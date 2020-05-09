We will help you to control the permission of access in your app for yours components and routes
# yarn
yarn add vue-acl
# npm
npm install vue-acl --save
Create the
acl.js file to define your acl settings and global rules:
import Vue from 'vue'
import { AclInstaller, AclCreate, AclRule } from 'vue-acl'
import router from './router'
Vue.use(AclInstaller)
export default new AclCreate({
initial: 'public',
notfound: {
path: '/error',
forwardQueryParams: true,
},
router,
acceptLocalRules: true,
globalRules: {
isAdmin: new AclRule('admin').generate(),
isPublic: new AclRule('public').or('admin').generate(),
isLogged: new AclRule('user').and('inside').generate()
},
middleware: async acl => {
await timeout(2000) // call your api
acl.change('admin')
}
})
More details:
forwardQueryParams: true if you want to forward all query params,
In your
router.js file, you can define permissions for yours routes:
import Vue from 'vue'
import Router from 'vue-router'
import { AclRule } from 'vue-acl'
import Public from './views/Public.vue'
import Admin from './views/Admin.vue'
import NotFound from './views/NotFound.vue'
Vue.use(Router)
export default new Router({
routes: [
{
path: '/',
name: 'public',
component: Public,
meta: {
rule: 'isPublic'
}
},
{
path: '/admin',
name: 'admin',
component: Admin,
meta: {
rule: new AclRule('admin').generate()
}
},
{
path: '/error',
name: 'notfound',
component: NotFound,
meta: {
rule: '*'
}
}
]
})
More details:
rule meta for link a route with a permission, your can use name of the global rule e.g
isPublic or use
AclRule for create new rule orr use
* for define allowed route.
For finish, in your
main.js import the
acl and pass to Vue root instance:
import Vue from 'vue'
import App from './App.vue'
import router from './router'
import acl from './acl'
Vue.config.productionTip = false
new Vue({
router,
acl,
render: h => h(App)
}).$mount('#app')
If you defined
acceptLocalRules as
true, you can define computed properties with new rules, but this rules works only in component:
import { AclRule } from 'vue-acl'
export default {
computed: {
isLocalRule () {
return new AclRule('create').generate()
}
}
}
You can also check rules for display custom elements in your layout:
<button v-if="$acl.not.check('isAdmin')">
Set admin permisson
</button>
<button v-else>
Set public permission
</button>
E.g: if
isAdmin is not true the button 'Set admin permisson' is displayed.
Finish, you can change current permission in any component using
change method:
<button v-if="$acl.not.check('isAdmin')" @click="$acl.change('admin')">
Set admin permisson
</button>
<button v-else @click="$acl.change('public')">
Set public permission
</button>
You can also add a new permission during execution, taking the current one and concatenating it with the new one:
this.$acl.change(this.$acl.get.concat(['read', 'write']))
In your component can add observer for current Rule:
mounted () {
this.$acl.onChange = newPermission => {
console.log('Has changed to', newPermission)
}
}