Vue Advanced Cropper is the advanced library that gives you opportunity to create your own croppers suited for any website design. It means that you are able to change not only the cropper appearance, you area able to customize its behavior also.
Features:
npm install --save vue-advanced-cropper
yarn add vue-advanced-cropper
import Vue from 'vue'
import { Cropper } from 'vue-advanced-cropper'
import 'vue-advanced-cropper/dist/style.css';
new Vue({
el: '#app',
data: {
img: 'https://images.pexels.com/photos/226746/pexels-photo-226746.jpeg'
},
methods: {
change({coordinates, canvas}) {
console.log(coordinates, canvas)
}
},
components: {
Cropper
}
})
<div id="app">
<cropper
class="cropper"
:src="img"
:stencil-props="{
aspectRatio: 10/12
}"
@change="change"
></cropper>
</div>
/*
Maybe you need to set the limits for the cropper sizes or its container sizes
otherwise a cropping image will try to fill all available space
*/
.cropper {
height: 600px;
background: #DDD;
}
|Prop
|Type
|Description
|Default
|src
String
|The cropping image (link / base64)
|stencilComponent
String,
Object
|The stencil component
RectangleStencil
|stencilProps
Object
|The props for the stencil component
{}
|class
String
|The optional class for the root cropper block
|imageClass
String
|The optional class for the cropping image
|boundariesClass
String
|The optional class for the area.
|backgroundClass
String
|The optional class for the background under the image
|autoZoom
Boolean
|Enable / disable transitions
false
|transitions
Boolean
|Enable / disable auto zoom
true
|stencilSize
Object
|The size of the stencil in pixels
|debounce
String,
Number
|The time before change event will be emitted after changes (ms)
500
|canvas
Boolean
|The flag that indicates if canvas should be used
true
|minWidth
String,
Number
|The minimum width of the stencil (percents)
|minHeight
String,
Number
|The minimum height of the stencil (percents)
|maxWidth
String,
Number
|The maximum width of the stencil (percents)
|maxHeight
String,
Number
|The maximum height of the stencil (percents)
|checkOrientation
Boolean
|Check if EXIF orientation should be checked
true
|resizeImage
Boolean,
Object
|The options for the image resizing (details)
true
|moveImage
Boolean,
Object
|The options for the image moving (details)
true
|imageRestriction
String
|Set restrictions for image position ('fill-area' 'fit-area', 'stencil', 'none')
'fill-area'
|defaultSize
Object,
Function
|The function that returns the default size of the stencil or object
core.defaultSize
|defaultPosition
Object,
Function
|The function that returns the default position of the stencil or object
core.defaultPosition
|defaultBoundaries
String,
Function
|The function that determines the boundaries size or string (
'fill',
'fit')
'fill'
|sizeRestrictionsAlgorithm
Function
|The function that returns the restrictions object
|Event
|Description
|change
|Invoked on changing of a stencil position / size, after mounting the component and on an image changing
|ready
|Invoked on success of an image loading
|error
|Invoked on error of an image loading
|Prop
|Type
|Description
|Default
|aspectRatio
Number
|The aspect ratio
|minAspectRatio
Number
|The minimum aspect ratio
|maxAspectRatio
Number
|The maximum aspect ratio
|class
String
|The class for root block of the stencil component
|previewClass
String
|The class for the preview component
|movingClass
String
|The class applied when user drag the stencil
|resizingClass
String
|The class applied when user resize the stencil
|boundingBoxClass
String
|The class for the bounding box component
|handlerComponent
String,
Object
|The handler component
|handlers
Object
|The object of handlers that should be visible or hidden.
|handlersClasses
Object
|The object of custom handler classes
|handlersWrappersClasses
Object
|The object of custom handler wrapper classes
|lineComponent
String,
Object
|The handler component
|lines
Object
|The object of lines that should be visible or hidden.
|linesClasses
Object
|The object of custom line classes
|linesWrappersClasses
Object
|The object of custom line wrapper classes
The source code of this library is licensed under MIT, the documentation and photos are belong to their respective owners.