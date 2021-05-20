English | 中文
💎 Frontend access control framework based Vue
Vue-Access-Control is a solution of front-end user rights control based on Vue/Vue-Router/axios,through the control of three levels of routing, view and request, the developer can realize the user authority control of any granularity.
The management function can refer to Vue-Scaffold project.
homepage: http://refined-x.com/Vue-Access-Control/
git:
git clone https://github.com/tower1229/Vue-Access-Control.git
test account:
1. username: root
password: any password
2. username: client
password: any password
live example:
http://refined-x.com/Vue-Access-Control/
# install dependencies
npm install
# serve with hot reload at localhost:8080
npm run serve
# build for production with minification
npm run build
