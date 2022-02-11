openbase logo
vat

vue-add-to-calendar

by Nicolas Beauvais
1.0.7

A Vue.js component that provides "Add to Calendar" functionality, works with Vue 2.X

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

711

GitHub Stars

131

Maintenance

Last Commit

8d ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Vue Calendar

Reviews

Readme

Vue Add To Calendar

A Vue.js renderless component providing 'Add to Calendar' functionality

Less than 1kb gzipped

Demo

What is a renderless component?

Renderless components give you the highest possible control over your markup and styling. This means that vue-add-to-calendar ship with minimal HTML and no CSS to let you adapt the look and feel of the components to your needs. You can learn more about renderless components in this blog article by @adamwathan.

Include support for:

  • Google calendar
  • Microsoft live calendar
  • Office 365 calendar

Installation

# Yarn
yarn add vue-add-to-calendar

# NPM
npm install --save vue-add-to-calendar

# Bower
bower install vue-add-to-calendar

Usage

Loading the library

Browserify / Webpack
var AddToCalendar = require('vue-add-to-calendar');

Vue.use(AddToCalendar);
HTML
<script src="/dist/vue-add-to-calendar.min.js"></script>

Using the add to calendar component

<add-to-calendar title="VueConf" 
                 location="WROCŁAW, POLAND" 
                 :start="new Date()"
                 :end="new Date((new Date).setDate((new Date).getDate() + 1))"
                 details="The first Official Vue.js Conference in the world!" 
                 inline-template>
  <div>
  
    <google-calendar id="google-calendar">
      <i class="fa fa-google"></i> Add to Google calendar
    </google-calendar>
    
    <microsoft-calendar id="microsoft-calendar">
      <i class="fa fa-windows"></i> Add to Microsoft live calendar
    </microsoft-calendar>
    
    <office365-calendar id="office365-calendar">
      <i class="fa fa-windows"></i> Add to Office365 outlook calendar
    </office365-calendar>
  </div>
</add-to-calendar>

Available properties

List of available props to use in the component:

PropData TypeDefaultDescription
titleStringEvent title
detailsStringEvent details
locationStringEvent location
startDateEvent start date
endDateEvent end date

Feature request

Feel free to open an issue to ask for a new calendar support.

Changelog

Detailed changes for each release can be found in CHANGELOG.md.

Issues

Please make sure to read the Issue Reporting Checklist before opening an issue. Issues not conforming to the guidelines may be closed immediately.

Contribution

Please make sure to read the Contributing Guide before making a pull request.

License

MIT

