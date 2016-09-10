openbase logo
vtj

vtt-to-json

by Joe Gesualdo
0.1.1 (see all)

Convert WebVTT file to JSON

Readme

vtt-to-json Build Status

Convert WebVTT file to JSON

Install

$ npm install --save vtt-to-json

Usage

const vttToJson = require("vtt-to-json")

let vttString = '...';

vttToJson(vttString)
.then((result) => {
  console.log(result)
});

Test

$ npm test

API

vttToJson(vttString)

What does this method do?

NameTypeDescription
vttStringStringA string representing the vtt you want to convert.

returns Promise that passed the vtt json value.

const vttToJson = require("vtt-to-json")

let vttString = '...';

vttToJson(vttString)
.then((result) => {
  console.log(result)
});

License

MIT © Joe Gesualdo

