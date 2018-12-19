Breadcrumbs plugin for Vue.js 2 framework allows to select parent route in route meta object with no need of sub-routing.
breadcrumb: 'Page Label')
$ npm install vue-2-crumbs --save
import Vue from 'vue'
import Vue2Crumbs from 'vue-2-crumbs'
Vue.use(Vue2Crumbs)
After that
<app-breadcrumbs></app-breadcrumbs> component would be at your disposal.
Use the
breadcrumb property in route's
meta to provide route label or/and parent route
name as in example below:
new VueRouter({
routes: [
{
path: '/',
name: 'home', // Be sure to set 'name' property for the route you want to be "parent" route
component: Home,
meta: {
breadcrumb: 'Home Custom Label' // This is a shorthand for case you want to set just breadcrumb label
}
},
{
path: '/about',
name: 'about',
component: About,
meta: {
breadcrumb: {
label: 'Custom About page Label',
parent: 'home' // Here you should use exact string as for name property in "parent" route
}
}
},
{
path: '/contact',
name: 'contact', // name property would also used as default route label for breadcrumbs
component: Contact,
meta: {
breadcrumb: {
parent: 'about'
}
}
}
]
})
By default component's template is
ul > li > router-link. But starts with v0.5.1 you can provide custom template using scoped slots and container prop at
app-breadcrumbs component.
You will have
label string
to object and
utils object at your disposal.
utils is helper object, that serves you to contain all information you may want to use in custom template. Aware that
utils can be undefined, so you need to check it before use it in template.
To define
utils object just add it to
breadcrumb object in router definition or directly in component.
For targeting current page in breadcrumb chain, use named slot -
current. Parents breadcrumb chunks is default slot.
Note: Obviously, you should define
router-link at some point, in your custom template for make breadcrumbs work.
<app-breadcrumbs container="nav">
<h6 slot-scope="{to, label, utils}">
<router-link
:to="to"
class="your-custom-class"
exact
:itemprop="utils && utils.itemprop"
>{{label}}</router-link>
<i class="fas fa-angle-right"></i>
</h6>
<span
slot="current"
slot-scope="{label}"
class="custom-current-class"
>{{label}}</span>
</app-breadcrumbs>
Plugin also supports default behavior for nested routes:
new VueRouter({
routes: [
{
path: '/',
name: 'home',
component: Page,
children: [
{
path: '/about',
component: About,
meta: {
breadcrumb: {
label: 'Custom About page Label'
}
},
children: [
{
path: '/contact',
component: Contact,
meta: {
breadcrumb: 'Contact Custom Label'
}
}
]
}
]
}
]
})
You can combine this approaches:
new VueRouter({
routes: [
{
path: '/',
name: 'home',
component: Home,
children: [
{
path: 'about',
component: About,
meta: {
breadcrumb: {
label: 'Custom About page Label'
}
},
children: [
{
path: 'contact',
name: 'contact',
component: Contact,
meta: {
breadcrumb: 'Contact Custom Label'
}
},
{
path: 'terms',
component: Terms,
meta: {
breadcrumb: {
label: 'Terms',
parent: 'contact'
}
}
}
]
}
]
}
]
})
You easily can define breadcrumbs information in page components. This would overwrite data in the router. For example: Terms.vue
breadcrumb: {
label: 'Terms Label From Component',
parent: 'contact'
},
data () {
return {
...
}
}
Contact.vue
breadcrumb: 'Contact Label from Component',
data () {
return {
...
}
}
Router
new VueRouter({
routes: [
{
path: '/',
name: 'home',
component: Home,
children: [
{
path: 'about',
component: About,
meta: {
breadcrumb: {
label: 'Custom About page Label'
}
},
children: [
{
path: 'contact',
name: 'contact',
component: Contact,
meta: {
breadcrumb: {
parent: 'home'
}
}
},
{
path: 'terms',
component: Terms
}
]
}
]
}
]
})
You can provide not only route's name as a
parent property, but also it's params, query and hash. Just use object with corresponding keys:
parent: {
name: 'category',
params: {
catSlug: 'latest',
},
query: {
sort: 'ASC'
},
hash: '#test'
}
You can use dynamic data to provide breadcrumb information (as
label and
parent) in page component.
IMPORTANT! Because of the tech limitations, you need to be sure, that dynamic breadcrumb is the last one in the list. Plugin doesn't allowed to build breadcrumbs list with dynamic part in the middle of it. To handle this cases, please check using
parentsList property.
Terms.vue
breadcrumb () {
return {
label: this.title,
parent: this.parent
}
},
data () {
return {
title: 'Dynamic Terms Label',
parent: 'home'
}
}
Router
new VueRouter({
routes: [
{
path: '/',
name: 'home',
component: Home,
children: [
{
path: 'about',
component: About,
meta: {
breadcrumb: {
label: 'Custom About page Label'
}
},
children: [
{
path: 'contact',
name: 'contact',
component: Contact,
meta: {
breadcrumb: {
parent: 'home'
}
}
},
{
path: 'terms',
component: Terms
}
]
}
]
}
]
})
parentsList
If you need to use dynamic breadcrumb in the middle of your breadcrumb list, than you should provide whole chain in component's
parentsList property. You need to provide list of objects that contain
path and
label, like in example below:
Post.vue
breadcrumb () {
return {
label: this.postTitle,
parentsList: [
{
to: {
name: 'category',
params: {
catSlug: this.$route.params.catSlug
}
},
label: this.categoryTitle
},
{
to: {
name: 'blog',
query: {
section: 'news'
},
hash: '#hot'
},
label: 'Blog Page'
},
{
to: '/',
label: 'Home'
}
]
}
},
data () {
return {
postTitle: '',
categoryTitle: ''
}
},
created () {
let {categorySlug, postSlug} = this.$route.params
// Some API calls
// ...
this.postTitle = 'Breaking News!'
this.categoryTitle = 'Latest'
}
Router
new VueRouter({
routes: [
{
path: '/',
name: 'home',
component: Home
},
{
path: '/:categorySlug',
name: 'category',
component: Category
},
{
path: '/:categorySlug/:postSlug',
component: Post
}
]
})