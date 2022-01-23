Features

Vue, Angular & React compatibility

Customizeable realtime chat messaging

Backend agnostic

Images, videos, files, voice messages & emojis

Edit messages & reply to other messages

Tag users & emojis shortcut suggestions

UI elements for seen, new, deleted, typing and system messages

Text formatting - bold, italic, strikethrough, underline, code, multiline

Online / Offline users status

Flexible options and slots

Light and dark theme modes

Firestore example

Typescript, PWA, Web Component support

Enjoy 😄

A Progressive Web Application showcasing all the features of vue-advanced-chat component.

Built with Firestore, Vuetify, and Push Notifications.

If you wish to get premium access to the real world example source code, please contact me by email.

You will get a fully working chat application for web and mobile:

UI and backend integration

Email, Facebook and Google authentication

Real-time messaging, browser push notifications, images optimization (Firebase Cloud Functions to compress avatars)

UI/UX components for alerts (errors, information), dialogs, etc.

Add existing users to a room using their email

Send email invitations to non-existing users

Edition of profile and rooms

Addition and deletion of room users

Optimised firestore implementation to reduce bandwidth and costs as much as possible

State management using vuex

Internationalisation (i18n)

Google Analytics

Support to help you get the chat up and running

Table of Contents

Installation

This component is only compatible with Vue 2.6.14 and above.

npm install --save vue-advanced-chat yarn add vue-advanced-chat <script src= "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/vue-advanced-chat@0.8.8/dist/vue-advanced-chat.min.js" ></script>

If you want to send mp3 audio messages, you may need to install lamejs inside your project:

npm install lamejs --save

Installation with React & Angular

Usage

You can import it as a custom component:

<template> < chat-window :current-user-id = "currentUserId" :rooms = "rooms" :messages = "messages" /> </ template > < script > import ChatWindow from 'vue-advanced-chat' import 'vue-advanced-chat/dist/vue-advanced-chat.css' export default { components : { ChatWindow }, data() { return { rooms : [], messages : [], currentUserId : 1234 } } } </ script >

Or if you used CDN import:

<template> < vue-advanced-chat /> </ template > < script > export default { data() { return { rooms : [], messages : [], currentUserId : 1234 } }, mounted() { document .querySelector( 'vue-advanced-chat' ).currentUserId = this .currentUserId document .querySelector( 'vue-advanced-chat' ).rooms = this .rooms document .querySelector( 'vue-advanced-chat' ).messages = this .messages } } </ script >

Important notes

vue-advanced-chat component is performance oriented, hence you have to follow specific rules to make it work properly.

Use array assignement instead of push method

const rooms = [] for ( let i = 0 ; i < res.length; i++) { rooms.push(res) } this .rooms = rooms for ( let i = 0 ; i < res.length; i++) { this .rooms.push(res) }

this .rooms[i].typingUsers = [...this.rooms[i].typingUsers, typingUserId] this .rooms[i].typingUsers.push(typingUserId)

To add or replace an item inside an array, use spread operator

this .rooms[roomIndex] = room this .rooms = [...this.rooms] this .rooms[roomIndex] = room this .rooms.push(room)

Follow the UI loading pattern by updating messagesLoaded prop every time a new room is fetched

fetchMessages({ room, options }) { this .messagesLoaded = false setTimeout( () => { this .messages = [] this .messagesLoaded = true }) }

Props API

Prop Type Required Default height String - 600px current-user-id (1) [String, Number] true - rooms Array - [] rooms-order String - desc loading-rooms (2) Boolean - false rooms-loaded (3) Boolean - false room-id (4) [String, Number] - null load-first-room (5) Boolean - true rooms-list-opened Boolean - true messages Array - [] room-message (6) String - null username-options (7) Object - {minUsers: 3, currentUser: false} messages-loaded (8) Boolean - false room-actions (9) Array - [] menu-actions (10) Array - [] message-actions (11) Array - (11) message-selection-actions (12) Array - (12) templates-text (13) Array - null auto-scroll (14) Object - { send: { new: true, newAfterScrollUp: true }, receive: { new: true, newAfterScrollUp: false } } show-search Boolean - true show-add-room Boolean - true show-send-icon Boolean - true show-files Boolean - true show-audio Boolean - true audio-bit-rate Number - 128 audio-sample-rate Number - 44100 show-emojis Boolean - true show-reaction-emojis Boolean - true show-new-messages-divider (15) Boolean - true show-footer (16) Boolean - true text-messages (17) Object - null text-formatting (18) Object - {disabled: false, italic: '_', bold: '*', strike: '~', underline: '°', multilineCode: '```', inlineCode: ' '}` link-options (19) Object - { disabled: false, target: '_blank', rel: null } room-info-enabled (20) Boolean - false textarea-action-enabled (21) Boolean - false user-tags-enabled Boolean - true emojis-suggestion-enabled Boolean - true media-preview-enabled Boolean - true responsive-breakpoint (22) Number - 900 single-room (23) Boolean - false scroll-distance (24) Number - 60 theme (25) Sring - light accepted-files (26) String - * styles (27) Object - (25)

(1) current-user-id is required to display UI and trigger actions according to the user using the chat (ex: messages position on the right, etc.)

(2) loading-rooms can be used to show/hide a spinner icon while rooms are loading

(3) rooms-loaded must be set to true when all rooms have been loaded. Meaning the user cannot scroll to load more paginated rooms

(4) room-id can be used to load a specific room at any time

(5) load-first-room can be used to remove the default behaviour of opening the first room at initialization

(6) room-message can be used to add a default textarea value

(7) username-options can be used to show/hide room messages username according to the minimum number of users minUsers inside a room, and if the message user is the current user currentUser

(8) messages-loaded must be set to true when all messages of a conversation have been loaded. Meaning the user cannot scroll on top to load more paginated messages

(9) room-actions can be used to display your own buttons when clicking the dropdown icon of each room inside the rooms list.

You can then use the room-action-handler event to call your own action after clicking a button. Ex:

room-actions= "[ { name: 'archiveRoom', title: 'Archive Room' } ]"

(10) menu-actions can be used to display your own buttons when clicking the vertical dots icon inside a room.

You can then use the menu-action-handler event to call your own action after clicking a button. Ex:

menu-actions= "[ { name: 'inviteUser', title: 'Invite User' }, { name: 'removeUser', title: 'Remove User' }, { name: 'deleteRoom', title: 'Delete Room' } ]"

(11) message-actions can be used to display your own buttons when clicking the dropdown icon inside a message.

You can then use the message-action-handler event to call your own action after clicking a button. Ex:

message-actions= "[ { name: 'addMessageToFavorite', title: 'Add To Favorite' }, { name: 'shareMessage', title: 'Share Message' } ]"

You can use built-in message-actions names to trigger specific UI modifications when clicked.

Currently, replyMessage , editMessage and deleteMessage action names are available.

If messageActions is not set, it will use the default values below.

If you don't want to display this messageActions menu, you can pass it an empty array.

messageActions= "[ { name: 'replyMessage', title: 'Reply' }, { name: 'editMessage', title: 'Edit Message', onlyMe: true }, { name: 'deleteMessage', title: 'Delete Message', onlyMe: true }, { name: 'selectMessages', title: 'Select' } ]"

(12) message-selection-actions is related to the above selectMessages message action. You can use it to display custom action buttons in the room header when selecting a message. Ex:

messageActions="[ { name: 'deleteMessages' , title: 'Delete' }, { name: 'forwardMessages' , title: 'Forward' } ]"

(13) templates-text can be used to add autocomplete templates text when typing / in the room textarea. Ex:

templatesText= "[ { tag: 'help', text: 'This is the help' }, { tag: 'action', text: 'This is the action' } ]"

(14) auto-scroll can be used to change the auto scroll behaviour when sending/receiving a message. Ex:

auto-scroll= "{ send: { new: true, // will scroll down after sending a message newAfterScrollUp: false // will not scroll down after sending a message when scrolled up }, receive: { new: false, // will not scroll down when receiving a message newAfterScrollUp: true // will scroll down when receiving a message when scrolled up } }"

(15) show-new-messages-divider can be used to show/hide the blue line divider between seen and unseen messages.

(16) show-footer can be used to hide the room footer. For example to prevent users to send any message or media.

(17) text-messages can be used to replace default i18n texts. Ex:

text-messages= "{ ROOMS_EMPTY: 'Aucune conversation', ROOM_EMPTY: 'Aucune conversation sélectionnée', NEW_MESSAGES: 'Nouveaux messages', MESSAGE_DELETED: 'Ce message a été supprimé', MESSAGES_EMPTY: 'Aucun message', CONVERSATION_STARTED: 'La conversation a commencée le :', TYPE_MESSAGE: 'Tapez votre message', SEARCH: 'Rechercher', IS_ONLINE: 'est en ligne', LAST_SEEN: 'dernière connexion ', IS_TYPING: 'est en train de taper...', CANCEL_SELECT_MESSAGE: 'Annuler Sélection' }"

(18) text-formatting can be used to add text formatting. Bold, italic, strikethrough, underline, inline code and multiline code formatting are currently available and can be used in conjonction.

You can disable text formatting by passing the prop :text-formatting="{disabled: true}" .

. You can change markdown characters, for example: :text-formatting="{italic: '^'}"

You can disable a specific markdown character, for example: :text-formatting="{bold: null}"

Style Syntax Example Output Bold * * *This is bold text* This is bold text Italic _ _ _This text is italicized_ This text is italicized Strikethrough ~ ~ ~This was mistaken text~ This was mistaken text Underline ° ° °This text is underlined° This text is underlined Nested formatting * * and _ _ *This text is _extremely_ important* This text is extremely important

Inline Code

Example: `This is inline code`

Output: This is inline code

Multiline Code

Example: ```This is multiline code```

Output:

This is multiline code

(19) link-options can be used to disable url links in messages, or change urls target. Ex:

:link-options= "{ disabled: true, target: '_self', rel: null }"

(20) room-info-enabled can be used to trigger an event after clicking the room header component.

You can then use the room-info event to call your own action after clicking the header.

(21) textarea-action-enabled can be used to add an extra icon on the right of the textarea

You can then use the textarea-action-handler event to call your own action after clicking the icon.

(22) responsive-breakpoint can be used to collapse the rooms list on the left when then viewport size goes below the specified width.

(23) single-room can be used if you never want to show the rooms list on the left. You still need to pass the rooms prop as an array with a single element.

(24) scroll-distance can be used to change the number of pixels before fetchMessages event is triggered when scrolling up to load more messages, or fetchMoreRooms event is triggered when scrolling down to load more rooms.

(25) theme can be used to change the chat theme. Currently, only light and dark are available.

(26) accepted-files can be used to set specifics file types allowed in chat. By default, all file types are allowed: "*" .

Example: set "accepted-files="image/png, image/jpeg, application/pdf" to allow JPG PNG and PDF files only

(27) styles can be used to customize your own theme. You can find the full list here

styles= "{ general: { color: '#0a0a0a', colorSpinner: '#333', borderStyle: '1px solid #e1e4e8' }, footer: { background: '#f8f9fa', backgroundReply: 'rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.08)' }, icons: { search: '#9ca6af' } }"

Props data structure

Your props must follow a specific structure to display rooms and messages correctly:

Rooms prop

rooms= "[ { roomId: 1, roomName: 'Room 1', avatar: 'assets/imgs/people.png', unreadCount: 4, index: 3, lastMessage: { content: 'Last message received', senderId: 1234, username: 'John Doe', timestamp: '10:20', saved: true, distributed: false, seen: false, new: true }, users: [ { _id: 1234, username: 'John Doe', avatar: 'assets/imgs/doe.png', status: { state: 'online', lastChanged: 'today, 14:30' } }, { _id: 4321, username: 'John Snow', avatar: 'assets/imgs/snow.png', status: { state: 'offline', lastChanged: '14 July, 20:00' } } ], typingUsers: [ 4321 ] } ]"

If you add the index property, your rooms will be ordered using this value. index can be any sortable value, like a string , datetime , timestamp , etc.

For each room user, you can add the status property, which can hold the state and lastChanged properties: state can be 'online' or 'offline' lastChanged is the date when state was last modified.

typingUsers is an array of all the users who are currently writing a message

Messages prop

Message objects are rendered differently depending on their type. Text, emoji, image, video and file types are supported.



Each message object has a senderId field which holds the id of the corresponding agent. If senderId matches the currentUserId prop, specific UI and actions will be implemented.



Notes:

username will be displayed on each message of corresponding agents if at least 3 users are in the room

will be displayed on each message of corresponding agents if at least 3 users are in the room system is used to show messages with a specific centered display

is used to show messages with a specific centered display indexId can be used if you need to change a message ID that is already displayed in a room, this preventing an animation glitch. For example, when you don't know in advance the message ID your backend will create.

Message states:

saved: true one checkmark

one checkmark distributed: true two checkmarks

two checkmarks seen: true two blue checkmarks

two blue checkmarks deleted: true grey background with deleted message text

grey background with deleted message text failure: true red clickable failure icon

messages= "[ { _id: 7890, indexId: 12092, content: 'Message 1', senderId: 1234, username: 'John Doe', avatar: 'assets/imgs/doe.png', date: '13 November', timestamp: '10:20', system: false, saved: true, distributed: true, seen: true, deleted: false, failure: true, disableActions: false, disableReactions: false, files: [ { name: 'My File', size: 67351, type: 'png', audio: true, duration: 14.4, url: 'https://firebasestorage.googleapis.com/...', preview: '...', progress: 88 } ], reactions: { 😁: [ 1234, // USER_ID 4321 ], 🥰: [ 1234 ] }, replyMessage: { content: 'Reply Message', senderId: 4321, files: [ { name: 'My Replied File', size: 67351, type: 'png', audio: true, duration: 14.4, url: 'https://firebasestorage.googleapis.com/...', preview: '...' } ] }, } ]"

Events API

Event Params Fires when a user fetch-messages (1) { room, options } Scrolled on top to load more messages fetch-more-rooms (2) - Scrolled to load more rooms send-message { roomId, content, files(10), replyMessage(11), usersTag } Sent a message edit-message { roomId, messageId, newContent, files(9), replyMessage(11) ,usersTag } Edited a message delete-message { roomId, message } Deleted a message open-file { message, file } Clicked to view or download a file open-user-tag (3) { user } Clicked on a user tag inside a message open-failed-message { roomId, message } Clicked on the failure icon next to a message add-room - Clicked on the plus icon next to searchbar room-action-handler (4) { roomId, action } Clicked on the vertical dots icon inside a room menu-action-handler (5) { roomId, action } Clicked on the vertical dots icon inside a room message-action-handler (6) { roomId, action, message } Clicked on the dropdown icon inside a message message-selection-action-handler (7) { roomId, action, messages } Clicked on the select button inside a message send-message-reaction { roomId, messageId, reaction, remove } Clicked on the emoji icon inside a message room-info (8) room Clicked the room header bar toggle-rooms-list { opened } Clicked on the toggle icon inside a room header textarea-action-handler (9) { roomId, message } Clicked on custom icon inside the footer typing-message { roomId, message } Started typing a message

(1) fetch-messages is triggered every time a room is opened. If the room is opened for the first time, the options param will hold reset: true .

(1) fetch-messages should be a method implementing a pagination system. Its purpose is to load older messages of a conversation when the user scroll on top.

(2) fetch-more-rooms is triggered when scrolling down the rooms list, and should be a method implementing a pagination system.

(3) open-user-tag is triggered when clicking a user tag inside a message. When creating a user tag by typing @ in the footer textarea and sending the message, the tag will be identified with the below pattern:

<usertag>TAGGED_USER_ID< /usertag>

This will make the tag clickable inside a message. Ex: message tag content

send-message and edit-message events will handle that pattern for you and pass it in the content param.

(4) room-action-handler is the result of the room-actions prop.

When clicking a button from your room-actions array, room-action-handler will give you the name of the button that was click. Then you can do anything you want with it. Ex:

menuActionHandler({ roomId, action }) { switch (action.name) { case 'archiveRoom' : } }

(5) menu-action-handler is the result of the menu-actions prop.

When clicking a button from your menu-actions array, menu-action-handler will give you the name of the button that was click. Then you can do anything you want with it. Ex:

menuActionHandler({ roomId, action }) { switch (action.name) { case 'inviteUser' : case 'removeUser' : case 'deleteRoom' : } }

(6) message-action-handler is the result of the message-actions prop.

When clicking a button from your message-actions array, message-action-handler will give you the name of the button that was click and the corresponding message data. Then you can do anything you want with it. Ex:

messageActionHandler({ roomId, action, message }) { switch (action.name) { case 'addMessageToFavorite' : case 'shareMessage' : } }

(7) message-selection-action-handler is the result of the message-selection-actions prop.

When clicking a button from your message-selection-actions array, message-selection-action-handler will give you the name of the button that was click and the corresponding selected messages data. Then you can do anything you want with it. Ex:

messageActionHandler({ roomId, action, message }) { switch (action.name) { case 'deleteMessages' : case 'shareMessage' : } }

(8) room-info is the result of the room-info-enabled prop.



(9) textarea-action-handler is the result of the textarea-action-enabled prop.



(10) Array of files where each file contain: { blob, localURL, name, size, type, extension }

(11) replyMessage object is available when the user replied to another message by clicking the corresponding icon, and contains the message information that was clicked.

Named Slots

Example:

<template #room-header= "{ room, userStatus }" > {{ room.roomName }} - {{ userStatus }} < /template>

Slot Action Data Overridden slots custom-action-icon Add a custom icon inside the footer - - room-list-item Replace the template of the room list items room room-list-avatar , room-list-options room-list-avatar Replace the avatar of room list items room room-list-options Replace the template of the list room options room room-list-options-icon rooms-header Replace the content above the search bar - - rooms-list-search Replace the search bar - - room-header Replace the template of the room header room , typingUsers , userStatus room-options , menu-icon , toggle-icon room-header-avatar Replace the template of the room header avatar room room-header-info Replace the template of the room header text room , typingUsers , userStatus room-options Replace the template of the room options - menu-icon message Replace the template of the message box message deleted-icon , eye-icon , document-icon , pencil-icon , checkmark-icon , dropdown-icon , emoji-picker-icon message-failure Replace the message failure icon - - messages-empty Replace the empty message template - - rooms-empty Replace the empty rooms template - - no-room-selected Replace the no room selected template - - menu-icon Replace the room menu icon - - toggle-icon Replace the toggle room list icon - - spinner-icon Replace the loading spinner icon show, infinite - scroll-icon Replace the scroll to newest message icon - - reply-close-icon Replace the reply close icon - - image-close-icon Replace the image close icon - - file-icon Replace the file icon - - file-close-icon Replace the file close icon - - edit-close-icon Replace the edit close icon - - preview-close-icon Replace the media preview close icon - - emoji-picker-icon Replace the emoji picker icon - - emoji-picker-reaction-icon Replace the emoji picker reaction icon (in the message box) - - paperclip-icon Replace the paperclip icon - - send-icon Replace the message send icon - - eye-icon Replace the eye icon (image message) - - document-icon Replace the document icon - - pencil-icon Replace the pencil icon - - checkmark-icon Replace the checkmark icon message - deleted-icon Replace the deleted icon deleted - microphone-icon Replace the microphone icon - dropdown-icon Replace the dropdown icon - - room-list-options-icon Replace the room list options dropdown icon - - search-icon Replace the search icon - - add-icon Replace the add room icon - - audio-pause-icon Replace the message audio pause icon - - audio-play-icon Replace the message audio play icon - -

Using with Firestore

Source code

You can find the source code to implement a full featured chat app using Firebase/Firestore inside the demo folder.

To test it using your own Firebase project:

Setup Cloud Firestore (to store users and rooms) and Realtime Database (to store users online status)

Clone this repository: git clone https://github.com/antoine92190/vue-advanced-chat.git

Inside demo/src/firestore/index.js file, replace the line const config = ... by your own Firebase config

file, replace the line by your own Firebase config Go inside demo folder and run npm run serve

Data structure

If you decide to use the same code as in the demo folder to create your chat app, you need to have a specific Firestore data structure.

To help you get started, I added in demo/src/App.vue a method addData to initialize some data on your Firestore database.

Users collection

users: { USER_ID_1 : { _id : 1 , username : 'User 1' }, USER_ID_2 : { _id : 2 , username : 'User 2' }, USER_ID_3 : { _id : 3 , username : 'User 2' } }

Rooms collection

chatRooms: { ROOM_ID_1 : { users : [ 1 , 3 ] }, ROOM_ID_2 : { users : [ 1 , 2 , 3 ] } }

Messages collection inside a room document

messages: { MESSAGE_ID_1 : { content : 'My first message to <usertag>John</usertag>' , senderId : 2 , timestamp : 'December 11, 2019 at 4:00:00 PM' , seen : true } }

Notes

You need to create a composite index to order rooms by last message received. The easiest way to do it is to create a room, then click the error message url in the browser debugging console.

Use as a Web Component with React and Angular

Install vue-advance-chat component

Follow Installation steps

Install Vue.js

npm install --save vue yarn add --save vue

Angular Setup

"build" : { "scripts" : [ "./node_modules/vue/dist/vue.min.js" , "./node_modules/vue-advanced-chat/dist/vue-advanced-chat.min.js" ] }

@NgModule({ ... schemas: [CUSTOM_ELEMENTS_SCHEMA], })

< vue-advanced-chat height = "100vh" [ currentUserId ]= "currentUserId" [ roomId ]= "roomId" [ rooms ]= "rooms" [ roomsLoaded ]= "true" [ messages ]= "messages" [ messagesLoaded ]= "messagesLoaded" [ showFiles ]= "true" [ showEmojis ]= "true" [ showReactionEmojis ]= "true" [ showFooter ]= "true" ( fetch-messages )= "fetchMessages($event.detail[0])" ( send-message )= "sendMessage($event.detail[0])" ... > </ vue-advanced-chat >

Use in a Vue 3 project

Install vue-advance-chat component (next branch)

npm install --save https://github.com/antoine92190/vue-advanced-chat/tarball/next

Your help is always appreciated 🚀

License

This project is licensed under MIT License