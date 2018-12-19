openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
v2c

vue-2-crumbs

by Kirill
0.5.4 (see all)

Breadcrumbs plugin for Vue.js 2 framework that allows to select parent route in route meta object with no need of sub-routing

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

275

GitHub Stars

37

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

vue-2-crumbs

Breadcrumbs plugin for Vue.js 2 framework allows to select parent route in route meta object with no need of sub-routing.

Features:

Installation

$ npm install vue-2-crumbs --save

import Vue from 'vue'
import Vue2Crumbs from 'vue-2-crumbs'

Vue.use(Vue2Crumbs)

After that <app-breadcrumbs></app-breadcrumbs> component would be at your disposal.

Usage

Use the breadcrumb property in route's meta to provide route label or/and parent route name as in example below:

Simple Example

new VueRouter({
  routes: [
    {
      path: '/',
      name: 'home', // Be sure to set 'name' property for the route you want to be "parent" route
      component: Home,
      meta: {
        breadcrumb: 'Home Custom Label' // This is a shorthand for case you want to set just breadcrumb label
      }
    },
    {
      path: '/about',
      name: 'about',
      component: About,
      meta: {
        breadcrumb: {
          label: 'Custom About page Label',
          parent: 'home' // Here you should use exact string as for name property in "parent" route
        }
      }
    },
    {
      path: '/contact',
      name: 'contact', // name property would also used as default route label for breadcrumbs
      component: Contact,
      meta: {
        breadcrumb: {
          parent: 'about'
        }
      }
    }
  ]
})
Result:

Simple Usage Result

Custom template

(new in v0.5.1)

By default component's template is ul > li > router-link. But starts with v0.5.1 you can provide custom template using scoped slots and container prop at app-breadcrumbs component.

You will have label string to object and utils object at your disposal. utils is helper object, that serves you to contain all information you may want to use in custom template. Aware that utils can be undefined, so you need to check it before use it in template.

To define utils object just add it to breadcrumb object in router definition or directly in component.

For targeting current page in breadcrumb chain, use named slot - current. Parents breadcrumb chunks is default slot. Note: Obviously, you should define router-link at some point, in your custom template for make breadcrumbs work.

Example:

<app-breadcrumbs container="nav">
  <h6 slot-scope="{to, label, utils}">
    <router-link
      :to="to"
      class="your-custom-class"
      exact
      :itemprop="utils && utils.itemprop"
    >{{label}}</router-link>
    <i class="fas fa-angle-right"></i>
  </h6>

  <span
    slot="current"
    slot-scope="{label}"
    class="custom-current-class"
  >{{label}}</span>
</app-breadcrumbs>

Sub-routing

Plugin also supports default behavior for nested routes:

new VueRouter({
  routes: [
    {
      path: '/',
      name: 'home',
      component: Page,
      children: [
        {
          path: '/about',
          component: About,
          meta: {
            breadcrumb: {
              label: 'Custom About page Label'
            }
          },
          children: [
            {
              path: '/contact',
              component: Contact,
              meta: {
                breadcrumb: 'Contact Custom Label'
              }
            }
          ]
        }
      ]
    }
  ]
})

You can combine this approaches:

new VueRouter({
  routes: [
    {
      path: '/',
      name: 'home',
      component: Home,
      children: [
        {
          path: 'about',
          component: About,
          meta: {
            breadcrumb: {
              label: 'Custom About page Label'
            }
          },
          children: [
            {
              path: 'contact',
              name: 'contact',
              component: Contact,
              meta: {
                breadcrumb: 'Contact Custom Label'
              }
            },
            {
              path: 'terms',
              component: Terms,
              meta: {
                breadcrumb: {
                  label: 'Terms',
                  parent: 'contact'
                }
              }
            }
          ]
        }
      ]
    }
  ]
})
Result:

Combine Usage Result

Define Breadcrumb Data in Component

You easily can define breadcrumbs information in page components. This would overwrite data in the router. For example: Terms.vue

breadcrumb: {
  label: 'Terms Label From Component',
  parent: 'contact'
},
data () {
  return {
    ...
  }
}

Contact.vue

breadcrumb: 'Contact Label from Component',
data () {
  return {
    ...
  }
}

Router

new VueRouter({
  routes: [
    {
      path: '/',
      name: 'home',
      component: Home,
      children: [
        {
          path: 'about',
          component: About,
          meta: {
            breadcrumb: {
              label: 'Custom About page Label'
            }
          },
          children: [
            {
              path: 'contact',
              name: 'contact',
              component: Contact,
              meta: {
                breadcrumb: {
                  parent: 'home'
                }
              }
            },
            {
              path: 'terms',
              component: Terms
            }
          ]
        }
      ]
    }
  ]
})
Result:

Combine Usage Result

Define parent's params, query, hash

(new in v0.5.1)

You can provide not only route's name as a parent property, but also it's params, query and hash. Just use object with corresponding keys:

parent: {
  name: 'category',
  params: {
    catSlug: 'latest',
  },
  query: {
    sort: 'ASC'
  },
  hash: '#test'
}

Dynamic Breadcrumbs

You can use dynamic data to provide breadcrumb information (as label and parent) in page component. IMPORTANT! Because of the tech limitations, you need to be sure, that dynamic breadcrumb is the last one in the list. Plugin doesn't allowed to build breadcrumbs list with dynamic part in the middle of it. To handle this cases, please check using parentsList property.

Terms.vue

breadcrumb () {
  return {
    label: this.title,
    parent: this.parent
  }
},
data () {
  return {
    title: 'Dynamic Terms Label',
    parent: 'home'
  }
}

Router

new VueRouter({
  routes: [
    {
      path: '/',
      name: 'home',
      component: Home,
      children: [
        {
          path: 'about',
          component: About,
          meta: {
            breadcrumb: {
              label: 'Custom About page Label'
            }
          },
          children: [
            {
              path: 'contact',
              name: 'contact',
              component: Contact,
              meta: {
                breadcrumb: {
                  parent: 'home'
                }
              }
            },
            {
              path: 'terms',
              component: Terms
            }
          ]
        }
      ]
    }
  ]
})
Result:

Combine Usage Result

Using parentsList

If you need to use dynamic breadcrumb in the middle of your breadcrumb list, than you should provide whole chain in component's parentsList property. You need to provide list of objects that contain path and label, like in example below:

Post.vue

breadcrumb () {
  return {
    label: this.postTitle,
    parentsList: [
      {
        to: {
          name: 'category',
          params: {
            catSlug: this.$route.params.catSlug
          }
        },
        label: this.categoryTitle
      },
      {
        to: {
          name: 'blog',
          query: {
            section: 'news'
          },
          hash: '#hot'
        },
        label: 'Blog Page'
      },
      {
        to: '/',
        label: 'Home'
      }
    ]
  }
},
data () {
  return {
    postTitle: '',
    categoryTitle: ''
  }
},
created () {
  let {categorySlug, postSlug} = this.$route.params
  // Some API calls
  // ...
  this.postTitle = 'Breaking News!'
  this.categoryTitle = 'Latest'
}

Router

new VueRouter({
  routes: [
    {
      path: '/',
      name: 'home',
      component: Home
    },
    {
      path: '/:categorySlug',
      name: 'category',
      component: Category
    },
    {
      path: '/:categorySlug/:postSlug',
      component: Post
    }
  ]
})
Result:

Combine Usage Result

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial