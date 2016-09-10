Convert WebVTT file to JSON

Install

$ npm install --save vtt- to -json

Usage

const vttToJson = require ( "vtt-to-json" ) let vttString = '...' ; vttToJson(vttString) .then( ( result ) => { console .log(result) });

Test

npm test

API

What does this method do?

Name Type Description vttString String A string representing the vtt you want to convert.

returns Promise that passed the vtt json value.

License

MIT © Joe Gesualdo