Vue Add To Calendar

A Vue.js renderless component providing 'Add to Calendar' functionality

Less than 1kb gzipped

What is a renderless component?

Renderless components give you the highest possible control over your markup and styling. This means that vue-add-to-calendar ship with minimal HTML and no CSS to let you adapt the look and feel of the components to your needs. You can learn more about renderless components in this blog article by @adamwathan.

Include support for:

Google calendar

Microsoft live calendar

Office 365 calendar

Installation

yarn add vue-add-to-calendar npm install --save vue-add-to-calendar bower install vue-add-to-calendar

Usage

Loading the library

Browserify / Webpack

var AddToCalendar = require ( 'vue-add-to-calendar' ); Vue.use(AddToCalendar);

HTML

< script src = "/dist/vue-add-to-calendar.min.js" > </ script >

Using the add to calendar component

< add-to-calendar title = "VueConf" location = "WROCŁAW, POLAND" :start = "new Date()" :end = "new Date((new Date).setDate((new Date).getDate() + 1))" details = "The first Official Vue.js Conference in the world!" inline-template > < div > < google-calendar id = "google-calendar" > < i class = "fa fa-google" > </ i > Add to Google calendar </ google-calendar > < microsoft-calendar id = "microsoft-calendar" > < i class = "fa fa-windows" > </ i > Add to Microsoft live calendar </ microsoft-calendar > < office365-calendar id = "office365-calendar" > < i class = "fa fa-windows" > </ i > Add to Office365 outlook calendar </ office365-calendar > </ div > </ add-to-calendar >

Available properties

List of available props to use in the component:

Prop Data Type Default Description title String Event title details String Event details location String Event location start Date Event start date end Date Event end date

Feature request

Feel free to open an issue to ask for a new calendar support.

Changelog

Detailed changes for each release can be found in CHANGELOG.md.

Issues

Please make sure to read the Issue Reporting Checklist before opening an issue. Issues not conforming to the guidelines may be closed immediately.

Contribution

Please make sure to read the Contributing Guide before making a pull request.

License

MIT