vac

vue-access-control

by refined-x
0.2.2

💎 Frontend access control framework based Vue

Popularity

Downloads/wk

11

GitHub Stars

1.1K

Maintenance

Last Commit

9mos ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

English | 中文

vue-access-control

Build Status license

💎 Frontend access control framework based Vue

logo

Introduction

Vue-Access-Control is a solution of front-end user rights control based on Vue/Vue-Router/axios,through the control of three levels of routing, view and request, the developer can realize the user authority control of any granularity.

The management function can refer to Vue-Scaffold project.

Documentation

Vue2.0用户权限控制解决方案

基于Vue实现后台系统权限控制

用addRoutes实现动态路由

Download

homepage: http://refined-x.com/Vue-Access-Control/

git: git clone https://github.com/tower1229/Vue-Access-Control.git

Live Example

test account:

1. username: root
   password: any password
2. username: client
   password: any password

live example:

http://refined-x.com/Vue-Access-Control/

Build Setup

# install dependencies
npm install

# serve with hot reload at localhost:8080
npm run serve

# build for production with minification
npm run build

License

FOSSA Status

Copyright (c) 2017-present, refined-x.com

