Vue A11yDialog

This is a Vue.js wrapper component for a11y-dialog@7.3.0 (Demo on CodeSandbox).

Installation

This library supports both Vue 3 and Vue 2. However, active maintenance is focused on Vue 3. If you still need to support Vue 2, you can stay on version 0.5.2 .

Vue 3

npm install vue-a11y-dialog

Vue 2

npm install vue-a11y-dialog@0.5.2

Usage

In your main.js application file, install the component:

import { createApp } from 'vue' import A11yDialog from 'vue-a11y-dialog' import App from './App.vue' createApp(App).use(A11yDialog).mount( '#app' )

Then use it as follows:

< template > < div id = "app" > < button type = "button" @ click = "openDialog" > Open dialog </ button > < a11y-dialog id = "app-dialog" @ dialog-ref = "assignDialogRef" > < template v-slot:title > < span > Your dialog title </ span > </ template > < div > < p > Your content </ p > </ div > </ a11y-dialog > </ div > </ template >

export default { name : 'YourComponent' , data : () => ({ dialog : null }), methods : { openDialog() { if ( this .dialog) { this .dialog.show() } }, assignDialogRef(dialog) { this .dialog = dialog } } }

It's important to assign the direct reference to the dialog instance via @dialog-ref , otherwise there is no way to call its methods.

Alternatively, you can also import the component directly into your file without installing it first:

import { A11yDialog } from 'vue-a11y-dialog' export default { name : 'YourComponent' , components : { 'a11y-dialog' : A11yDialog }, methods : { } }

Multiple dialogs

It's possible to use multiple dialogs in the same component, just make sure to assign the different dialog instances separately.

In your <template> :

< template > < div id = "app" > < a11y-dialog id = "first-dialog" @ dialog-ref = "dialog => assignDialogRef('first', dialog)" > < template v-slot:title > < span > First dialog title </ span > </ template > < div > < p > Your content </ p > </ div > </ a11y-dialog > < a11y-dialog id = "second-dialog" @ dialog-ref = "dialog => assignDialogRef('second', dialog)" > < template v-slot:title > < span > Second dialog title </ span > </ template > < div > < p > Your content </ p > </ div > </ a11y-dialog > </ div > </ template >

In your <script> :

import { A11yDialog } from 'vue-a11y-dialog' ; export default { name : 'YourComponent' , data : () => ({ dialogs : {} }), methods : { assignDialogRef(type, dialog) { this .dialogs[type] = dialog } } }

API

All a11y-dialog instance methods are available, for further documentation see here.

id

Property : id

: Type : String

: Required : true

: Description : The unique HTML id attribute added to the dialog element, internally used by a11y-dialog to manipulate the dialog.

: The unique HTML attribute added to the dialog element, internally used by a11y-dialog to manipulate the dialog. Usage:

< a11y-dialog id = "main-dialog" > </ a11y-dialog >

Property : dialog-root

: Type : String — CSS Selector string.

: — CSS Selector string. Required : false

: Default : 'body'

: Description : The container for the dialog to be rendered into.

: The container for the dialog to be rendered into. Usage:

< a11y-dialog dialog-root = "#dialog-root" > </ a11y-dialog >

Property : class-names

: Type : Object

: Required : false

: Default : {}

: Description : Object of classes for each HTML element of the dialog element. Keys are: base , overlay , document , title , closeButton . See a11y-dialog docs for reference.

: Object of classes for each HTML element of the dialog element. Keys are: , , , , . See a11y-dialog docs for reference. Usage:

< a11y-dialog :class-names = "{ base: 'base-class', overlay: 'overlay-class' }" > </ a11y-dialog >

Property : title-id

: Type : String

: Required : false

: Default : Defaults to id + '-title' .

: Defaults to . Description : The HTML id attribute of the dialog’s title element, used by assistive technologies to provide context and meaning to the dialog window.

: The HTML attribute of the dialog’s title element, used by assistive technologies to provide context and meaning to the dialog window. Usage:

< a11y-dialog title-id = "main-title" > </ a11y-dialog >

Property : close-button-label

: Type : String

: Required : false

: Default : 'Close this dialog window'

: Description : The HTML aria-label attribute of the close button, used by assistive technologies to provide extra meaning to the usual cross-mark.

: The HTML attribute of the close button, used by assistive technologies to provide extra meaning to the usual cross-mark. Usage:

< a11y-dialog close-button-label = "Close dialog" > </ a11y-dialog >

role

Property : role

: Type : String

: Required : false

: Default : dialog

: Description : The role attribute of the dialog element, either dialog (default) or alertdialog to make it a modal (preventing closing on click outside of ESC key).

: The attribute of the dialog element, either (default) or to make it a modal (preventing closing on click outside of key). Usage:

< a11y-dialog role = "alertdialog" > </ a11y-dialog >

Events

Returns : An a11y-dialog instance or undefined .

: An instance or . Description : This event emits the a11y-dialog instance once the component has been initialised. When it gets destroyed , the event returns undefined . This is needed to call instance methods of the dialog, e.g. this.dialog.show() .

: This event emits the instance once the component has been initialised. When it gets , the event returns . This is needed to call instance methods of the dialog, e.g. . Usage:

< a11y-dialog @ dialog-ref = "assignDialogRef" > </ a11y-dialog >

export default { methods : { assignDialogRef(dialog) { this .dialog = dialog } } }

Slots

title

Name : title

: Description : The title of the dialog, mandatory in the document to provide context to assistive technology. Could be hidden with CSS (while remaining accessible).

: The title of the dialog, mandatory in the document to provide context to assistive technology. Could be hidden with CSS (while remaining accessible). Usage:

< a11y-dialog > < template v-slot:title > < span > Your dialog title </ span > </ template > </ a11y-dialog >

closeButtonContent

Name : closeButtonContent

: Default : \u00D7 (×)

: (×) Description : The string that is the inner HTML of the close button.

: The string that is the inner HTML of the close button. Usage:

< a11y-dialog > < template v-slot:closeButtonContent > < span > Close dialog </ span > </ template > </ a11y-dialog >

closeButtonPosition

Name : closeButtonPosition

: Default : first

: Description : One of first , last , or none

: One of , , or Usage:

< a11y-dialog close-button-position = "last" > < template v-slot:closeButtonContent > < span > Close dialog </ span > </ template > </ a11y-dialog >

Server-side Rendering