A Progressive Web Application showcasing all the features of
vue-advanced-chat component.
Built with Firestore, Vuetify, and Push Notifications.
You will get a fully working chat application for web and mobile:
This component is only compatible with Vue
2.6.14 and above.
# Using npm
npm install --save vue-advanced-chat
# Using yarn
yarn add vue-advanced-chat
# Using CDN
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/vue-advanced-chat@0.8.8/dist/vue-advanced-chat.min.js"></script>
If you want to send mp3 audio messages, you may need to install
lamejs inside your project:
npm install lamejs --save
Installation with React & Angular
<template>
<chat-window
:current-user-id="currentUserId"
:rooms="rooms"
:messages="messages"
/>
</template>
<script>
import ChatWindow from 'vue-advanced-chat'
import 'vue-advanced-chat/dist/vue-advanced-chat.css'
export default {
components: {
ChatWindow
},
data() {
return {
rooms: [],
messages: [],
currentUserId: 1234
}
}
}
</script>
<template>
<vue-advanced-chat/>
</template>
<script>
export default {
data() {
return {
rooms: [],
messages: [],
currentUserId: 1234
}
},
mounted() {
document.querySelector('vue-advanced-chat').currentUserId = this.currentUserId
document.querySelector('vue-advanced-chat').rooms = this.rooms
document.querySelector('vue-advanced-chat').messages = this.messages
}
}
</script>
vue-advanced-chat component is performance oriented, hence you have to follow specific rules to make it work properly.
push method
// DO THIS
const rooms = []
for (let i = 0; i < res.length; i++) {
rooms.push(res)
}
this.rooms = rooms
// DON'T DO THIS
for (let i = 0; i < res.length; i++) {
this.rooms.push(res)
}
// DO THIS
this.rooms[i].typingUsers = [...this.rooms[i].typingUsers, typingUserId]
// DON'T DO THIS
this.rooms[i].typingUsers.push(typingUserId)
// DO THIS
this.rooms[roomIndex] = room
this.rooms = [...this.rooms]
// DON'T DO THIS
this.rooms[roomIndex] = room
// AND DON'T DO THIS
this.rooms.push(room)
messagesLoaded prop every time a new room is fetched
fetchMessages({ room, options }) {
this.messagesLoaded = false
// use timeout to imitate async server fetched data
setTimeout(() => {
this.messages = []
this.messagesLoaded = true
})
}
Prop
|Type
|Required
|Default
height
|String
|-
600px
current-user-id(1)
|[String, Number]
true
|-
rooms
|Array
|-
[]
rooms-order
|String
|-
desc
loading-rooms(2)
|Boolean
|-
false
rooms-loaded(3)
|Boolean
|-
false
room-id(4)
|[String, Number]
|-
null
load-first-room(5)
|Boolean
|-
true
rooms-list-opened
|Boolean
|-
true
messages
|Array
|-
[]
room-message(6)
|String
|-
null
username-options (7)
|Object
|-
{minUsers: 3, currentUser: false}
messages-loaded(8)
|Boolean
|-
false
room-actions(9)
|Array
|-
[]
menu-actions(10)
|Array
|-
[]
message-actions(11)
|Array
|-
|(11)
message-selection-actions(12)
|Array
|-
|(12)
templates-text(13)
|Array
|-
null
auto-scroll(14)
|Object
|-
{ send: { new: true, newAfterScrollUp: true }, receive: { new: true, newAfterScrollUp: false } }
show-search
|Boolean
|-
true
show-add-room
|Boolean
|-
true
show-send-icon
|Boolean
|-
true
show-files
|Boolean
|-
true
show-audio
|Boolean
|-
true
audio-bit-rate
|Number
|-
128
audio-sample-rate
|Number
|-
44100
show-emojis
|Boolean
|-
true
show-reaction-emojis
|Boolean
|-
true
show-new-messages-divider(15)
|Boolean
|-
true
show-footer(16)
|Boolean
|-
true
text-messages(17)
|Object
|-
null
text-formatting(18)
|Object
|-
{disabled: false, italic: '_', bold: '*', strike: '~', underline: '°', multilineCode: '```', inlineCode: ''}`
link-options(19)
|Object
|-
{ disabled: false, target: '_blank', rel: null }
room-info-enabled (20)
|Boolean
|-
false
textarea-action-enabled(21)
|Boolean
|-
false
user-tags-enabled
|Boolean
|-
true
emojis-suggestion-enabled
|Boolean
|-
true
media-preview-enabled
|Boolean
|-
true
responsive-breakpoint(22)
|Number
|-
900
single-room(23)
|Boolean
|-
false
scroll-distance(24)
|Number
|-
60
theme(25)
|Sring
|-
light
accepted-files(26)
|String
|-
*
styles(27)
|Object
|-
|(25)
(1)
current-user-id is required to display UI and trigger actions according to the user using the chat (ex: messages position on the right, etc.)
(2)
loading-rooms can be used to show/hide a spinner icon while rooms are loading
(3)
rooms-loaded must be set to
true when all rooms have been loaded. Meaning the user cannot scroll to load more paginated rooms
(4)
room-id can be used to load a specific room at any time
(5)
load-first-room can be used to remove the default behaviour of opening the first room at initialization
(6)
room-message can be used to add a default textarea value
(7)
username-options can be used to show/hide room messages username according to the minimum number of users
minUsers inside a room, and if the message user is the current user
currentUser
(8)
messages-loaded must be set to
true when all messages of a conversation have been loaded. Meaning the user cannot scroll on top to load more paginated messages
(9)
room-actions can be used to display your own buttons when clicking the dropdown icon of each room inside the rooms list.
You can then use the room-action-handler event to call your own action after clicking a button. Ex:
room-actions="[
{
name: 'archiveRoom',
title: 'Archive Room'
}
]"
(10)
menu-actions can be used to display your own buttons when clicking the vertical dots icon inside a room.
You can then use the menu-action-handler event to call your own action after clicking a button. Ex:
menu-actions="[
{
name: 'inviteUser',
title: 'Invite User'
},
{
name: 'removeUser',
title: 'Remove User'
},
{
name: 'deleteRoom',
title: 'Delete Room'
}
]"
(11)
message-actions can be used to display your own buttons when clicking the dropdown icon inside a message.
You can then use the message-action-handler event to call your own action after clicking a button. Ex:
message-actions="[
{
name: 'addMessageToFavorite',
title: 'Add To Favorite'
},
{
name: 'shareMessage',
title: 'Share Message'
}
]"
You can use built-in
message-actions names to trigger specific UI modifications when clicked.
Currently,
replyMessage,
editMessage and
deleteMessage action names are available.
If
messageActions is not set, it will use the default values below.
If you don't want to display this
messageActions menu, you can pass it an empty array.
messageActions="[
{
name: 'replyMessage',
title: 'Reply'
},
{
name: 'editMessage',
title: 'Edit Message',
onlyMe: true
},
{
name: 'deleteMessage',
title: 'Delete Message',
onlyMe: true
},
{
name: 'selectMessages',
title: 'Select'
}
]"
(12)
message-selection-actions is related to the above
selectMessages message action. You can use it to display custom action buttons in the room header when selecting a message. Ex:
messageActions="[
{
name: 'deleteMessages',
title: 'Delete'
},
{
name: 'forwardMessages',
title: 'Forward'
}
]"
(13)
templates-text can be used to add autocomplete templates text when typing
/ in the room textarea. Ex:
templatesText="[
{
tag: 'help',
text: 'This is the help'
},
{
tag: 'action',
text: 'This is the action'
}
]"
(14)
auto-scroll can be used to change the auto scroll behaviour when sending/receiving a message. Ex:
auto-scroll="{
send: {
new: true, // will scroll down after sending a message
newAfterScrollUp: false // will not scroll down after sending a message when scrolled up
},
receive: {
new: false, // will not scroll down when receiving a message
newAfterScrollUp: true // will scroll down when receiving a message when scrolled up
}
}"
(15)
show-new-messages-divider can be used to show/hide the blue line divider between seen and unseen messages.
(16)
show-footer can be used to hide the room footer. For example to prevent users to send any message or media.
(17)
text-messages can be used to replace default i18n texts. Ex:
text-messages="{
ROOMS_EMPTY: 'Aucune conversation',
ROOM_EMPTY: 'Aucune conversation sélectionnée',
NEW_MESSAGES: 'Nouveaux messages',
MESSAGE_DELETED: 'Ce message a été supprimé',
MESSAGES_EMPTY: 'Aucun message',
CONVERSATION_STARTED: 'La conversation a commencée le :',
TYPE_MESSAGE: 'Tapez votre message',
SEARCH: 'Rechercher',
IS_ONLINE: 'est en ligne',
LAST_SEEN: 'dernière connexion ',
IS_TYPING: 'est en train de taper...',
CANCEL_SELECT_MESSAGE: 'Annuler Sélection'
}"
(18)
text-formatting can be used to add text formatting. Bold, italic, strikethrough, underline, inline code and multiline code formatting are currently available and can be used in conjonction.
:text-formatting="{disabled: true}".
:text-formatting="{italic: '^'}"
:text-formatting="{bold: null}"
|Style
|Syntax
|Example
|Output
|Bold
* *
*This is bold text*
|This is bold text
|Italic
_ _
_This text is italicized_
|This text is italicized
|Strikethrough
~ ~
~This was mistaken text~
|Underline
° °
°This text is underlined°
|Nested formatting
* * and
_ _
*This text is _extremely_ important*
|This text is extremely important
Inline Code
Example: `This is inline code`
Output:
This is inline code
Multiline Code
Example: ```This is multiline code```
Output:
This is
multiline code
(19)
link-options can be used to disable url links in messages, or change urls target. Ex:
:link-options="{ disabled: true, target: '_self', rel: null }"
(20)
room-info-enabled can be used to trigger an event after clicking the room header component.
You can then use the room-info event to call your own action after clicking the header.
(21)
textarea-action-enabled can be used to add an extra icon on the right of the textarea
You can then use the textarea-action-handler event to call your own action after clicking the icon.
(22)
responsive-breakpoint can be used to collapse the rooms list on the left when then viewport size goes below the specified width.
(23)
single-room can be used if you never want to show the rooms list on the left. You still need to pass the
rooms prop as an array with a single element.
(24)
scroll-distance can be used to change the number of pixels before
fetchMessages event is triggered when scrolling up to load more messages, or
fetchMoreRooms event is triggered when scrolling down to load more rooms.
(25)
theme can be used to change the chat theme. Currently, only
light and
dark are available.
(26)
accepted-files can be used to set specifics file types allowed in chat. By default, all file types are allowed:
"*".
Example: set
"accepted-files="image/png, image/jpeg, application/pdf" to allow
JPG
PNG and
(27)
styles can be used to customize your own theme. You can find the full list here
styles="{
general: {
color: '#0a0a0a',
colorSpinner: '#333',
borderStyle: '1px solid #e1e4e8'
},
footer: {
background: '#f8f9fa',
backgroundReply: 'rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.08)'
},
icons: {
search: '#9ca6af'
}
}"
Your props must follow a specific structure to display rooms and messages correctly:
rooms="[
{
roomId: 1,
roomName: 'Room 1',
avatar: 'assets/imgs/people.png',
unreadCount: 4,
index: 3,
lastMessage: {
content: 'Last message received',
senderId: 1234,
username: 'John Doe',
timestamp: '10:20',
saved: true,
distributed: false,
seen: false,
new: true
},
users: [
{
_id: 1234,
username: 'John Doe',
avatar: 'assets/imgs/doe.png',
status: {
state: 'online',
lastChanged: 'today, 14:30'
}
},
{
_id: 4321,
username: 'John Snow',
avatar: 'assets/imgs/snow.png',
status: {
state: 'offline',
lastChanged: '14 July, 20:00'
}
}
],
typingUsers: [ 4321 ]
}
]"
If you add the
index property, your rooms will be ordered using this value.
index can be any sortable value, like a
string,
datetime,
timestamp, etc.
For each room user, you can add the
status property, which can hold the
state and
lastChanged properties:
state can be
'online' or
'offline'
lastChanged is the date when
state was last modified.
typingUsers is an array of all the users who are currently writing a message
Message objects are rendered differently depending on their type. Text, emoji, image, video and file types are supported.
Each message object has a
senderId field which holds the id of the corresponding agent. If
senderId matches the
currentUserId prop, specific UI and actions will be implemented.
Notes:
username will be displayed on each message of corresponding agents if at least 3 users are in the room
system is used to show messages with a specific centered display
indexId can be used if you need to change a message ID that is already displayed in a room, this preventing an animation glitch. For example, when you don't know in advance the message ID your backend will create.
Message states:
saved: true one checkmark
distributed: true two checkmarks
seen: true two blue checkmarks
deleted: true grey background with deleted message text
failure: true red clickable failure icon
messages="[
{
_id: 7890,
indexId: 12092,
content: 'Message 1',
senderId: 1234,
username: 'John Doe',
avatar: 'assets/imgs/doe.png',
date: '13 November',
timestamp: '10:20',
system: false,
saved: true,
distributed: true,
seen: true,
deleted: false,
failure: true,
disableActions: false,
disableReactions: false,
files: [
{
name: 'My File',
size: 67351,
type: 'png',
audio: true,
duration: 14.4,
url: 'https://firebasestorage.googleapis.com/...',
preview: '...',
progress: 88
}
],
reactions: {
😁: [
1234, // USER_ID
4321
],
🥰: [
1234
]
},
replyMessage: {
content: 'Reply Message',
senderId: 4321,
files: [
{
name: 'My Replied File',
size: 67351,
type: 'png',
audio: true,
duration: 14.4,
url: 'https://firebasestorage.googleapis.com/...',
preview: '...'
}
]
},
}
]"
Event
|Params
|Fires when a user
fetch-messages(1)
{ room, options }
|Scrolled on top to load more messages
fetch-more-rooms(2)
|-
|Scrolled to load more rooms
send-message
{ roomId, content, files(10), replyMessage(11), usersTag }
|Sent a message
edit-message
{ roomId, messageId, newContent, files(9), replyMessage(11) ,usersTag }
|Edited a message
delete-message
{ roomId, message }
|Deleted a message
open-file
{ message, file }
|Clicked to view or download a file
open-user-tag(3)
{ user }
|Clicked on a user tag inside a message
open-failed-message
{ roomId, message }
|Clicked on the failure icon next to a message
add-room
|-
|Clicked on the plus icon next to searchbar
room-action-handler(4)
{ roomId, action }
|Clicked on the vertical dots icon inside a room
menu-action-handler(5)
{ roomId, action }
|Clicked on the vertical dots icon inside a room
message-action-handler(6)
{ roomId, action, message }
|Clicked on the dropdown icon inside a message
message-selection-action-handler(7)
{ roomId, action, messages }
|Clicked on the select button inside a message
send-message-reaction
{ roomId, messageId, reaction, remove }
|Clicked on the emoji icon inside a message
room-info (8)
room
|Clicked the room header bar
toggle-rooms-list
{ opened }
|Clicked on the toggle icon inside a room header
textarea-action-handler(9)
{ roomId, message }
|Clicked on custom icon inside the footer
typing-message
{ roomId, message }
|Started typing a message
(1)
fetch-messages is triggered every time a room is opened. If the room is opened for the first time, the
options param will hold
reset: true.
(1)
fetch-messages should be a method implementing a pagination system. Its purpose is to load older messages of a conversation when the user scroll on top.
(2)
fetch-more-rooms is triggered when scrolling down the rooms list, and should be a method implementing a pagination system.
(3)
open-user-tag is triggered when clicking a user tag inside a message. When creating a user tag by typing
@ in the footer textarea and sending the message, the tag will be identified with the below pattern:
<usertag>TAGGED_USER_ID</usertag>
This will make the tag clickable inside a message. Ex: message tag content
send-message and
edit-message events will handle that pattern for you and pass it in the
content param.
(4)
room-action-handler is the result of the
room-actions prop.
When clicking a button from your
room-actions array,
room-action-handler will give you the name of the button that was click.
Then you can do anything you want with it. Ex:
menuActionHandler({ roomId, action }) {
switch (action.name) {
case 'archiveRoom':
// call a method to archive the room
}
}
(5)
menu-action-handler is the result of the
menu-actions prop.
When clicking a button from your
menu-actions array,
menu-action-handler will give you the name of the button that was click.
Then you can do anything you want with it. Ex:
menuActionHandler({ roomId, action }) {
switch (action.name) {
case 'inviteUser':
// call a method to invite a user to the room
case 'removeUser':
// call a method to remove a user from the room
case 'deleteRoom':
// call a method to delete the room
}
}
(6)
message-action-handler is the result of the
message-actions prop.
When clicking a button from your
message-actions array,
message-action-handler will give you the name of the button that was click and the corresponding message data.
Then you can do anything you want with it. Ex:
messageActionHandler({ roomId, action, message }) {
switch (action.name) {
case 'addMessageToFavorite':
// call a method to add a message to the favorite list
case 'shareMessage':
// call a method to share the message with another user
}
}
(7)
message-selection-action-handler is the result of the
message-selection-actions prop.
When clicking a button from your
message-selection-actions array,
message-selection-action-handler will give you the name of the button that was click and the corresponding selected messages data.
Then you can do anything you want with it. Ex:
messageActionHandler({ roomId, action, message }) {
switch (action.name) {
case 'deleteMessages':
// call a method to delete selected messaged
case 'shareMessage':
// call a method to share selected messaged with another user
}
}
(8)
room-info is the result of the
room-info-enabled prop.
(9)
textarea-action-handler is the result of the
textarea-action-enabled prop.
(10) Array of files where each file contain:
{ blob, localURL, name, size, type, extension }
(11)
replyMessage object is available when the user replied to another message by clicking the corresponding icon, and contains the message information that was clicked.
Example:
<template #room-header="{ room, userStatus }">
{{ room.roomName }} - {{ userStatus }}
</template>
Slot
|Action
|Data
|Overridden slots
custom-action-icon
|Add a custom icon inside the footer
|-
|-
room-list-item
|Replace the template of the room list items
room
room-list-avatar,
room-list-options
room-list-avatar
|Replace the avatar of room list items
room
room-list-options
|Replace the template of the list room options
room
room-list-options-icon
rooms-header
|Replace the content above the search bar
|-
|-
rooms-list-search
|Replace the search bar
|-
|-
room-header
|Replace the template of the room header
room,
typingUsers,
userStatus
room-options,
menu-icon,
toggle-icon
room-header-avatar
|Replace the template of the room header avatar
room
room-header-info
|Replace the template of the room header text
room,
typingUsers,
userStatus
room-options
|Replace the template of the room options
|-
|menu-icon
message
|Replace the template of the message box
message
deleted-icon,
eye-icon,
document-icon,
pencil-icon,
checkmark-icon,
dropdown-icon,
emoji-picker-icon
message-failure
|Replace the message failure icon
|-
|-
messages-empty
|Replace the empty message template
|-
|-
rooms-empty
|Replace the empty rooms template
|-
|-
no-room-selected
|Replace the no room selected template
|-
|-
menu-icon
|Replace the room menu icon
|-
|-
toggle-icon
|Replace the toggle room list icon
|-
|-
spinner-icon
|Replace the loading spinner icon
show, infinite
|-
scroll-icon
|Replace the scroll to newest message icon
|-
|-
reply-close-icon
|Replace the reply close icon
|-
|-
image-close-icon
|Replace the image close icon
|-
|-
file-icon
|Replace the file icon
|-
|-
file-close-icon
|Replace the file close icon
|-
|-
edit-close-icon
|Replace the edit close icon
|-
|-
preview-close-icon
|Replace the media preview close icon
|-
|-
emoji-picker-icon
|Replace the emoji picker icon
|-
|-
emoji-picker-reaction-icon
|Replace the emoji picker reaction icon (in the message box)
|-
|-
paperclip-icon
|Replace the paperclip icon
|-
|-
send-icon
|Replace the message send icon
|-
|-
eye-icon
|Replace the eye icon (image message)
|-
|-
document-icon
|Replace the document icon
|-
|-
pencil-icon
|Replace the pencil icon
|-
|-
checkmark-icon
|Replace the checkmark icon
message
|-
deleted-icon
|Replace the deleted icon
deleted
|-
microphone-icon
|Replace the microphone icon
|-
dropdown-icon
|Replace the dropdown icon
|-
|-
room-list-options-icon
|Replace the room list options dropdown icon
|-
|-
search-icon
|Replace the search icon
|-
|-
add-icon
|Replace the add room icon
|-
|-
audio-pause-icon
|Replace the message audio pause icon
|-
|-
audio-play-icon
|Replace the message audio play icon
|-
|-
You can find the source code to implement a full featured chat app using Firebase/Firestore inside the
demo folder.
To test it using your own Firebase project:
git clone https://github.com/antoine92190/vue-advanced-chat.git
demo/src/firestore/index.js file, replace the line
const config = ... by your own Firebase config
demo folder and run
npm run serve
If you decide to use the same code as in the
demo folder to create your chat app, you need to have a specific Firestore data structure.
To help you get started, I added in
demo/src/App.vue a method
addData to initialize some data on your Firestore database.
users: {
USER_ID_1: {
_id: 1,
username: 'User 1'
},
USER_ID_2: {
_id: 2,
username: 'User 2'
},
USER_ID_3: {
_id: 3,
username: 'User 2'
}
}
chatRooms: {
ROOM_ID_1: {
users: [1, 3]
},
ROOM_ID_2: {
users: [1, 2, 3]
}
}
messages: {
MESSAGE_ID_1: {
content: 'My first message to <usertag>John</usertag>',
senderId: 2,
timestamp: 'December 11, 2019 at 4:00:00 PM',
seen: true
}
}
# Using npm
npm install --save vue
# Using yarn
yarn add --save vue
// angular.json
"build": {
"scripts": [
"./node_modules/vue/dist/vue.min.js",
"./node_modules/vue-advanced-chat/dist/vue-advanced-chat.min.js"
]
}
// page.module.ts
@NgModule({
...
schemas: [CUSTOM_ELEMENTS_SCHEMA],
})
<!-- page.html -->
<vue-advanced-chat
height="100vh"
[currentUserId]="currentUserId"
[roomId]="roomId"
[rooms]="rooms"
[roomsLoaded]="true"
[messages]="messages"
[messagesLoaded]="messagesLoaded"
[showFiles]="true"
[showEmojis]="true"
[showReactionEmojis]="true"
[showFooter]="true"
(fetch-messages)="fetchMessages($event.detail[0])"
(send-message)="sendMessage($event.detail[0])"
...
>
</vue-advanced-chat>
# Using npm
npm install --save https://github.com/antoine92190/vue-advanced-chat/tarball/next
