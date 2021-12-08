A carousel component for Vue.js inspired by Slick.
Powerful, responsive, touch-friendly, with Nuxt.js SSR support, without a jQuery dependency.
🔭 If you're looking for Vue 2 version, check legacy/vue-v2 branch.
npm install vue-agile
or
yarn add vue-agile
The component is delivered without styles for the appearance of the navigation elements (like dots color and shape, arrows position, etc.). I think most people use their own styles and default styles are completely redundant. If you want, feel free to use styles from CodePen demos.
// main.js
import { createApp } from 'vue'
import App from './App.vue'
import VueAgile from 'vue-agile'
createApp(App)
.use(VueAgile)
// YourComponent.vue
import { VueAgile } from 'vue-agile'
export default {
components: {
agile: VueAgile
}
}
<script>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/vue-agile"></script>
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://unpkg.com/vue-agile/dist/VueAgile.css">
<template>
<agile>
<div class="slide">
<h3>slide 1</h3>
</div>
...
<div class="slide">
<h3>slide n</h3>
</div>
</agile>
</template>
Every first-level child of
<agile> is a new slide. You also can group them inside
<template v-slot:default>...</template> tags.
|Parameter
|Type
|Default
|Description
|asNavFor
|array
[]
|Set the carousel to be the navigation of other carousels
|autoplay
|boolean
false
|Enable autoplay
|autoplaySpeed
|integer (ms)
3000
|Autoplay interval in milliseconds
|centerMode
|boolean
false
|Enable centered view when
slidesToShow >
1
|changeDelay
|integer (ms)
0
|Insert a delay when switching slides. Useful for
fade:
true
|dots
|boolean
true
|Enable dot indicators/pagination
|fade
|boolean
false
|Enable fade effect
|infinite
|boolean
true
|Infinite loop sliding
|initialSlide
|integer
0
|Index of slide to start on
|mobileFirst
|boolean
true
|Enable mobile first calculation for responsive settings
|navButtons
|boolean
true
|Enable prev/next navigation buttons
|options
|object
null
|All settings as one object
|pauseOnDotsHover
|boolean
false
|Pause autoplay when a dot is hovered
|pauseOnHover
|boolean
true
|Pause autoplay when a slide is hovered
|responsive
|object
null
|Object containing breakpoints and settings objects
|rtl
|boolean
false
|Enable right-to-left mode
|slidesToShow
|integer
1
|Number of slides to show
|speed
|integer (ms)
300
|Slide animation speed in milliseconds
|swipeDistance
|integer (px)
50
|Distance to swipe the next slide
|throttleDelay
|integer (ms)
500
|Throttle delay for actions
|timing
|string
ease
|Transition timing function
(
linear/
ease/
ease-in/
ease-out/
ease-in-out)
|unagile
|boolean
false
|Disable Agile carousel
<agile :dots="false" :infinite="false" :autoplay-speed="5000">...</agile>
Important! If you use props inline, convert props names from
camelCase to
kebab-case.
|Name
|Description
getCurrentBreakpoint()
|Returns current breakpoint (can returns
0 in mobile first for the smallest breakpoint and
null for desktop first for the largest)
getCurrentSettings()
|Returns settings object for current breakpoint – useful for debugging
getCurrentSlide()
|Returns index of current slide
getInitialSettings()
|Returns full settings object with all options – useful for debugging
goTo()
|Navigates to a slide by index
goToNext()
|Navigates to next slide
goToPrev()
|Navigate to previous slide
reload()
|Reload carousel & slides settings, classes and inline styles
<agile ref="carousel">...</agile>
<button @click="$refs.carousel.goToNext()">My custom button</button>
|Name
|Value
|Description
|after-change
{ currentSlide }
|Fires after slide change
|before-change
{ currentSlide, nextSlide }
|Fires before slide change
|breakpoint
{ breakpoint }
|Fires after breakpoint change
<agile @after-change="showCurrentSlide($event)">...</agile>
showCurrentSlide(event)
{
console.log(event)
// Shows for example: { currentSlide: 1 }
}
To customize responsiveness, I recommend defining your desired breakpoints and passing settings object with your modification options inside options.
<agile :options="myOptions">...</agile>
data()
{
return {
myOptions: {
navButtons: false,
responsive: [
{
breakpoint: 600,
settings: {
dots: false
}
},
{
breakpoint: 900,
settings: {
navButtons: true,
dots: true,
infinite: false
}
}
]
}
}
}
How does it work? Mobile first mode is used by default. It means, that
navButtons: false option will be used on screens from 0 to 600 px width (+ all default carousel options). On screens from 600 to 900 px
dots: false will be
added to options from breakpoint before. And on screens over 900 px width
navButtons and
dots options will be overwritten and
infinite: false will be added.
From version
1.0 the component use slots for custom navigation buttons. It means you can put inside whatever you want – any HTML with text, image, icon etc.
<agile>
... <!-- slides -->
<template slot="prevButton">prev</template>
<template slot="nextButton">next</template>
</agile>
To display a static caption or such like within the gallery, you can use the
caption slot.
<agile @after-change="e => currentSlide = e.currentSlide">
... <!-- slides -->
<template slot="caption">{{ captions[currentSlide] }}</template>
</agile>
<script>
export default {
data () {
return {
currentSlide: 0,
captions: [
'This is slide 1',
'This is the second slide',
'This is a third and final slide',
]
}
}
}
</script>
This option is useful for example for creating a photo gallery with two related slider – one big with only one slide in view and second for navigation with thumbnails.
<agile ref="main" :fade="true">...</agile>
<agile ref="thumbnails" :as-nav-for="[$refs.main]" :slides-to-show="4" autoplay>...</agile>
Important! If you want to use the autoplay mode use it only in one of the related carousels.
v-if &
v-show
If you have slides being dynamically loaded, use
v-if to show the carousel after the slides are ready. Using
v-if is also recommended in other situations if you want to hide/show the slideshow.
It is also possible to use
v-show, but you have to use the
reload() method.
<button @click="isActive = !isActive">Toggle carousel</button>
<agile v-if="isActive">...</agile>
The component uses browser specific attributes (like
window and
document). However, you can try to render the first view on server side.
// plugins/vue-agile.js
import Vue from 'vue'
import VueAgile from 'vue-agile'
Vue.use(VueAgile)
// nuxt.config.js
export default {
plugins: ['~/plugins/vue-agile'],
build: {
transpile: ['vue-agile']
}
}
To use component without SSR use the
client-only component:
<client-only placeholder="Loading...">
<agile>...</agile>
</client-only>
Important! Component rendered on server side has additional CSS class:
agile--ssr, so you can use it to add some additional styles or manipulations. For example, I have limited options for setting the first appearance of the slides.
By default, the server renders the view and styles, where only the first slide is visible.
.agile--ssr .agile__slides > * {
overflow: hidden;
width: 0
}
.agile--ssr .agile__slides > *:first-child {
width: 100%
}
At this stage slides don't have
agile__slide class yet, so I use
> * instead of this.
If you would like to connect this with params
slidesToShow or
initialSlide you have to add some custom styles with
nth-child param.
:slidesToShow="2"
.agile--ssr
.agile__slides
> *:nth-child(1),
> *:nth-child(2)
width: 50%
:initialSlide="1"
(Slides index starts at
0)
.agile--ssr
.agile__slides
> *:nth-child(1)
width: 0
> *:nth-child(2)
width: 100%
You can also check nuxt-agile repository and check working demo of vue-agile with Nuxt and SSR.
If content changes, you have to use
reload or in some cases, you can use
key property:
<agile :key="mySlides.length">...</agile> (it'll rebuild the carousel after each change of
mySlides length).
Yes, the UMD bundle is built with support for IE11. If you build your app with vue-agile as a dependency yourself be sure you configured babel properly (read more in vue documentation or just use my config for babel).