WARNING! If you still use the beta version (< 1.0.0) read the migration guide.

🔥 HEADS UP! You're currently looking at the branch for Vue 2. If you're looking for the branch for Vue 3, please check out vue-next branch.

Vue Advanced Cropper is the advanced library that gives you opportunity to create your own croppers suited for any website design. It means that you are able to change not only the cropper appearance, you area able to customize its behavior also.

Features:

full mobile / desktop support

support all three main types of croppers right out of the box

support both canvas and coordinates modes, minimum and maximum aspect ratios, custom size restrictions

zoom, rotate, resize image

auto-zoom, transitions

Install

npm install --save vue-advanced-cropper

yarn add vue-advanced-cropper

If you would to use CDN read the corresponding documentation section

Usage

import Vue from 'vue' import { Cropper } from 'vue-advanced-cropper' import 'vue-advanced-cropper/dist/style.css' ; new Vue({ el : '#app' , data : { img : 'https://images.pexels.com/photos/226746/pexels-photo-226746.jpeg' }, methods : { change({coordinates, canvas}) { console .log(coordinates, canvas) } }, components : { Cropper } })

< div id = "app" > < cropper class = "cropper" :src = "img" :stencil-props = "{ aspectRatio: 10/12 }" @ change = "change" > </ cropper > </ div >

.cropper { height : 600px ; background : #DDD ; }

Cropper

Prop Type Description Default src String The cropping image (link / base64) stencilComponent String , Object The stencil component RectangleStencil stencilProps Object The props for the stencil component {} class String The optional class for the root cropper block imageClass String The optional class for the cropping image boundariesClass String The optional class for the area. backgroundClass String The optional class for the background under the image autoZoom Boolean Enable / disable transitions false transitions Boolean Enable / disable auto zoom true stencilSize Object The size of the stencil in pixels debounce String , Number The time before change event will be emitted after changes (ms) 500 canvas Boolean The flag that indicates if canvas should be used true minWidth String , Number The minimum width of the stencil (percents) minHeight String , Number The minimum height of the stencil (percents) maxWidth String , Number The maximum width of the stencil (percents) maxHeight String , Number The maximum height of the stencil (percents) checkOrientation Boolean Check if EXIF orientation should be checked true resizeImage Boolean , Object The options for the image resizing (details) true moveImage Boolean , Object The options for the image moving (details) true imageRestriction String Set restrictions for image position ('fill-area' 'fit-area', 'stencil', 'none') 'fill-area' defaultSize Object , Function The function that returns the default size of the stencil or object core.defaultSize defaultPosition Object , Function The function that returns the default position of the stencil or object core.defaultPosition defaultBoundaries String , Function The function that determines the boundaries size or string ( 'fill' , 'fit' ) 'fill' sizeRestrictionsAlgorithm Function The function that returns the restrictions object

Event Description change Invoked on changing of a stencil position / size, after mounting the component and on an image changing ready Invoked on success of an image loading error Invoked on error of an image loading

RectangleStencil

Prop Type Description Default aspectRatio Number The aspect ratio minAspectRatio Number The minimum aspect ratio maxAspectRatio Number The maximum aspect ratio class String The class for root block of the stencil component previewClass String The class for the preview component movingClass String The class applied when user drag the stencil resizingClass String The class applied when user resize the stencil boundingBoxClass String The class for the bounding box component handlerComponent String , Object The handler component handlers Object The object of handlers that should be visible or hidden. handlersClasses Object The object of custom handler classes handlersWrappersClasses Object The object of custom handler wrapper classes lineComponent String , Object The handler component lines Object The object of lines that should be visible or hidden. linesClasses Object The object of custom line classes linesWrappersClasses Object The object of custom line wrapper classes

License

The source code of this library is licensed under MIT, the documentation and photos are belong to their respective owners.