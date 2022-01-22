Vue Adal

Vue Adal is a plugin for Vue.js to help with using Azure Active Directory.

Check the sample folder for a usage example.

Installation

yarn add vue-adal

OR

npm install vue-adal

Basic Usage

import Adal from 'vue-adal' Vue.use(Adal, { config : { tenant : '<guid>' , clientId : '<guid>' , redirectUri : '<host addr>' , cacheLocation : 'localStorage' }, requireAuthOnInitialize : true , router : router })

important: make sure to set the mode on your router to 'history' so that it doesn't use hashes! This will have implications on the serverside.

new Router({ mode : 'history' , ... })

Getting user Information

After signing in, get access to the user as follows:

import { AuthenticationContext } from 'vue-adal' ... const profile = AuthenticationContext.user.profile ...

Getting Access to a Resource

After configuring Vue Adal, you'll still need to get a token to a resource.

Important: your Azure application must be configured to allow the oauth2ImplicitFlow in the manifest, like so:

Axios HTTP Client / Interceptor

Vue Adal provides a convenient and automated way to do that with an axios http client, called AxiosAuthHttp. It configures an interceptor the auto-acquires tokens and will retry requests after a 401 and another attempt to get a token.

Here is an example:

import axios from 'axios' import { default as Adal, AxiosAuthHttp } from 'vue-adal' ... Vue.use({ install (vue, opts = {}) { vue.prototype.$graphApi = AxiosAuthHttp.createNewClient({ axios : axios, resourceId : graphApiResource, router : router, baseUrl : graphApiBase, onTokenSuccess (http, context, token) { if (context.user) { http.defaults.baseURL = ` ${graphApiBase} / ${context.user.profile.tid} ` } }, onTokenFailure (error) { console .log(error) } }) } }) ...

Take a look at the sample for more details.

Manually getting a token

If you'd like to get a token yourself, use the acquireToken command on the Authentication context:

import { AuthenticationContext } from 'vue-adal' ... AuthenticationContext.acquireToken(resource, (err, token) => { if (err) { let errCode = err.split( ':' )[ 0 ] switch (errCode) { case 'AADSTS50058' : AuthenticationContext.login() break case 'AADSTS65001' : AuthenticationContext.acquireTokenRedirect(resource) break case 'AADSTS16000' : default : AuthenticationContext.login() break } return } const headers = { 'Authorization' : `BEARER ${token} ` } }) ...

Route Hooks

If you pass in a router object as an option in Vue Adal, it will configure a global hook before each route allowing for route meta tags around authentication and roles.

To make a route that requires auth, add a meta object to the route with requireAuth set to true:

... { path : '/secret' , name : 'secret' , component : MySecretComponent, meta : { requireAuth : true } } ...

To make a route that requires role(s), add a :

... { path : '/secretRoles' , name : 'secretRoles' , component : MySecretRolesComponent, meta : { requireAuth : true , requireRoles : [ 'TheMan' , 'Admin' ] } } ...

Conditionally Show Content Based on Auth Status

Conditionally show content when authenticated:

< div v-if = "$adal.isAuthenticated()" > You are signed in! </ div >

Conditionally show content only when at least one role exists on user: