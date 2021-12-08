openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
va

vue-agile

by Łukasz Florczak
2.0.0 (see all)

🎠 A carousel component for Vue.js

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

8.5K

GitHub Stars

1.4K

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

26

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Vue Swipe, Vue Carousel

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/51
Read All Reviews
Be the first to give feedback

Readme

vue-agile

A carousel component for Vue.js inspired by Slick.
Powerful, responsive, touch-friendly, with Nuxt.js SSR support, without a jQuery dependency.

Demo & examples

More demos and examples coming soon in vue-agile CodePens collection.

If you like the component remember to star it ⭐️. If you appreciate my work you can also buy me a coffee ☕️ 😉

🔭 If you're looking for Vue 2 version, check legacy/vue-v2 branch.

Installation

npm install vue-agile

or

yarn add vue-agile

Styles

The component is delivered without styles for the appearance of the navigation elements (like dots color and shape, arrows position, etc.). I think most people use their own styles and default styles are completely redundant. If you want, feel free to use styles from CodePen demos.

Importing

Global

// main.js
import { createApp } from 'vue'
import App from './App.vue'
import VueAgile from 'vue-agile'

createApp(App)
  .use(VueAgile)

In component

// YourComponent.vue
import { VueAgile } from 'vue-agile'

export default {
  components: {
    agile: VueAgile
  }
}

Via <script>

<script src="https://unpkg.com/vue-agile"></script>
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://unpkg.com/vue-agile/dist/VueAgile.css">

Usage

<template>
  <agile>
    <div class="slide">
      <h3>slide 1</h3>
    </div>

    ...

    <div class="slide">
      <h3>slide n</h3>
    </div>
  </agile>
</template>

Every first-level child of <agile> is a new slide. You also can group them inside <template v-slot:default>...</template> tags.

Options / Props

ParameterTypeDefaultDescription
asNavForarray[]Set the carousel to be the navigation of other carousels
autoplaybooleanfalseEnable autoplay
autoplaySpeedinteger (ms)3000Autoplay interval in milliseconds
centerModebooleanfalseEnable centered view when slidesToShow > 1
changeDelayinteger (ms)0Insert a delay when switching slides. Useful for fade: true
dotsbooleantrueEnable dot indicators/pagination
fadebooleanfalseEnable fade effect
infinitebooleantrueInfinite loop sliding
initialSlideinteger0Index of slide to start on
mobileFirstbooleantrueEnable mobile first calculation for responsive settings
navButtonsbooleantrueEnable prev/next navigation buttons
optionsobjectnullAll settings as one object
pauseOnDotsHoverbooleanfalsePause autoplay when a dot is hovered
pauseOnHoverbooleantruePause autoplay when a slide is hovered
responsiveobjectnullObject containing breakpoints and settings objects
rtlbooleanfalseEnable right-to-left mode
slidesToShowinteger1Number of slides to show
speedinteger (ms)300Slide animation speed in milliseconds
swipeDistanceinteger (px)50Distance to swipe the next slide
throttleDelayinteger (ms)500Throttle delay for actions
timingstringeaseTransition timing function
(linear/ease/ease-in/ease-out/ease-in-out)
unagilebooleanfalseDisable Agile carousel

Example

<agile :dots="false" :infinite="false" :autoplay-speed="5000">...</agile>

Important! If you use props inline, convert props names from camelCase to kebab-case.

Methods

NameDescription
getCurrentBreakpoint()Returns current breakpoint (can returns 0 in mobile first for the smallest breakpoint and null for desktop first for the largest)
getCurrentSettings()Returns settings object for current breakpoint – useful for debugging
getCurrentSlide()Returns index of current slide
getInitialSettings()Returns full settings object with all options – useful for debugging
goTo()Navigates to a slide by index
goToNext()Navigates to next slide
goToPrev()Navigate to previous slide
reload()Reload carousel & slides settings, classes and inline styles

Example

<agile ref="carousel">...</agile>

<button @click="$refs.carousel.goToNext()">My custom button</button>

Events

NameValueDescription
after-change{ currentSlide }Fires after slide change
before-change{ currentSlide, nextSlide }Fires before slide change
breakpoint{ breakpoint } Fires after breakpoint change

Example

<agile @after-change="showCurrentSlide($event)">...</agile>

showCurrentSlide(event)
{
  console.log(event)
  // Shows for example: { currentSlide: 1 }
}

Responsive

To customize responsiveness, I recommend defining your desired breakpoints and passing settings object with your modification options inside options.

Example

<agile :options="myOptions">...</agile>

data()
{
  return {
    myOptions: {
      navButtons: false,
      responsive: [
        {
          breakpoint: 600,
          settings: {
            dots: false
          }
        },

        {
          breakpoint: 900,
          settings: {
            navButtons: true,
            dots: true,
            infinite: false
          }
        }
      ]
    }
  }
}

How does it work? Mobile first mode is used by default. It means, that navButtons: false option will be used on screens from 0 to 600 px width (+ all default carousel options). On screens from 600 to 900 px dots: false will be added to options from breakpoint before. And on screens over 900 px width navButtons and dots options will be overwritten and infinite: false will be added.

Custom arrows / nav buttons

From version 1.0 the component use slots for custom navigation buttons. It means you can put inside whatever you want – any HTML with text, image, icon etc.

Example

<agile>
... <!-- slides -->

<template slot="prevButton">prev</template>
<template slot="nextButton">next</template>
</agile>

Caption

To display a static caption or such like within the gallery, you can use the caption slot.

Example

<agile @after-change="e => currentSlide = e.currentSlide">
  ... <!-- slides -->

  <template slot="caption">{{ captions[currentSlide] }}</template>
</agile>

<script>
  export default {
    data () {
      return {
        currentSlide: 0,
        captions: [
          'This is slide 1',
          'This is the second slide',
          'This is a third and final slide',
        ]
      }
    }
  }
</script>

asNavFor

This option is useful for example for creating a photo gallery with two related slider – one big with only one slide in view and second for navigation with thumbnails.

Example

<agile ref="main" :fade="true">...</agile>

<agile ref="thumbnails" :as-nav-for="[$refs.main]" :slides-to-show="4" autoplay>...</agile>

Important! If you want to use the autoplay mode use it only in one of the related carousels.

v-if & v-show

If you have slides being dynamically loaded, use v-if to show the carousel after the slides are ready. Using v-if is also recommended in other situations if you want to hide/show the slideshow.

It is also possible to use v-show, but you have to use the reload() method.

Example

<button @click="isActive = !isActive">Toggle carousel</button>

<agile v-if="isActive">...</agile>

Nuxt.js && SSR Support

The component uses browser specific attributes (like window and document). However, you can try to render the first view on server side.

Example

// plugins/vue-agile.js

import Vue from 'vue'
import VueAgile from 'vue-agile'

Vue.use(VueAgile)

// nuxt.config.js

export default {
  plugins: ['~/plugins/vue-agile'],

  build: {
    transpile: ['vue-agile']
  }
}

To use component without SSR use the client-only component:

<client-only placeholder="Loading...">
  <agile>...</agile>
</client-only>

Important! Component rendered on server side has additional CSS class: agile--ssr, so you can use it to add some additional styles or manipulations. For example, I have limited options for setting the first appearance of the slides. By default, the server renders the view and styles, where only the first slide is visible.

.agile--ssr .agile__slides > * {
  overflow: hidden;
  width: 0
}

.agile--ssr .agile__slides > *:first-child {
  width: 100%
}

At this stage slides don't have agile__slide class yet, so I use > * instead of this.

If you would like to connect this with params slidesToShow or initialSlide you have to add some custom styles with nth-child param.

Example for :slidesToShow="2"

.agile--ssr
  .agile__slides
    > *:nth-child(1),
    > *:nth-child(2)
      width: 50%

Example for :initialSlide="1"

(Slides index starts at 0)

.agile--ssr
  .agile__slides
    > *:nth-child(1)
      width: 0

    > *:nth-child(2)
      width: 100%

You can also check nuxt-agile repository and check working demo of vue-agile with Nuxt and SSR.

FAQ

1. Using component with dynamic content

If content changes, you have to use reload or in some cases, you can use key property: <agile :key="mySlides.length">...</agile> (it'll rebuild the carousel after each change of mySlides length).

2. Support for IE11

Yes, the UMD bundle is built with support for IE11. If you build your app with vue-agile as a dependency yourself be sure you configured babel properly (read more in vue documentation or just use my config for babel).

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Aryaristote1 Rating0 Reviews
September 17, 2020

Alternatives

flickity:leaves: Touch, responsive, flickable carousels
GitHub Stars
7K
Weekly Downloads
103K
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable
vas
vue-awesome-swiper🏆 Swiper component for @vuejs
GitHub Stars
12K
Weekly Downloads
89K
User Rating
4.9/ 5
8
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Poor Documentation
vg
vue-gallery:camera: Responsive and customizable image and video gallery, carousel and lightbox, optimized for both mobile and desktop web browsers.
GitHub Stars
422
Weekly Downloads
7K
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
4Great Documentation
3Easy to Use
1Performant
vsb
vue-swipeable-bottom-sheet![NPM](https://nodei.co/npm/vue-swipeable-bottom-sheet.png) [![license](https://img.shields.io/github/license/mashape/apistatus.svg?style=flat-square)](https://github.com/atsutopia/vue-swipeable-bottom-sheet)
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
130
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
vue-carouselA flexible, responsive, touch-friendly carousel for Vue.js
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
86K
User Rating
1.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2Buggy
2Abandoned
See 20 Alternatives

Tutorials

vue agile
vuejscode.com6 days agovue agileA carousel component for Vue.js
vue-agile examples - CodeSandbox
codesandbox.iovue-agile examples - CodeSandboxLearn how to use vue-agile by viewing and forking vue-agile example apps on CodeSandbox
Add a Slider to a Vue App with the vue-agile Library - The Web Dev
thewebdev.info1 year agoAdd a Slider to a Vue App with the vue-agile Library - The Web DevSpread the love Related Posts Add an Avatar in a Vue AppWe can add an avatar easily into a Vue app with the vue-avatar package. To… Add a Timeline Chart to a Vue AppWe can add a timeline chart to a Vue app with the vue-cute-timeline package. vue-cute-timeline… Add a Modal to a Vue App […]
Powerfull Carousel component for Vue.js
vuejsexamples.com4 years agoPowerfull Carousel component for Vue.jsvue-agile Carousel component for Vue.js inspired by Slick. More powerfull with each version, touch-friendly, written in Vue and Vanilla JS (without jQuery dependency). Live Demo https://lukaszflorczak.github.io/vue-agile/ Installation yarn add vue-agile or npm install vue-agile Usage import Vue from…
Carousel component for Vue.js
vuejsfeed.com4 years agoCarousel component for Vue.jsA simple, image carousel component for Vue.js, written also in Vanilla JS without jQuery dependencies.