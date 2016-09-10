Convert WebVTT file to JSON
$ npm install --save vtt-to-json
const vttToJson = require("vtt-to-json")
let vttString = '...';
vttToJson(vttString)
.then((result) => {
console.log(result)
});
$ npm test
vttToJson(vttString)
What does this method do?
|Name
|Type
|Description
|vttString
String
|A string representing the vtt you want to convert.
returns
Promise that passed the vtt json value.
MIT © Joe Gesualdo