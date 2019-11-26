Vue ads table tree is a vue js table component, with a tree functionality. Here is a list of all the features of this table:
You can use 2 components:
You can install the package via npm or yarn.
npm install vue-ads-table-tree --save
yarn add vue-ads-table-tree
Columns are listed in a column array as plain objects and can have the following arguments:
property: (type: string, default:
'') The corresponding value will be shown in the column for the given row property.
title: (type: string, default:
'') The title that will be shown in the header.
filterable: (type: boolean, default:
false) Is this column filterable?
visible: (type: boolean, default:
true) Is the column visible? Non-visible columns will not interact.
That means if your column is filterable/sortable but not visible it won't filter or sort on it.
direction: (type: boolean or null, default:
null) The initial sort direction. If null, the rows are not sorted by this column.
If true, the sorting is ascending. If false, the sorting is descending. If all columns are null the rows will be
sorted based on their
_order value.
order: (type: number) Column order to sort the rows.
collapseIcon: (type: boolean, default:
false) Indicates if this column will contain the collapse icon.
groupable: (type: boolean, default:
false) Indicates if this column can be used to group rows.
grouped: (type: boolean, default:
false) Group the rows by this column.
groupCollapsable: (type: boolean, default:
true) Can the subrows of the groups be expanded and collapsed.
hideOnGroup: (type: boolean, default:
true if no
groupedBy property is set) Hide the column if the rows are grouped by this column.
groupBy: (type: Function) This function convert the cell value to another value. The row will be grouped by the returned value.
It has one parameter:
- `value`: *(type: mixed)* The default cell value.
Rows are listed in a row array as plain objects. Each object contains the row data and meta data. Meta data is prefixed with a
_:
_id: (type: string, default:
'') An identifier for this row. This is used to create slots for certain cells on the row.
_children: (type: array, default:
[]) An array with plain child objects. The structure is the same as the parent list of rows.
_hasChildren: (type: boolean, default:
false) This is usefull if you want to indicate that the row has children, but you will load them later via an async call.
_showChildren: (type: boolean, default:
false) Indicates if the children has to be shown on initialization.
If this is true, and
_hasChildren is true, but no
_children attribute is found, an async call will be initiated to call the children.
_selectable: (type: boolean, default: The parent
_selectable property or if no parent the
selectable property of the table)
Mark if this row is selectable or not.
_classes: (type: Object, default:
{}) Contains styling for the current row. It contains the following attributes:
row: (type: Object) A vue based object for adding classes.
<column-selector>: (type: Object) A vue based object for adding classes. The column selector works as explained in styling,
without the use of slashes to distinguish columns and rows.
All styling is done via a plain object. It contains a selector for a row/column/cell as key and a vue based object that contains classes. The latter ones can override the earlier ones:
table: Style the whole table.
info: Style the info row (shown while loading or no rows are found).
group: Style the group row.
selected: Style rows selected by end users.
- 'all': select all rows/columns.
- 'even': select all even rows/columns.
- 'odd': select all odd rows/columns.
- '3': select row/column with index 3,
- '5_7': select row/column 5 and 6,
- '0_-1': select all rows/columns except the last one.
- '1_': select all rows/columns except the first one.
- '_4': select rows/columns 0,1,2,3.
- '1_4,5_8': select rows/columns 1,2,3,5,6,7
1_3/all and
1_3/. The first will add the classes to all the cells of row 1 and 2.
The latter will add the classes on the
<tr> tags of row 1 and 2.
'0_-1/': {'test-row': true} => will add the test class for all rows except the last one for all columns.
'/1_3,5': {'test-column': true} => will add the test-column class for column 1,2,5 on all rows.
'even/1': {'cell': true} => will add the cell class for column 1 on all even rows.
'1_/3': (row, column) => {...} => a callable function that returns a vue based class object, depending on the parameters row and column.
If you just need a normal table that you can customize fully by yourself, you can use the table component. It won't provide you a paginator, filter textbox, ... It's just a Vue component and all interaction happens via the properties or event handlers.
If you want to use the table in a predefined container with a paginator, filter textbox see the full component section
It is also possible to use this component without all data is already loaded. Therefore you will have to use the
call- properties that will hold a callback function to load some additional data asynchronously.
In previous versions of the table tree, you needed to pass the total rows as a property. Now, you don't need
that anymore. Just change the length of the rows array. For example you already have 3 root rows in your JSON array,
but you want to load another 3 root rows asynchronously, well then set the length of your rows property to 6:
this.rows.length = 6.
Don't forget to add the
call-rows property to your component. See properties
If you want to load your child rows later, just add the
_hasChildren attribute to your row with
true as value.
It will add a toggle children icon and when you click it, the children will be loaded.
Don't forget to add the
call-children property to your component. See properties
If you're sorting/filtering while not all root/child rows are loaded. There is a small problem. We don't know if your sort
or filter result will be the right one, because not all the data is loaded.
Therefore the component will call the
call-temp-rows function you need to pass via the property. See properties
Be aware that the result of the function call is send to the table without any additional filtering, sorting or pagination. The rows will only expand if needed. You can see it as you pass temporarily rows to the table
columns: (type: array, required) see columns
rows: (type: array, default:
[]) see rows
classes: (type: object, default: see file) see styling
filter: (type: string, default:
'') Filter all row values on by this regex. Beware that if you change the filter,
the total number of rows will decrease. So it's wisely to set the start index on 0 after you change the filter value.
Then you will be able to properly display all the filtered rows.
start: (type: number, default:
undefined) The start index to show only a slice of the rows.
end: (type: number, default:
undefined) The end index to show only a slice of the rows.
selectable: (type: boolean, default: true) Enable/disable row selection.
slots: (type: Object, default: {}) A list of slots that are passed from parent components.
If this object doesn't contain any attributes, the default component slots will be used.
export-name: (type: string, default:
'') The name of the export file to download. This is by default an empty string.
If you change the name an export will be triggered. After the export happened, you can change the name back to an empty string.
full-export: (type: boolean, default: true) If this is true, all the known data of the table will be downloaded.
If this is false, only the filtered and sorted data will be downloaded.
call-rows: (type: Function, default:
() => []) This function will be called if additional root rows needs to be loaded.
It will give you only one parameter:
- `indexes`: *(type: array)* A list of indexes in the rows array you need to load.
If you're sure all the items needs to be loaded, just take the first and last one and use them as a paramter.
But in some cases, some rows will already been loaded. That's the reason why a list is taken instead of
the first and last one.
call-children: (type: Function, default:
() => []) This function will be called if child rows needs to be loaded.
All child rows has to be loaded at once. There is no possibility to load a part of it later.It will give you only one parameter:
- `parent`: *(type: Object)* The parent row that needs children.
call-temp-rows: (type: Function, default:
() => []) The function will be called if the table is sorted and not all
root rows are loaded or the table is filtered and not all root rows or child rows are loaded. The following parameters are passed to the function:
- `filter`: *(type: string)* The current filter.
- `sortColumns`: *(type: array)* The list of currently sorted columns ordered by sorting order.
- `start`: *(type: Number)* The current start index, used for pagination.
- `end`: *(type: Number)* The current end index, used for pagination.
You need to return an simple javascript object with the following attributes:
- `rows`: *(type: array)* A list of founded rows for the current parameters.
- `total`: *(type: Number)* The total number of rows found with filtering and sorting, but without pagination.
If this attribute is not set, the length of the rows attribute is taken.
Start and end using the Array.slice method to show only a part of the rows. If you don't add them as properties, their value will be undefined and all the rows will be visible.
total-filtered-rows-change: This event will be triggered if due to filtering the total amount of rows changes.
It contains one parameter:
- `total`: *(type: Number)* The total number of filtered rows.
export: This event will be triggered if an export is initiated. It contains the following parameter that you can use with the vue-json-excel package
fields: (type: Object) The fields of the export file.
data: (type: array) The rows of the export file.
title: (type: string) The name of the export file.
selection-change: This event will be triggered if the
selectable property is
true and one or more rows are selected. It contains one parameter:
rows: (type: array) The selected rows.
If you want to use your own template for all cells in a row, for all cells in a column or for a specific cell, you can use your own scoped slot with the following names (the first will overrule the latter):
<column_property>_<row_id>: Replace a specific cell for the column
<column_property> (assigned by the
property attribute in the column object)
and row
<row_id> (assigned by the
_id attibute in the row object).
<column_property>: Replace all column cells for the column
<column_property> (assigned by the
property attribute in the column object).
_<row_id>: Replace all row cells for the row
<row_id> (assigned by the
_id attibute in the row object).
All three contains a slot-scope which contains the following parameters:
row: The row object.
column: The column object.
If no rows are loaded, the table displays 'No results found.'. You can replace this message by the scoped slot
no-rows.
If you want to customize the sort icon add a scoped slot with the name
sort-icon.
The scope contains only one parameter:
direction: (type: boolean or null) The direction is null if the column is not sorted, true if it's sorted asc and false if it's sorted desc.
If you want to customize the toggle children icon add a scoped slot with the name
toggle-children-icon.
The scope contains two parameters:
expanded: (type: boolean) Indicates if the children are visible or not.
loading: (type: boolean) Indicates if the chilrend are currently loading.
<template>
<div id="app">
<vue-ads-table
:columns="columns"
:rows="rows"
:classes="classes"
:filter="filter"
:start="start"
:end="end"
@filter-change="filterChanged"
:call-rows="callRows"
:call-children="callChildren"
:call-temp-rows="callTempRows"
>
<!-- Will be applied on the name column for the rows with an _id of tiger -->
<template slot="name_tiger" slot-scope="props">test cell - {{ props.row.name }}</template>
<!-- Will be applied on the city column -->
<template slot="city" slot-scope="props">test column - {{ props.row.city }}</template>
<!-- Will be applied on the row with _id tiger -->
<template slot="_tiger" slot-scope="props">test row - {{ props.row[props.column.property] }}</template>
<template slot="no-rows">Geen resultaten</template>
<template slot="sort-icon" slot-scope="props"> ({{ props.direction === null ? 'null' : (props.direction ? 'up' : 'down') }}) </template>
<template slot="toggle-children-icon" slot-scope="props"> [{{ props.expanded ? '-' : '+' }}] </template>
</vue-ads-table>
</div>
</template>
<script>
import { VueAdsTable } from 'vue-ads-table-tree';
export default {
name: 'BasicTableApp',
components: {
VueAdsTable,
},
data () {
let rows = [
{
_id: 'tiger',
name: 'Tiger Nixon',
function: 'System Architect',
city: 'Edinburgh',
id: '5421',
since: '2011/04/25',
budget: '$320,800',
_hasChildren: true,
},
{
name: 'Lael Greer',
function: 'Systems Administrator',
city: 'London',
id: '6733',
since: '2009/02/27',
budget: '$103,500',
_showChildren: true,
_children: [
{
name: 'Garrett Winters',
function: 'Accountant',
city: 'Tokyo',
id: '8422',
since: '2011/07/25',
budget: '$170,750',
},
],
},
];
rows.length = 4;
let columns = [
{
property: 'id',
title: 'ID#',
direction: null,
filterable: true,
},
{
property: 'name',
title: 'Name',
direction: null,
filterable: true,
},
{
property: 'function',
title: 'Function',
direction: null,
filterable: true,
groupable: true,
},
{
property: 'city',
title: 'City',
direction: null,
filterable: true,
},
{
property: 'since',
title: 'Since',
direction: null,
filterable: true,
},
{
property: 'budget',
title: 'Budget',
direction: null,
filterable: true,
},
];
let classes = {
group: {
'vue-ads-font-bold': true,
'vue-ads-border-b': true,
'vue-ads-italic': true,
},
'0/all': {
'vue-ads-py-3': true,
'vue-ads-px-2': true,
},
'even/': {
'vue-ads-bg-blue-lighter': true,
},
'odd/': {
'vue-ads-bg-blue-lightest': true,
},
'0/': {
'vue-ads-bg-blue-lighter': false,
'vue-ads-bg-blue-dark': true,
'vue-ads-text-white': true,
'vue-ads-font-bold': true,
},
'1_/': {
'hover:vue-ads-bg-red-lighter': true,
},
'1_/0': {
'leftAlign': true
}
};
return {
rows,
columns,
classes,
filter: '',
start: 0,
end: 2,
};
},
methods: {
filterChanged (filter) {
this.filter = filter;
},
sleep (ms) {
return new Promise(resolve => setTimeout(resolve, ms));
},
async callRows (indexesToLoad) {
await this.sleep(1000);
return indexesToLoad.map(index => {
return {
name: 'Call Rows',
function: 'Developer',
city: 'San Francisco',
id: '8196',
since: '2010/07/14',
budget: '$86,500',
};
});
},
async callChildren (parent) {
await this.sleep(1000);
return [
{
name: 'Call child',
function: 'Developer',
city: 'San Francisco',
id: '8196',
since: '2010/07/14',
budget: '$86,500',
},
];
},
async callTempRows (filter, columns, start, end) {
await this.sleep(1000);
return {
rows: [
{
name: 'Temp call',
function: 'Developer',
city: 'San Francisco',
id: '8196',
since: '2010/07/14',
budget: '$86,500',
},
{
name: 'Temp call',
function: 'Developer',
city: 'San Francisco',
id: '8196',
since: '2010/07/14',
budget: '$86,500',
},
],
total: 4,
};
},
},
};
</script>
<style>
.leftAlign {
text-align: left;
}
</style>
The table container is the complete component it adds a filter box and and a paginator to the table.
If your
call-rows property is not empty, an async table component will be used. If the property is empty and basic table component will be used.
You can use the
columns,
rows,
filter,
classes,
selectable,
full-export,
call-rows,
call-temp-rows and
call-children properties from the base and async table.
But their are some additional properties:
debounced-filter-time: (type: Number, default: 500) The time in milliseconds to wait before the input value of the filter box is used.
page: (type: Number, default: 0) The initial page of the paginator.
items-per-page: (type: Number, default: 10) The number of items per page.
export-name: (type: string, default:
'') The name of the export file to download. The trigger to export the table will be a click on the export button.
The table container has 2 event:
filter-change: This is used to update the filter property outside the component.
page-change: This is used to update the page property outside the component.
All the slots of the basic table can be used.
And their are 2 additional slots:
A scoped slot that can be used to overwrite everything that is on the top of the table. It has the following scope:
filter: (type: string) The filter value.
filterChanged: (type: Function) Execute this function if the filter is changed. It will emit and filter-change and page-change event.
A scoped slot that can be used to overwrite everything that is on the bottom of the table. It has the following scope:
total: (type: Number) The total amount of rows.
page: (type: Number) The current page.
itemsPerPage: (type: Number) The number of rows per page.
pageChanged: (type: Function) Execute this function if the page is changed.
rangeChanged: (type: Function) Execute this function if the range is changed.
We use the jest framework for testing the table tree component. Run the following command to test it:
npm run test:unit
Read the CHANGELOG file to check what has changed.
