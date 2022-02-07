You are looking at the repository for Vue 2. The repo for Vue 3 is vuejs/core.
Vue (pronounced
/vjuː/, like view) is a progressive framework for building user interfaces. It is designed from the ground up to be incrementally adoptable, and can easily scale between a library and a framework depending on different use cases. It consists of an approachable core library that focuses on the view layer only, and an ecosystem of supporting libraries that helps you tackle complexity in large Single-Page Applications.
Vue.js supports all browsers that are ES5-compliant (IE8 and below are not supported).
|Project
|Status
|Description
|vue-router
|Single-page application routing
|vuex
|Large-scale state management
|vue-cli
|Project scaffolding
|vue-loader
|Single File Component (
*.vue file) loader for webpack
|vue-server-renderer
|Server-side rendering support
|vue-class-component
|TypeScript decorator for a class-based API
|vue-rx
|RxJS integration
|vue-devtools
|Browser DevTools extension
Vue is a great framework! It's really easy to learn and its performance is slightly faster than React. It continues to grow in popularity every year, and isn't jumping the shark with things like hooks. I use Vue for all of my projects because it's so much faster to set up, and you don't need a computer science degree to understand it.
Started out embedding VueJS in a super old website (think 1999) to modernize the frontend and was pleased at how easy it worked side by side with the old code. At first chance I used VueJS on a new site and that is when I realized the the power in it's simplicity. Not sure I can say anything that hasn't been said, except for when I discovered Quasar and Syncfusion in combination with Vue my productivity shot up like TSLA's stock price. Sure, you are happy with the gains, but also thinking that nothing good comes this easy. TSLA I'm not sure about, but I can say VueJS+Quasar+Syncfusion is a powerful combination and for me, translated into a huge boost in productivity for frontend projects.
For a newbie in the front end ecosystem, Vue js is really easy to learn. I tried Angular and react before Vue and as a backend developer, it was really difficult to understand angular and react. But when I tried Vue, because of the simplicity of vanilla javascript like syntax it was really easy to understand. All you need to know is basic HTML, JS and you can easily understand this framework. In addition, the documentation is really good and out of the box vue-router and vuex make routing and state management a piece of cake.
This framework is the best framework I've ever used! When it comes to writing your own app, usually you don't want to use plain JS because it takes a lot of time to write something scalable and beautiful in terms of how it works and how it delivers an experience for programmers that actually can support or maintain your app. So Vue.js is the most maintainable framework and it goes without saying that other frameworks just don't have that simplicity that Evan brought in this one. You can create wonderful apps literally in seconds! Vue.js has the best documentation and it's hard to explain how it's easy to use and scale In comparison to other front-end frameworks that we have at this moment, I can say that Vue is the best one. It just removes weird parts from React and Angular and takes only the best from both of them because Vue is younger and that a reason why it does. A lot of packages on NPM, the best community, the easiest to use, and the best in all ways of nowadays frontend!
Vue is a great framework with a pattern that some find easier to learn than React. For some projects, some teams find that they can achieve an MVP faster with Vue, and the general consensus is that it's easier to learn than React. It's certainly a mature framework with great community support and isn't a bad choice relative to any other framework. Whether or not you choose to use Vue vs another popular frontend framework should be a decision based on your team's skills and preferences.