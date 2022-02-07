openbase logo
vue

by vuejs
2.6.14

🖖 Vue.js is a progressive, incrementally-adoptable JavaScript framework for building UI on the web.

Overview

Readme

Vue logo

Build Status Coverage Status Downloads Version License Chat

This repo is for Vue 2

You are looking at the repository for Vue 2. The repo for Vue 3 is vuejs/core.

Sponsors

Vue.js is an MIT-licensed open source project with its ongoing development made possible entirely by the support of these awesome backers. If you'd like to join them, please consider sponsor Vue's development.

sponsors

Introduction

Vue (pronounced /vjuː/, like view) is a progressive framework for building user interfaces. It is designed from the ground up to be incrementally adoptable, and can easily scale between a library and a framework depending on different use cases. It consists of an approachable core library that focuses on the view layer only, and an ecosystem of supporting libraries that helps you tackle complexity in large Single-Page Applications.

Browser Compatibility

Vue.js supports all browsers that are ES5-compliant (IE8 and below are not supported).

Ecosystem

ProjectStatusDescription
vue-routervue-router-statusSingle-page application routing
vuexvuex-statusLarge-scale state management
vue-clivue-cli-statusProject scaffolding
vue-loadervue-loader-statusSingle File Component (*.vue file) loader for webpack
vue-server-renderervue-server-renderer-statusServer-side rendering support
vue-class-componentvue-class-component-statusTypeScript decorator for a class-based API
vue-rxvue-rx-statusRxJS integration
vue-devtoolsvue-devtools-statusBrowser DevTools extension

Documentation

To check out live examples and docs, visit vuejs.org.

Questions

For questions and support please use the official forum or community chat. The issue list of this repo is exclusively for bug reports and feature requests.

Issues

Please make sure to read the Issue Reporting Checklist before opening an issue. Issues not conforming to the guidelines may be closed immediately.

Changelog

Detailed changes for each release are documented in the release notes.

Stay In Touch

Contribution

Please make sure to read the Contributing Guide before making a pull request. If you have a Vue-related project/component/tool, add it with a pull request to this curated list!

Thank you to all the people who already contributed to Vue!

License

MIT

Copyright (c) 2013-present, Yuxi (Evan) You

100
Rudy Velazquez3 Ratings3 Reviews
QA Engineering at WeWork
July 8, 2020
Easy to Use
Performant
Great Documentation

Vue is a great framework! It's really easy to learn and its performance is slightly faster than React. It continues to grow in popularity every year, and isn't jumping the shark with things like hooks. I use Vue for all of my projects because it's so much faster to set up, and you don't need a computer science degree to understand it.

15
Predeactorlamecodespiyushjohnsonangrymousesoyredarohittp0thearnabmondal
Jim O'QuinnAustin, Tejas4 Ratings4 Reviews
August 12, 2020
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant
Bleeding Edge
Highly Customizable

Started out embedding VueJS in a super old website (think 1999) to modernize the frontend and was pleased at how easy it worked side by side with the old code. At first chance I used VueJS on a new site and that is when I realized the the power in it's simplicity. Not sure I can say anything that hasn't been said, except for when I discovered Quasar and Syncfusion in combination with Vue my productivity shot up like TSLA's stock price. Sure, you are happy with the gains, but also thinking that nothing good comes this easy. TSLA I'm not sure about, but I can say VueJS+Quasar+Syncfusion is a powerful combination and for me, translated into a huge boost in productivity for frontend projects.

5
riginoommenrohittp0knownasilyaCommandLineDesignliorgrossman
Rumus Bajracharya14 Ratings2 Reviews
December 4, 2020
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Highly Customizable
Performant
Bleeding Edge
Responsive Maintainers

For a newbie in the front end ecosystem, Vue js is really easy to learn. I tried Angular and react before Vue and as a backend developer, it was really difficult to understand angular and react. But when I tried Vue, because of the simplicity of vanilla javascript like syntax it was really easy to understand. All you need to know is basic HTML, JS and you can easily understand this framework. In addition, the documentation is really good and out of the box vue-router and vuex make routing and state management a piece of cake.

4
liorgrossmanRotho98knownasilyadennisberko
ForfxoutBelarus, Minsk14 Ratings1 Review
November 12, 2020
Easy to Use
Great Documentation
Performant
Highly Customizable

This framework is the best framework I've ever used! When it comes to writing your own app, usually you don't want to use plain JS because it takes a lot of time to write something scalable and beautiful in terms of how it works and how it delivers an experience for programmers that actually can support or maintain your app. So Vue.js is the most maintainable framework and it goes without saying that other frameworks just don't have that simplicity that Evan brought in this one. You can create wonderful apps literally in seconds! Vue.js has the best documentation and it's hard to explain how it's easy to use and scale In comparison to other front-end frameworks that we have at this moment, I can say that Vue is the best one. It just removes weird parts from React and Angular and takes only the best from both of them because Vue is younger and that a reason why it does. A lot of packages on NPM, the best community, the easiest to use, and the best in all ways of nowadays frontend!

2
ibrahimBeladiRotho98
Jonathan LucasSan Francisco, California31 Ratings6 Reviews
July 9, 2020
Responsive Maintainers
Easy to Use
Great Documentation
Performant
Highly Customizable

Vue is a great framework with a pattern that some find easier to learn than React. For some projects, some teams find that they can achieve an MVP faster with Vue, and the general consensus is that it's easier to learn than React. It's certainly a mature framework with great community support and isn't a bad choice relative to any other framework. Whether or not you choose to use Vue vs another popular frontend framework should be a decision based on your team's skills and preferences.

1
Zac10ck

