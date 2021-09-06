This is a VueJs version of the popular AirBnb datepicker. Supports range selection, disabling of dates, custom configuration, and many more things. Really lightweight and good browser support!
Examples
Full documentation on GitBooks
This datepicker have been tested with the following browsers/OS:
Chrome
Firefox
Edge
Android
IE: 9 and higher
Safari: 7.1 and higher
iOS: 6 and higher
However, these tests have not been extensive. More or less just trying the datepicker out, and see that it doesn't throw any console errors etc. If you're planning on using this in production, make sure that it runs smoothly in the browsers that you're planning on supporting.
This project is no longer maintained.