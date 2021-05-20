English | 中文

💎 Frontend access control framework based Vue

Introduction

Vue-Access-Control is a solution of front-end user rights control based on Vue/Vue-Router/axios,through the control of three levels of routing, view and request, the developer can realize the user authority control of any granularity.

The management function can refer to Vue-Scaffold project.

Documentation

Download

homepage: http://refined-x.com/Vue-Access-Control/

git: git clone https://github.com/tower1229/Vue-Access-Control.git

Live Example

test account:

1. username: root password: any password 2. username: client password: any password

live example:

http://refined-x.com/Vue-Access-Control/

Build Setup

npm install npm run serve npm run build

License

Copyright (c) 2017-present, refined-x.com