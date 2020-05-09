vue-acl: access control list in vuejs

We will help you to control the permission of access in your app for yours components and routes

Installation

yarn add vue-acl npm install vue-acl --save

Get Started

Create the acl.js file to define your acl settings and global rules:

import Vue from 'vue' import { AclInstaller, AclCreate, AclRule } from 'vue-acl' import router from './router' Vue.use(AclInstaller) export default new AclCreate({ initial : 'public' , notfound : { path : '/error' , forwardQueryParams : true , }, router, acceptLocalRules : true , globalRules : { isAdmin : new AclRule( 'admin' ).generate(), isPublic : new AclRule( 'public' ).or( 'admin' ).generate(), isLogged : new AclRule( 'user' ).and( 'inside' ).generate() }, middleware : async acl => { await timeout( 2000 ) acl.change( 'admin' ) } })

More details:

AclInstaller : plugin class for install in Vue with Vue.use

: plugin class for install in Vue with Vue.use AclCreate : class to define acl settings initial : first permission, for startup with your app notfound : route for 404 error, add forwardQueryParams: true if you want to forward all query params, router : your VueRouter instance acceptLocalRules : if you can define new rules inside vue components globalRules : define globals rules for access in routes and any components middleware : async method executed in all route change event, to get user in your api and change permission

: class to define acl settings AclRule : class with rule builder, the instance receive initial permission. or : method for add OR condition in rule, e.g: if current permission is public OR admin the rule isPublic equals true and : method for add AND condition in rule, e.g: if current permission contains user AND inside the rule isLogged equals true generate : this method should called to create and compile your rule query

: class with rule builder, the instance receive initial permission.

In your router.js file, you can define permissions for yours routes:

import Vue from 'vue' import Router from 'vue-router' import { AclRule } from 'vue-acl' import Public from './views/Public.vue' import Admin from './views/Admin.vue' import NotFound from './views/NotFound.vue' Vue.use(Router) export default new Router({ routes : [ { path : '/' , name : 'public' , component : Public, meta : { rule : 'isPublic' } }, { path : '/admin' , name : 'admin' , component : Admin, meta : { rule : new AclRule( 'admin' ).generate() } }, { path : '/error' , name : 'notfound' , component : NotFound, meta : { rule : '*' } } ] })

More details:

Define rule meta for link a route with a permission, your can use name of the global rule e.g isPublic or use AclRule for create new rule orr use * for define allowed route.

For finish, in your main.js import the acl and pass to Vue root instance:

import Vue from 'vue' import App from './App.vue' import router from './router' import acl from './acl' Vue.config.productionTip = false new Vue({ router, acl, render : h => h(App) }).$mount( '#app' )

Use in components

If you defined acceptLocalRules as true , you can define computed properties with new rules, but this rules works only in component:

import { AclRule } from 'vue-acl' export default { computed : { isLocalRule () { return new AclRule( 'create' ).generate() } } }

You can also check rules for display custom elements in your layout:

< button v-if = "$acl.not.check('isAdmin')" > Set admin permisson </ button > < button v-else > Set public permission </ button >

E.g: if isAdmin is not true the button 'Set admin permisson' is displayed.

Finish, you can change current permission in any component using change method:

< button v-if = "$acl.not.check('isAdmin')" @ click = "$acl.change('admin')" > Set admin permisson </ button > < button v-else @ click = "$acl.change('public')" > Set public permission </ button >

You can also add a new permission during execution, taking the current one and concatenating it with the new one: this.$acl.change(this.$acl.get.concat(['read', 'write']))

In your component can add observer for current Rule: