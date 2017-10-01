Google Adsense for Vue

A simple Vue component for handling Google Ads

Installation

npm install --save-dev vue-adsense

and include the adsbygoogle.js file in your HTML

< script async src = "//pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/js/adsbygoogle.js" > </ script >

Usage

Import the component

import VueAdsense from 'vue-adsense'

Register the component

Vue.component( 'adsense' , VueAdsense)

And put into your DOM

< adsense ad-client = "ca-pub-xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx" ad-slot = "XXXXXXXX" ad-style = "display: block" ad-format = "auto" > </ adsense >

Values

ad-client - Your Google Adsense publisher account

ad-slot - The desired ad ID

ad-style - Any special styling you want

ad-format - Provided by Google, is usually 'auto'

Notes

Contributions welcome, enjoy the component