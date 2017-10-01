openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
va

vue-adsense

by Darryn Ten
1.0.1 (see all)

Google Adsense for Vue

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

59

GitHub Stars

77

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Google Adsense for Vue

npm version

vue-adsense

A simple Vue component for handling Google Ads

Installation

npm install --save-dev vue-adsense

and include the adsbygoogle.js file in your HTML

<script async src="//pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/js/adsbygoogle.js"></script>

Usage

Import the component

import VueAdsense from 'vue-adsense'

Register the component

Vue.component('adsense', VueAdsense)

And put into your DOM

<adsense
  ad-client="ca-pub-xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx"
  ad-slot="XXXXXXXX"
  ad-style="display: block"
  ad-format="auto">
</adsense>

Values

  • ad-client - Your Google Adsense publisher account
  • ad-slot - The desired ad ID
  • ad-style - Any special styling you want
  • ad-format - Provided by Google, is usually 'auto'

Notes

Contributions welcome, enjoy the component

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial