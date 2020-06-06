openbase logo
vudash-widget-progress

by vudash
9.8.0 (see all)

Powerful, Flexible, Open Source dashboards for anything

npm
GitHub
CDN

2

GitHub Stars

390

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

6

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Vudash Progress Widget

Displays a progress bar widget on a Vudash dashboard

Documentation has moved to github

