datepicker.

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

6.7K

GitHub Stars

500

Maintenance

Last Commit

5mos ago

Contributors

15

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

vue-airbnb-style-datepicker

This is a VueJs version of the popular AirBnb datepicker. Supports range selection, disabling of dates, custom configuration, and many more things. Really lightweight and good browser support!
Browser support

This datepicker have been tested with the following browsers/OS:

Chrome
Firefox
Edge
Android
IE: 9 and higher
Safari: 7.1 and higher
iOS: 6 and higher

However, these tests have not been extensive. More or less just trying the datepicker out, and see that it doesn't throw any console errors etc. If you're planning on using this in production, make sure that it runs smoothly in the browsers that you're planning on supporting.

This project is no longer maintained.

